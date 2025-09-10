Perth’s ‘first female minister’ discusses meeting the Queen, Leonard Cohen, and the depths of her faith

Carleen Robertson has often been told she doesn’t “look like a minister”.

And certainly, when she was growing up in Perthshire in the 1970s, there were no ministers who looked like her.

“It was always men in Pitlochry, though women have been able to be ordained in the Church of Scotland since 1968,” recalls Carleen, who recently retired from Strathmore Parish after 33 years ministering across the area.

She was Perth Presbytery’s first female minister when she was inducted to Newtyle in 1992, after training at the New College in Edinburgh in her early 20s.

Thankfully, if there has been any prejudice against her because of her gender, Carleen hasn’t noticed.

“I think I’ve been very fortunate that I never met much resistance,” she says.

“I’ve had the odd comment here or there. Once, I offered to step in to do a wedding for another minister who couldn’t make it. But I was told the couple didn’t want a woman.”

Did that bother her?

She shrugs and smiles good-naturedly, as if to say “why should it?”

And granted, in this moment, Carleen doesn’t seem like a minister.

Carleen is ‘less focused on church laws’

Or at least, not the stereotype of a strict, humourless, imposing minister that many Scots may still hold in their mind’s eye.

With her cropped, spiky hair, easy manner, and encyclopaedic knowledge of Leonard Cohen lyrics, Carleen embodies a more relaxed approach to ministry for the 21st Century.

“I’m very liberal in my views, and I’m very all-encompassing,” she explains. “People will still say ‘don’t swear, there’s the minister’. I’m not like that.

“Over the years, I’ve become less focused on church laws and just do my own thing.

“Of course, it bothers me if there’s not enough people to maintain churches and maintain ministry,” she clarifies.

“It’s hard to get folk to come, which is something the Church of Scotland will have to address.

“But Sunday morning is now not a good time for people. A lot of churches are offering a midweek service for young people.

“We should be making it easy for people to come to church.”

‘Short service’ was popular with one royal

One of the ways Carleen makes it easy? Short services.

Like, really short.

“Most of my services are around 20-30 minutes, 40 minutes tops,” she says.

Her succinct sermons proved particularly popular with one member of the royal family when she was invited to Balmoral by the late Queen Elizabeth for a weekend in 2018.

“Charles and Camilla were there, and William,” Carleen recalls. “I was really nervous, but it’s true what people said about the late queen – she did put people at their ease.

“She was funny, and she was interested. William was lovely, of course.

“But I’ll never forget what [now Queen] Camilla said to me afterwards, with a big smile: ‘Thank you for your short sermon.’

“To be fair, they must have to sit through so many long ones!”

Embracing modern families

As well as making church accessible for modern life, Carleen has embraced every kind of modern family.

Fittingly, the last wedding she performed – the day before her retirement – was also her first same-sex marriage ceremony.

“I’ve been registered to do them, but this was the first time I was asked,” she says excitedly.

“It’s always been my thing to welcome everybody, and never say no to anything if I can possibly do it.”

‘What would David do?’

Showing she’s true to her word, Carleen recalls the day she baptised a worse-for-wear groom in the middle of his stag do.

“Years ago, I’d just finished my sermon at Newtyle with the words: ‘Who knows what God will ask of us or expect from us?’.

“Next thing, up the drive came a very dishevelled young man.

“He asked if I was free, and told me: ‘We’re on a stag weekend and I’d like to arrange for the groom to get baptised.

“I had another service up at Glamis, and it seemed like it wasn’t going to work out time-wise, so off he went.

“Then after the service at Glamis, someone came through and said: ‘There’s a few people arrived.’

“It was them! Looking a bit worse for wear, but they’d come.

“We had a wee chat, and the groom told me that he’d really like to do it.

“There’s lots of ministers that wouldn’t have done that there and then, and technically maybe I shouldn’t have,” she admits.

“But I just kept thinking, what would David do?”

David, Carleen explains, was Rev David Ogston – her minister at St John’s Kirk in Perth when she was a probationer.

He was a huge inspiration for her when it came to running her own ministry.

“David would’ve done the baptism,” she smiles. “So I did it.”

Minister’s chance meet with hero Cohen

Along with David, Carleen counts musician Leonard Cohen among her earthly heroes.

First introduced to him at age 11 by her older siblings, she now frequently uses his lyrics and poetry in her sermons.

“He wrote something very interesting about Jesus, how he thinks Jesus was remarkable. He thought anyone who says ‘love your enemy’ has got to be a good guy.”

Meeting Cohen in a Dublin cafe the morning after he played a concert there is one of Carleen’s most cherished memories.

“He was wandering around looking for a place to sit for breakfast the day after, just like the rest of us,” she recalls.

“He passed me, and I went: ‘There’s a seat here’. Then he put his arm on my shoulder and said, ‘Thank you, darling’!”

Naturally, Carleen’s final service at Glamis was accompanied by organ renditions of several Leonard Cohen songs – a testament to how loved she is by her congregants.

How does a minister keep the faith?

More than royals and stars, the most prominent figures in Carleen’s life are the “fabulous folk” of her parish.

And her habit of “never saying no” has certainly kept her busy as she’s delivered services at Newtyle, Meigle and Glamis over the years.

“It’s not a 9-5 job, because you never know when the phone is going to ring,” she explains.

Hospital visits, school assemblies, funerals and last rites are all part of the job.

How does Carleen keep her faith strong when faced with, for example, a fatal accident, or a mother who has lost a child?

“When awful things happen in the world, people look for answers,” Carleen says solemnly.

“People will come out with cliche’s like ‘God must have wanted them in heaven’. To be honest, I think that’s – excuse my language – crap.

“I don’t believe God causes this or that. I think God’s in it with us, trying to help us through these difficult times.

“For me, it’s not about saying something clever. It’s about just being there.”

What’s next for parish, and for Carleen?

And although she is “not sure about the future of the Church of Scotland” she maintains she’s not worried about the future of spirituality in Scotland.

“I think there’ll always be a need for something,” she says. “Buildings are important but the church is the people that make it up.”

As for Carleen, life after ministry is looking very sunny indeed.

She plans to spend her retirement between Newtyle and Cyprus, where she and her family have been visiting for decades.

“We’re going to enjoy the sun, try some new things, and live fairly peacefully,” she smiles.