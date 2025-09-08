Faces of Kinross: How portraits captured town’s community spirit

For documentary photographer Ross Mitchell, lockdown walks led to a year-long portrait project featuring thousands of images of Kinross folk.

Five years on, Ross has revisited some of the people he captured outdoors and under social distancing constraints. The new portraits, often painstakingly posed and lit, picture people from the Kinross community in their homes, gardens or places of work.

They include details and personal touches that weren’t possible to include in the lockdown images, although four-legged friends still feature strongly.

We got behind the lens of some of Ross Mitchell’s most striking portraits before they go on display at Arts @ St Paul’s in Kinross on September 20 and 21:

Neel and Jess Patel

“Jess and Neel always have the biggest of smiles on their faces which can light up any room with warmth and joy,” says Ross.

“We came to Scotland from Ahmedabad City in Gujurat Province, India, about 2.5 years ago” says Neel, who has recently completed an MSC in Pharmaceutical and Analytical Science at Napier University.

“I am a student here and during my studies we both moved to Kinross. My wife met Ross through her work.

“Kinross is a very calm, generous community, it is a very lovely community. We never felt like we are new people here, always feel welcome all the time.”

Ross keen to capture traditional costume

“One day we told Ross we were in our traditional attire if you want to take some photographs.

“We were dressed in our colourful outfits to celebrate Navratri festival – it is a nine-day festival with lots of dancing.

“On the day of the photoshoot with Ross, we moved all of the furniture out of the room and we spent like two or three hours to get everything right.

“That day, we waited for one hour for sunlight so we had to be patient but it was worth it as he took very amazing photographs.”

Tracy Mould and her black cat Shirley

Tracy Mould got her pottery studio kitted out in the nick of time before lockdown hit in 2020. She left a career in the financial sector behind hasn’t looked back since.

“I did a bit of training with an Edinburgh-based potter in 2018 and then when lockdown hit I had all the time in the world to practice!

“I used YouTube videos and also had my tutor at the end of the phone.

“I worked as a PA before I left to have my family and when I was thinking about going back to work my lovely husband Gavin said ‘why don’t you try doing something with your art?’

“Now I make functional stoneware inspired by lochs and hills and nature. I can step outside my house and be in nature – I can walk to Loch Leven in two minutes.

Ross Mitchell – local celebrity

“I had never met Ross but knew about his massive project during lockdown – he’d become a kind of local celebrity.

“I thought ‘I need to meet this guy!’ Then, on our tenth wedding anniversary we went for a walk and lo and behold there was Ross.

“He took a lovely family photograph of us.

“I’ve got a lot of animals, two cats, a dog, seven hens but the black cat in the main image was the most co-operative.

“Ross wanted pieces of my work in the frame – he went to so much time and effort to get as much into it as he possibly could.”

Muriel and Harry Uibokand

“I met Ross while I was out walking Rufus at the start of lockdown,” says Muriel Uibokand, who is pictured at home with husband Harry.

“He asked would I mind if he took my image. I thought, ‘what is this?’!” but it went on our local Kinross Facebook page.

“He was tirelessly taking photos and everyone who was on that Facebook page looked forward to seeing who would be photographed that day.

“He’s brilliant with the dogs – he knows them all by name.

“Ross did make it a bit special in lockdown – as you’ll remember there really wasn’t much going on! – and people who weren’t able to get out and about looked forward to seeing the pictures too.

“After lockdown had finished he approached us again as he wanted to capture people in their homes he knew we had built and extension and wanted to take photographs there.

“We have quite eclectic taste but we enjoy where we are.”

Poignant detail in portraits

“That’s our son Ritchie who is no longer with us in the photo at the front of the portrait. He died when he was 21 and is was Ross who said, why don’t we put that picture there?

“We’re just delighted to have him in the picture too, I think your eye is drawn to it.

“Our other son Rory is 49 now and he is in pictures all over the house! He’s at home looking after the dogs while we are spending time with friends in Newtonmore.

“The surname Uibokand is Estonian. Harry’s father came over after the war – not through choice – he was a prisoner of war – but he stayed and built a business and life in Scotland.

“We have lived in Kinross for more than 40 years – we have been married for 53 years and both our sons grew up here.”

Ann Marie Neave and Bree

When photographer Ross heard that Ann Marie Neave’s stunning Irish wolfhound Bree was called after Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth, he knew exactly where he wanted to photograph the pair.

“The stained glass window at St Paul’s Church in Kinross shows a female knight,” and Brienne aspired to be a knight, explains the photographer.

“I have lived in Kinross for 20 years,” says Mississippi-born Ann Marie, “I met my husband Stuart when I was visiting Edinburgh from London for Hogmanay. We started dating by long distance and then decided we wanted to be in the same place.

“I took my teenage daughter (Zoe, 18) just to meet Bree when she was a new puppy and we went ‘just to see’ but we were back two more times before we brought her home.

“Our younger daughter Eilidh passed away from meningitis six years ago.

Little and large

“I have wanted an Irish wolfhound since I was eight.

“Bree is 20 months old now and stands 33″ at the shoulder – I’m 5’2”. She weighs 60 kilos but she is a gentle giant – she just thinks she’s part of the family!

“I first met Ross during lockdown when he was documenting people out doing their daily exercise. He took a picture with our rescue greyhound Marco who we lost to old age.

“A few months ago, Ross saw Bree and said that he would love to take her picture.

“The inside of St Paul’s Church is just stunning but when Ross was taking the photographs his lights were all positioned outside.

“I couldn’t see much during the shoot so seeing the beautiful light in final result was even more special.”