They’re back. What are St Andrews University students wearing this Freshers Week?

Lola Pierce shows off her style in St Andrews. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

St Andrews is bouncing as students return for the beginning of a new semester.

And with a range of events happening across the Fife town for Freshers Week, many of them are dressed for the occasion.

Here are six stylish looks we spotted.

Yousef Kassem, 24, from Lebanon

Yousef Kassem. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

International relations and philosophy.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from TK Maxx, the trousers are from H&M, the shoes are Adidas Superstars, and I don’t remember where the waistcoat and shirt are from!

How would you describe your style?

I like to fuse formal clothes with informal clothes. For example, sometimes I’ll wear a baggy jeans with a waistcoat.

Where do you like to shop?

A lot of my clothes just fall into my lap from friends. If I am buying something, I will get whatever is cheapest – I’m a bit of a cheapskate.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just do my own thing.

Lola Pierce, 19, from New York

Lola Pierce. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Management and English.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from Free People, the shoes are from DICO Copenhagen, the sweater is from Reformation and the bag is Butti.

How would you describe your style?

It changes all the time. I would say I am minimalist in my colour palette, but I play around with patterns. So, feminine minimalist!

Where do you like to shop?

I love Maje, BA&SH, and Reformation. Those are my three go-tos.

Who is your style icon?

Alexandra Saint-Mleux, a French-Italian model and influencer.

Zifu Zhang, 19, from China

Zifu Zhang. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Philosophy and economics at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Banana Republic – I just found it in my new flat, and I have no idea who it belonged to. The top is Bayern Munich – my favourite football team, the trousers are from MUJI and the shoes are Bugatti.

How would you describe your style?

My style is inspired by the ‘old money’ aesthetic – except I don’t have money, so I do it on a budget. I always have a better day and feel more confident when I dress well.

Where do you like to shop?

MUJI is my favourite. It is a Japanese brand. The clothes are super simple and high quality. I like North Face as well.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Lila Ahnger, 21, from Finland

Lila Ahnger. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

English.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from a thrift shop in Helsinki, the belt and scarf are my mum’s, the boots are from Aigle, and the trench coat is my grandpa’s.

Where do you like to shop?

I am mostly on a budget, so I shop a lot in thrift stores. There are great ones at home in Helsinki, in Edinburgh and St Andrews. I also like Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Jane Birkin, a British singer-actress from the 1960s. She had great style.

Vishesh Ionial, 22, from India

Vishesh Ionial. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Mathematics.

What are you wearing?

The shirt, trousers and shoes are from US Polo, and the jumper is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

A little preppy, I guess.

Where do you like to shop?

US Polo – I am quite tall and they make trousers long enough for me. And M&S and Next.

Who is your style icon?

Sung Jin-woo – a character from the anime show Solo Levelling.

Rhoda Mwangi, 25, from England

Rhoda Mwangi. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

I am doing a Masters in research.

What are you wearing?

The top and trousers are from Cider, the coat is from TK Maxx and the shoes are from M&S.

How would you describe your style?

I am trying to dress more professionally these days.

Where do you like to shop?

I like TK Maxx and M&S.

Who is your style icon?

Taylor Swift and Zendaya. Zendaya’s style is simple, but sometimes simple is better.

Conversation