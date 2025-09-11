Kirkcaldy twins Poppy and Jake face living apart for first time as university begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy twins Poppy and Jake face living apart for first time as university begins

University marks the first time Kirkcaldy twins Poppy and Jake Fairbairn, 18, will go their separate ways.

Twins Poppy and Jake Fairburn leave Kirkcaldy for university this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Twins Poppy and Jake Fairburn leave Kirkcaldy for university this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Twins have to put up with a lot of annoying questions: Can you read each other’s minds? Do you feel each other’s pain? Do twins run in your family?

So I do feel rather guilty when I ask Poppy and Jake Fairbairn, from Kirkcaldy, which one is older.

“I was born first by barely a minute,” Poppy says.

Jake counters: “I mean, it was a C-section, so I think we were born at the same time.”

One thing there is no debating, however, is their close bond.

Poppy and Jake sitting on a staircase together.
Poppy and Jake have always been close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There were four sets of twins in our year at school,” Jake says.

“A lot of them chose to be in completely separate classes.

“But my sister and I have been in the same classes up until last year because we were doing such similar subjects.

“We’ve had to get along, almost.”

Kirkcaldy twins prepare to part ways for university

Now 18, the pair attended Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, where they shared not only classrooms but also many of the same interests.

Growing up, they joined the same Scouts group (80th Kirkcaldy Scouts) and swam for the same club (Burntisland Amateur Swim Club), later going on to work side by side as lifeguards at their local pool.

It is with mixed emotions, then, that they now prepare to go their separate ways for the first time.

Poppy is heading to St Andrews University to study medicine, while Jake will study paramedic science at Queen Margaret’s University in Edinburgh.

The twins at a young age with foil blankets on after finishing a race.
The twins took part in lots of athletics competitions growing up. Image: Poppy Fairburn

Poppy says: “I think it’ll definitely be interesting in the sense that, at school, often people knew me as Jake’s twin.

“So being my own self and not having people instinctively know me as a twin will be a strange feeling.

“And equally, it has always been awesome having Jake there, because it’s someone who you could go to for support, and we look out for one another.

“Not having that will feel completely bizarre and really strange.”

‘Everyone knows me as Poppy’s brother’

Jake agrees: “I’m not sure what to expect.

“Kirkcaldy is quite a small town, so when I go out on night outs, everyone knows me as Poppy’s brother.”

The pair are also both keen volunteers: Poppy for SAMH Young People’s Panel, Young Scot, and the Children’s Coaching Collaborative, and Jake for mental health charity SeeMeSeeChange.

But while their identities are intertwined, their personalities remain distinct.

The pair wearing red jackets on a trip to London many years ago.
On a trip to London. Image: Poppy Fairburn

Poppy – who is passionate about youth action and once delivered a speech to the UN in Geneva –  says: “Jake would always say he has more common sense, which I definitely agree with.

“I’d maybe be more book smart, but Jake would have more common sense.

“And I think that sometimes it seems a small difference, but in reality, it’s kind of what makes us unique.

“It is the same with confidence. Jake’s very socially confident with his mates.

Poppy and Jake pose in jeans and T-shirts at the coast
Poppy and Jake share many hobbies and interests. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Whereas, I would say I could stand in front of a big crowd, but then when it comes to smaller groups of friends, I am still confident, but nowhere near as confident is Jake in those situations.”

Jake notes that their personalities have moved in and out of sync as the years passed.

“I think growing up, we used to be pretty similar,” he says.

“And then about three years ago, I think we both grew our own identities.

“My sister is very academic, whereas I was going out with my pals a lot more.

‘We are quite competitive’

“But we’ve now got to this stage, we’ve almost got closer again because we’re both doing similar things.

“We’re both getting very close to university – we’re both having the same step up in our lives.”

Given their impressive record of academic, volunteer, and athletic achievements, I wonder if they have thrived on a measure of healthy competition?

Poppy and Jake wearing wetsuits and helmets and holding poles as part of a group.
The twins have always enjoyed being in the water. Image: Poppy Fairburn

Jake says: “I think we are quite competitive, especially at swimming – I always wanted to do better.”

Laughing, he clarifies: “I was never praying for her demise or whatever.”

Poppy says: “I think our parents were awesome at never comparing us.

“They’d never turn to me and say, ‘Oh, Jake’s doing XYZ’ – that just didn’t come up in our household.

“I always wanted to do the best I could for myself, but I was always rooting for Jake, too.”

Any creepy twin telepathy moments?

The pair also celebrated passing their driving tests on the same day.

In a striking coincidence, they were tested by the same examiner and even shared the exact same faults – each receiving two minors for hesitation.

“It was very weird for the examiner,” Poppy laughs.

Jake says: “Yeah, I guess that really comes down to ‘twin telepathy’, getting the same driving faults”.

How often have they encountered this bizarre phenomenon?

Poppy and Jake pose before their high school prom
Before Balwearie High School prom. Image: Poppy Fairburn

“There were quite a few different jinx moments when we were in primary school,” Poppy says.

But she explains this practically: “(As twins), you’re at the exact same stage (of life).

“I think it then means that your thought paths can become quite similar, especially if your parents are giving you very similar advice as well, or your friends are too.”

For Jake, these shared experiences are the best thing about being a twin.

He says: “You’ve got someone else who’s likely going through the same thing, so you can go to them for support.

“And it’s nice just having someone else who you know cares about you”.

