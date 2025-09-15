Should ‘cruel’ e-collars be banned? We ask dog trainers in Dundee and Fife

They are banned in England and Wales – but electric collars (e-collars) are still legal in Scotland.

The devices – which can be bought for as little as £30 online – are used to train dogs by delivering an electronic pulse controlled by owners via a remote handset.

The use of the collars has long been a subject of controversy, with some trainers and organisations claiming they cause pain and distress.

However, there are those who believe the devices, when used responsibly, can offer a humane and effective way of reinforcing critical commands at a distance.

But what do trainers in Dundee and Fife think?

Andy Fairweather, who runs Dunfermline-based Honoris Gundogs is pro e-collars.

He claims they are “one of the best tools” for training and that they have “fixed” dogs that might otherwise kill sheep.

“I know a lot of clients who couldn’t walk their dog without one,” says Andy.

“E-collars build clarity in behaviours and are a great way of communicating with the dog when off the lead.

“Using them allows dogs to be free when they’re on walks and keeps sheep safe.”

Andy insists results he has achieved from using the collars have been entirely positive.

“That’s mainly due to the system we use to condition the e-collar to the dog in a slow, methodical and progressive way,” he explains.

And far from banning them, Andy believes they should be licensed.

That would mean anyone who wants to use one must go through training with an accredited trainer.

“That would solve issues with incorrect or inhumane use of them,” he adds.

What about claims using e-collars is cruel?

Andy refutes this. “We’ve never had a case where an e-collar has injured or caused damage to a dog.

“E-collar training is becoming increasingly popular as people see how much control they can have on their dog and most importantly, how happy dogs are with e-collars.

“That’s providing they are used, and conditioned to them, properly.”

He says the collars aren’t just used for ‘corrections’ – they can also help build “motivation, drive, clarity and speed” in behaviours.

Andy adds that he’s seen and used e-collars to prevent dogs going to a shelter or put to sleep.

‘E-collars should be banned’

Keith 0’Fáolain, aka The Dog Manny, is a Dundee-based trainer and walker.

He believes e-collars should be banned and the act of using them should be categorised as cruel.

“I can’t see why anyone would resort to using shock collars on their dogs as a training tool,” he says.

“As someone who sees dogs as members of the family – living, breathing beings with feelings and emotions – I couldn’t imagine using them, in the same way I wouldn’t use one on a toddler to change their behaviour.

“They should be banned and categorised as cruelty in the same way as docking tails and cropping ears.”

Keith says e-collars can make reactive dogs more reactive and nervous dogs more nervous.

He adds: “I don’t think a good bond is made through force.”

Torture tools – not training tools

Katy Shields, who runs Lundie-based Bounce N Bound Dog Training and Walking, abhors the concept of using e-collars, as well as choke and prong collars.

She, too, is calling for them to be banned.

“They rely on pain, restriction and fear – and as an ethical trainer of 15 years, I believe these devices have no place in modern dog training,” says Katy.

“E-collars deliver an electric shock to a dog’s neck, while prong collars tighten metal prongs into the skin and choke chains tighten around the dog’s neck when they pull.

“These tools work by causing discomfort and fear, suppressing behaviour rather than teaching alternatives.

“They may stop a behaviour in the moment, but the dog doesn’t learn why or what to do instead. That’s not progress – it’s punishment and cruelty.”

Katy says injuries from the devices can include burns, bruising, and tissue damage.

‘Quick fixes come at a cost’

She believes those who turn to prong or e-collars are desperate rather than cruel.

“They may have been told these tools are the only way to solve issues like recall or chasing livestock. But quick fixes come at a cost.

“Reward-based training, built on positive reinforcement, is proven to be more effective and humane.

“Training becomes a partnership, not a power struggle.”

With regard to sheep worrying, Katy disputes claims that shock collars are the “answer”, and argues they “punish mistakes”.

“Far better is to work on desensitising, strong recall, impulse control, and safe management tools like long lines, leads, and secure spaces.”

Time for change

While countries including Germany, Austria, Norway and Wales have banned e-collars, Katy says it’s time Scotland caught up.

“These are torture tools, not training tools,” she laments.

“They should be outlawed, and those who persist in using them should be held accountable under animal cruelty laws.”

Other trainers against e-collars include Dundee-based behaviourist Jess Probst and award-winning Tealing trainer Margaret Thomson.

Meanwhile, others who believe the devices can be beneficial include Kirkcaldy-based Darren Faulkner of Canine Concepts Dog Training and Glenrothes trainer Simon Chapman who runs K9 Manhunt & Scentwork Scotland.

Myths about e-collars

Simon says while for some the e-collar is a “symbol of cruelty and outdated training methods”, for others it’s a “precision communication device” that has transformed the way they work with dogs.

He says the claim e-collars burn or electrocute dogs is a “damaging and persistent” myth.

“An e-collar delivers a stimulation to the dog, which can range from a mild tickle or muscle twitch to a more aversive pulse,” Simon says.

“Reputable trainers use the term ‘stimulation’ rather than ‘shock’ because the sensation is not the same as the jolting pain one might imagine from the word ‘shock’.

“At lower levels, most dogs feel a mild tingle, often less than what a human would feel from static electricity.”

Like a ‘tap on the shoulder’

Simon says while collars can be as punishment, that’s not the default or only application.

“Many balanced trainers use them for communication, such as teaching a recall cue, long after the dog understands the behaviour,” he explains.

“The stimulation acts more like a tap on the shoulder, not a punishment.”

And while he says misuse of any aversive tool can create fear – whether an e-collar, lead or even an angry voice – he argues that dogs trained correctly with e-collars can be confident, happy and engaged.

“As with all tools, the outcome depends on the skill, timing, and ethics of the handler,” he adds.

Simon also disputes the claim that e-collars are a “quick fix” and says that weeks of training are involved before the collar is even introduced.

“The reality is that the e-collar is neither the magical solution its staunchest supporters sometimes suggest, nor the barbaric torture device its harshest critics claim it to be.

“It’s a tool, one that can be used with precision and compassion, or with carelessness and cruelty.”

What next?

A push by the Greens in January to ban e-collars failed, with the Scottish Government refusing to commit to prohibition.

However, an official review of the Animals and Wildlife (Scotland) Act 2020 recently concluded a new consultation should take place.

The review also highlighted a 2023 report by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission, which concluded that on balance, shock collars should be banned.