Forfar dad thought life was hectic with six kids – but then he had a heart attack

Life for father-of-six Pierre Bernard can be chaotic, with nine people in the family home.

But when he suffered a heart attack aged only 51, he knew he had to make time for a healthier lifestyle.

Pierre’s two-year-old grandson Theodore also lives with him, Fiona and their children in Forfar.

And Pierre, now 53, says: “Theo was standing at the door waiting for me when I came home from hospital. I just about broke into tears in that moment.”

He realised that had his attack been more severe, he may not have been there for Theo and the rest of the family.

Pierre’s six kids and grandchild

Pierre’s children are Courtney, 26, who is Theo’s mum, Jon-Pierre, 22, Oliver, 19, twins Rocco and Lucas, 15, and Iona, 13.

With such a large family relying on him being fit and well, Pierre knew he had to make his own health a priority.

He has now transformed his life by taking up running, and recently completed his first half marathon.

So it was an emotional moment when he spotted wife Fiona, three of his children, and Theo among the crowd cheering him on at the Great North Run, in Newcastle.

When Pierre started having chest pains one Friday night in September 2023, he put it down to indigestion and popped a couple of tablets.

He says: “I got up the next morning and felt fine.

“It was Doors Open Day and we went to Forfar Fire Station then to Balmashanner monument.

When Pierre realised it was more than indigestion

“I’d climbed the stairs with Theo in the backpack and felt fine.”

Pierre had even pitched a tent as he accompanied Oliver to a mountain-biking competition.

But Pierre says: “On Sunday morning, I got up and felt rubbish.

“I didn’t tell Fiona because she was heading off to Aberdeen with Courtney and Theo.

“But I got worse and worse throughout the day to the stage that my shoulders, my arms, elbows and my wrists were really aching.

“I phoned NHS 24 and they sent an ambulance out.”

An ECG – electrocardiogram – test came back normal. But because of his symptoms the paramedics took Pierre to Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee.

Pierre thought he would be home in time for dinner

Pierre says: “They asked if I wanted to take a phone charger or anything else with me and I said, ‘no it’s fine’.

“I was fully expecting to be home later that night. I even turned down dinner in the hospital.

“Then they came back and said ‘you’ve had a heart attack’.”

Pierre was shocked but still in disbelief. Until a medic picked up a defibrillator to take him to the coronary care unit.

“I was like ‘so, it’s serious?’ And they said ‘yes, of course, it’s serious!’

“That’s when it dawned on me.”

Heart attack recovery for the Forfar dad

Pierre spent two days in hospital. On discharge, the advice was to slowly build up to exercising three times a week for 30 minutes.

He says: “At that point I was getting out of breath speaking.”

Between having six teenagers and young adults, and a toddler in the house, and working full-time, Pierre had had little time to exercise.

“It can be hectic at times [in our house] but fun as well,” he says.

Courtney has a learning disability, Lucas and Oliver are autistic. Lucas also has epilepsy and has regular hospital appointments.

Oliver was home educated and travels the country competing in mountain-biking competitions.

Rocco has a part-time job which he needs help to get to.

Coordinating family life in a house of nine

So managing family life is full-on.

“We’ve got an app on our phones and digital calendar in the house which everything’s put into and we decide who’s doing what,” explains Pierre.

But when he noticed that Jog Forfar was starting a Couch to 5k programme in December 2023 he was able to dedicate Tuesday and Thursday evenings to training sessions.

Then he squeezed in parkrun on Saturday mornings.

Often Iona and Lucas join him at Forfar Loch parkrun. Fiona and Courtney walk it sometimes with Theo.

Pierre was “totally conscious” that his family needed him to be on top form and says: “I thought ‘now let’s make sure that I keep as healthy as possible’.”

Both as a goal to work towards and to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, Pierre signed up for a charity place in the Great North Run.

Ahead of the big day, Fiona, Courtney, Lucas, Iona and Theo travelled from Forfar to Newcastle with him.

“Travelling is a wee bit of a challenge at times,” says Pierre. “We have a seven-seater car. But even just going to Newcastle with the six of us, we had to borrow my father-in-law’s roof box for our luggage.”

At mile 12 when Pierre was tiring, seeing his family at the British Heart Foundation cheer bus gave him a boost.

“It was braw seeing them. I gave the kids a high five then carried on to the finish.”

Family life for the Bernards

As he continues his fitness regime, Pierre hopes to return for next year’s Great North Run, and has signed up to several other races.

Meantime, the happy havoc of family life continues in the Bernard household.

Holidays and Christmas are highlights with so many people in the one house.

“Christmas is something else!” Pierre says. “On Christmas Eve you are putting stuff out and there’s just so much!”

Booking a holiday for nine people can be a challenge. But Pierre and Fiona have a solution.

“Centre Parcs is our go to. We save up and all the kids love it, so we try to go once a year.

“We can get the whole family in one lodge so it’s perfect for us.”