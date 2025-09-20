Carnoustie Fairy Steps: I followed right of way and found some whimsical surprises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Carnoustie Fairy Steps: I followed right of way and found some whimsical surprises

I set out for a wee walk, but the restored Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail offered more than I expected - a quirky path, hidden surprises, and a touch of magic.

Gayle explores the restored Carnoustie Fairy Steps
Gayle explores the restored Carnoustie Fairy Steps. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

When a friend told me the Fairy Steps near Carnoustie had recently been restored, my interest was piqued.

That’s because when it comes to anything fairy-related – whether village, garden, or enchanting forest walk – I find myself getting extremely excited.

Obsessed with fairies? Guilty.

I took a drive out to explore Carnoustie’s offering – and was in for a real treat.

carnoustie fairy steps
Signpost for Fairy Steps. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The centuries-old right of way was recently restored and re-opened to walkers in June.

It had been a much-loved path for generations of families between the hamlet of Panbride and Muirdrum village.

Why is it called the Fairy Steps?

There are various theories as to why it’s called the Fairy Steps but the one I like best suggests there’s a link to the presence of fairy ring champignon mushrooms which can be seen growing in the area.

Fairy ring mushrooms. Image: Shutterstock.
Fairy ring mushrooms. Image: Shutterstock.

As to who built the steps, some people believe they were commissioned by the Lord of Panmure so his employees could travel easily to work at the Panbride Bleaching Factory.

The factory, which was opened in 1841, was close to the railway and used water from Craigmill Burn for the bleaching process of locally produced linen.

Another theory is that the steps were created to allow people to attend the school and church at Panbride.

Where to start the walk?

I parked up outside Panbride Church, wandered around aimlessly looking for where to go, and then spotted a very obvious signpost for the Fairy Steps.

I had my 16-month-old Labrador, Dante, with me, and because the path is fenced off on both sides, I was able to let him off the lead. He was in his element.

Gayle and Labrador Dante at Carnoustie Fairy Steps.
Gayle and Labrador Dante at Carnoustie Fairy Steps. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

We wandered along the peaceful route, drinking in views of rolling fields and listening to farm machinery purring away in the distance.

It didn’t take long to reach the first set of steps – complete with a welcoming Oor Wullie message. Bizarre perhaps, but a rather nice touch!

The steps lead down to a brand new bridge which runs over the Monikie Burn.

Dante enjoyed a splash in the pool beneath the shiny structure.

Magic at every turn

It’s a delightful path, with wee diversions down to enchanting wooded glades and secret picnic spots every few metres.

I was amused by the fact that Oor Wullie kept popping up – under benches, stuck onto fences – and always with cheeky messages guaranteed to bring a smile.

A wee welcome from Oor Wullie. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Signs for cows with calves are worth noting – the animals are of course fenced off, but you never know how close they might be to you.

And we all know how much cows with calves really don’t like dogs or people.

As we strolled, we passed lines of ancient trees and bushes full of juicy brambles which, of course, I picked and ate.

Keep your eyes peeled for cows and calves, Image: Gayle Ritchie.

We reached another, smaller metal bridge, which I believe was donated by the landowner, Andrew Gray.

A lovely sort of ‘den’ was another highlight – trees and shrubs on both sides of the tinkling burn really ramped up the magic factor.

Help ma boab!

Another series of steps was rewarded with a message from Wullie: “Help ma boab – tak a wee break”. And so we did exactly that at yet another conveniently placed bench.

Further along the route I spotted deer munching in a wooded valley way below.

Gayle and Dante enjoy a picnic area on the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail.
Gayle and Dante enjoy a picnic area on the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

And then, good old Wullie showed up again, promising a “pub”!

If it had been later in the day – and if I hadn’t been off alcohol for almost three months – I may have been tempted to carry on in the direction he was pointing.

But I decided it was time to turn back and leave the joy of imbibing for another day.

Very tempting! Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The stroll back was glorious, with the sun high in the sky and a few fluffy white clouds drifting by.

There’s apparently a ‘dibble’ (a cutting) from the famous Carnoustie Dibble Tree along the path, so keep your eyes peeled.

Add on Craigmill Den

Back at Panbride Church, I opted to carry on down the minor road towards Craigmill Den.

This is a haven for wildlife, with more than 70 species of bird recorded.

Gayle on Carnoustie Fairy Steps path.
Gayle on Carnoustie Fairy Steps path. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

If you continue through the den, you’ll pass the remains of a weir and the mill lade – a channel that carried the water used to drive the mill wheel that was once part of Panbride Bleachfield.

You can link up to Carnoustie or East Haven and turn a short stroll into a much longer walk.

What’s the history of the Fairy Steps?

The Fairy Steps trail appears on maps dating back to 1858, so it’s been around a while.

Sadly, the route fell into a state of disrepair due to lack of regular maintenance. It was overgrown and the steps and bridge were unsafe.

As a result, the path was closed for safety reasons in 2010.

Gayle along the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail. Image: Gayle Ritch
Gayle along the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Luckily, local people cared – they wanted the historic route to be reinstated and formed the Friends of the Fairy Steps group in 2018 to do exactly that.

They were able to make their dream come true, thanks to the R&A’s 2018 Open Championship legacy fund.

Additional funding also came courtesy of the National Lottery, various local charities, and landowner Andrew Gray.

Most building and refurbishment works were completed by Angus firms.

Group has lots of support

The group now has more than 1,400 members on its Facebook page and several volunteers regularly maintain the route.

As to the future, the group has hinted that it will add “additional features”, so I’ll be sure to return soon to see them for myself.

Sweeping views across rural Angus from the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail.
Sweeping views across rural Angus from the Carnoustie Fairy Steps trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I didn’t spot any fairies – or indeed fairy ringed champignon mushrooms – but I certainly was enchanted by the route.

And I did meet a mischievous imp in the form of Oor Wullie.

More from Lifestyle

Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland's top 100 businesswomen as demand grows
Keith Court, Glenrothes. Image: Future Property Auctions
Glenrothes flat hits market with starting price of just £5k
3
Dymock-Properties-for-sale-sign-for-property-sales-in-dundee
Take a different approach to selling your property in Dundee
Elaine Chalmers, owner of Bread & Butter
Acclaimed chef takes over popular Anstruther café after ‘soul destroying’ two years
2
Barney Black from Perthshire was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2017.
Perthshire grandad's finger numbness was first sign of MS
A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
Dr Douglas Brown pictured in 2013 meeting then Prince Charles, the future King, at the oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How disgraced former Ninewells surgeon met future King and fronted breast cancer campaign
Birdies' owner Theo Kalopedis
Does the 'drunk food' hit the mark at rebranded St Andrews takeaway Birdies?
A woman and a teenager in bright swimsuits hold hands in front of a loch
Wild swimming helps disabled Perth teen Lola beat pain and builds family bond
The Old Manor House in Bridge of Allan.
Former Bridge of Allan hotel and spa for sale as possible residential development

Conversation