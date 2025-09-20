Carnoustie Fairy Steps: I followed right of way and found some whimsical surprises

When a friend told me the Fairy Steps near Carnoustie had recently been restored, my interest was piqued.

That’s because when it comes to anything fairy-related – whether village, garden, or enchanting forest walk – I find myself getting extremely excited.

Obsessed with fairies? Guilty.

I took a drive out to explore Carnoustie’s offering – and was in for a real treat.

The centuries-old right of way was recently restored and re-opened to walkers in June.

It had been a much-loved path for generations of families between the hamlet of Panbride and Muirdrum village.

Why is it called the Fairy Steps?

There are various theories as to why it’s called the Fairy Steps but the one I like best suggests there’s a link to the presence of fairy ring champignon mushrooms which can be seen growing in the area.

As to who built the steps, some people believe they were commissioned by the Lord of Panmure so his employees could travel easily to work at the Panbride Bleaching Factory.

The factory, which was opened in 1841, was close to the railway and used water from Craigmill Burn for the bleaching process of locally produced linen.

Another theory is that the steps were created to allow people to attend the school and church at Panbride.

Where to start the walk?

I parked up outside Panbride Church, wandered around aimlessly looking for where to go, and then spotted a very obvious signpost for the Fairy Steps.

I had my 16-month-old Labrador, Dante, with me, and because the path is fenced off on both sides, I was able to let him off the lead. He was in his element.

We wandered along the peaceful route, drinking in views of rolling fields and listening to farm machinery purring away in the distance.

It didn’t take long to reach the first set of steps – complete with a welcoming Oor Wullie message. Bizarre perhaps, but a rather nice touch!

The steps lead down to a brand new bridge which runs over the Monikie Burn.

Dante enjoyed a splash in the pool beneath the shiny structure.

Magic at every turn

It’s a delightful path, with wee diversions down to enchanting wooded glades and secret picnic spots every few metres.

I was amused by the fact that Oor Wullie kept popping up – under benches, stuck onto fences – and always with cheeky messages guaranteed to bring a smile.

Signs for cows with calves are worth noting – the animals are of course fenced off, but you never know how close they might be to you.

And we all know how much cows with calves really don’t like dogs or people.

As we strolled, we passed lines of ancient trees and bushes full of juicy brambles which, of course, I picked and ate.

We reached another, smaller metal bridge, which I believe was donated by the landowner, Andrew Gray.

A lovely sort of ‘den’ was another highlight – trees and shrubs on both sides of the tinkling burn really ramped up the magic factor.

Help ma boab!

Another series of steps was rewarded with a message from Wullie: “Help ma boab – tak a wee break”. And so we did exactly that at yet another conveniently placed bench.

Further along the route I spotted deer munching in a wooded valley way below.

And then, good old Wullie showed up again, promising a “pub”!

If it had been later in the day – and if I hadn’t been off alcohol for almost three months – I may have been tempted to carry on in the direction he was pointing.

But I decided it was time to turn back and leave the joy of imbibing for another day.

The stroll back was glorious, with the sun high in the sky and a few fluffy white clouds drifting by.

There’s apparently a ‘dibble’ (a cutting) from the famous Carnoustie Dibble Tree along the path, so keep your eyes peeled.

Add on Craigmill Den

Back at Panbride Church, I opted to carry on down the minor road towards Craigmill Den.

This is a haven for wildlife, with more than 70 species of bird recorded.

If you continue through the den, you’ll pass the remains of a weir and the mill lade – a channel that carried the water used to drive the mill wheel that was once part of Panbride Bleachfield.

You can link up to Carnoustie or East Haven and turn a short stroll into a much longer walk.

What’s the history of the Fairy Steps?

The Fairy Steps trail appears on maps dating back to 1858, so it’s been around a while.

Sadly, the route fell into a state of disrepair due to lack of regular maintenance. It was overgrown and the steps and bridge were unsafe.

As a result, the path was closed for safety reasons in 2010.

Luckily, local people cared – they wanted the historic route to be reinstated and formed the Friends of the Fairy Steps group in 2018 to do exactly that.

They were able to make their dream come true, thanks to the R&A’s 2018 Open Championship legacy fund.

Additional funding also came courtesy of the National Lottery, various local charities, and landowner Andrew Gray.

Most building and refurbishment works were completed by Angus firms.

Group has lots of support

The group now has more than 1,400 members on its Facebook page and several volunteers regularly maintain the route.

As to the future, the group has hinted that it will add “additional features”, so I’ll be sure to return soon to see them for myself.

I didn’t spot any fairies – or indeed fairy ringed champignon mushrooms – but I certainly was enchanted by the route.

And I did meet a mischievous imp in the form of Oor Wullie.