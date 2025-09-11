YouTube star completes epic River Tay trip in Broughty Ferry despite homemade log raft disaster

His homemade log raft, nicknamed the ‘Taytanic’ may have failed mid-journey – but that didn’t stop YouTube star Ed Pratt from completing his epic challenge.

Ed, 29, set off from near the summit of Ben Oss near Tyndrum and arrived in Broughty Ferry on September 11.

The solo expedition – a mighty 115 miles – took 28 days to complete.

Ed’s rule was that he must never leave the ‘bounds’ of the river.

He attempted this audacious feat via a combination of walking, crawling, (sometimes down waterfalls), and paddling a homemade log raft.

Log raft disaster

Sadly, the log raft turned out to be a disaster, with Ed having to leap off it to avoid being decapitated by a tree when it got out of control.

Determined not to be beaten, he switched to a packraft (a packable, inflatable boat) and completed his trip relatively unscathed.

As Ed reached the end of his journey, fans turned out in force to wave at the intrepid explorer and watch him with binoculars from Wormit and Dundee’s Riverside.

Arriving in Broughty Ferry, Ed said he was exhausted but exhilarated.

Amazing journey

“It’s been an amazing journey,” he said.

“But I feel an overwhelming sense of relief to finish because there’s been a certain amount of risk involved in this challenge.

“At the end of the day I’m out there alone, navigating rapids and launching a log raft!”

Ed said it was so windy on the last leg from Newburgh to Broughty Ferry that he worried he would bump into the Tay Bridge stanchions.

“When I came into the Tay estuary, where the river becomes the sea, it was so dramatic to see,” he said.

“It’s just such an impressive sight, and a beautiful part of Scotland.”

Ed said he had been “completely looked after” by Scottish people, with friendly faces supporting him along the way.

Hairy moments

However, he faced some scary, hairy moments during his trip – notably when the death knell sounded for his homemade log raft.

He had stopped off at Firbush Outdoor Centre in Killin to construct the so-called ‘Taytanic’ using logs provided by Perthshire Timber.

Alas, he was forced to jump off the raft into the swollen, swirling river when it gathered momentum and headed towards a huge overhanging tree.

It was a dangerous business – if he hadn’t jumped, he could have been seriously injured or worse.

“It snagged on rapids and I had to bail,” he said.

“The water became far too quick and I was heading straight towards some trees.

No control

“I had to jump off the back, and I just watched the raft sail down the river and get caught on some rocks.

“Ideally, I’d have made it in the raft to the sea at Broughty Ferry.

“It worked well on Loch Tay but as soon as I got into the river, it became obvious I had no control.

“There was no way to stop it. It had far too much momentum. And I worked out it weighed about two tonnes.

“Imagine trying to control two hatchback cars with a couple of oars!”

The raft spiralled out of control at the Chinese Bridge rapids near Kenmore.

Help at hand

Realising that to attempt to continue in the raft would be “absolutely foolish”, Ed contacted Beyond Adventure in Aberfeldy.

“The guys kindly retrieved my kit from the raft, dislodged it, floated it down river, brought it to shore and then I dismantled it.

“That was really hard. It took me ages to build but minutes to take apart.”

He admits he was extremely nervous about the rapids at Grandtully, but locals were happy to offer advice on how to safely navigate the hazardous section of water.

Back on dry land, Ed – who camped most nights of his trip – said he would be staying with a family in Broughty Ferry who “reached out to him” online.

“I’m looking forward to a bath!” he laughed.

He plans to spend a couple of days in the area, with a trip to RRS Discovery on his radar.

He’ll then retrieve his car which is upriver near the Tay’s source.

Ed believes the “true” source is at the top of Ben Oss, but others claim the source is nearby Ben Lui.

“I did my own research and I worked out there’s a tributary on Ben Oss that seems more like the ‘true’ source to me,” he said.

Freedom of solo adventures

Ed, from Somerset, said he loves doing his adventures solo as it allows him the freedom of being able to stop when and where he wants.

“There’s more adventure and spontaneity,” he added.

Ed – who has almost 570,000 YouTube subscribers and a growing Instagram following of 458,000 – has built a reputation online for taking on quirky, ambitious challenges.

He unicycled round the world between 2015 and 2018.

And last year he travelled the length of the Thames, aiming to do so without leaving the river.