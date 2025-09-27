I hunt for the ‘lost’ rail viaduct in Newport’s Tayfield Estate

Crossing the Tay Road Bridge into Fife, I often feel like I’m entering another world.

I know that sounds ridiculous – Fife, after all, is just across the water from Dundee.

But still, hailing from Aberdeenshire, it feels like I’ve entered fresh, yet-to-be-discovered Narnia-like territory.

Most of the places I’ve discovered in the Kingdom over the years have been truly captivating.

And one of my most enchanting finds yet is Tayfield Estate, in the charming town of Newport-on Tay, with part of it better known to locals as Berry’s Den (more on that later).

A joy to explore

This is an absolute gem of a spot, bursting with unexpected delights and nooks and crannies galore to explore.

The landscaped grounds boast stunning gardens, duck ponds, waterfalls, a curious ‘bee house’, and some of the tallest trees recorded in Fife.

But perhaps most excitingly, the estate also hides the remains of an old railway viaduct.

Anything like this, of course, is right up my street. If it’s ‘lost’, forgotten or abandoned, I’m drawn to it like a magnet.

Where did I start?

I parked on a side street in Newport and walked up to one of the estate’s entrances.

Passing a beautifully maintained pond, with exotic plants rearing up from the banks, I paused to sit at a bench and simply drink in all the beauty.

Further along a gravel pathway and next to the walled garden, I reached one of the most fantastic and unusual features on the estate – a bright, cheery Victorian ‘bee house’.

It’s apparently one of only five known in Scotland, and thought to be the only wooden model.

Rare example

Historic Scotland describes it as “an exceptionally rare surviving example of this unusual building type”.

It’s believed to to have been brought to Tayfield by boat around 1850.

So how did it work?

The hives were inside the curious structure, with a different coloured entrance.

It’s unclear whether the bees recognised the colours, or whether they homed in instinctively on their own hives.

It’s thought the bee house was last used in the 1950s.

Elsewhere on the estate are the remains of an ice house and old curling ponds, but I didn’t spot them.

The hunt for Tayfield Den viaduct

I did, however, make it my mission to track down the ‘lost’ viaduct.

I had read that the towering pillars of this long forgotten structure still remained but that finding them could be tricky.

As luck would have it, a dog walker I bumped into beside a topiary archway was happy to help.

“Head uphill for about 10 minutes, listen for the waterfall, and you’ll spot the retaining walls of the old viaduct,” were his instructions.

His advice was bang on, but getting a good view of the pillars was another matter.

I could see they were sitting in a gorge – which I later discovered to be Tayfield Den.

There was no way of reaching the bottom of this den safely from this side of the estate, but I managed to find an alternative access point – at the other side of the waterfall.

How did I find pillars?

Getting there involved crossing a stone wall, briefly popping onto the main road into Newport, and then picking up a signposted set of steps a few hundred metres along.

To the right of these steps was a broken-down fence, and a steep path leading down through woodland to the foot of the pillars.

I made my way down gingerly, but my trainers were very quickly filled with pine needles and foliage.

While there was evidence of fellow explorers, with the remains of a campfire, a football, and a few old bottles lying around, it felt very much like a ‘secret’ and little-visited spot.

It was magnificent to gaze up at the three ‘lost’ pillars and imagine steam trains chugging across it, the driver sounding the distinctive whistle to warn of its approach.

What’s the story behind Tayfield Den viaduct?

The viaduct carried the Newport Railway, which opened to passengers on May 12, 1879 to connect the town to Dundee via the Tay Bridge.

It comprised four spans, supported by three pillars, and used a similar framework – open lattice iron – to the Tay Bridge.

The bridge was apparently 59ft above the “lowest ground”, with one span at 49ft and the other three at 55ft.

Local legend has it that young lads headed for the swimming baths in Dundee on Saturday mornings used to fly paper aeroplanes out of the train windows as they crossed the viaduct.

The Newport Railway led to the creation of the village of Wormit and the expansion of East and West Newport.

Disaster struck – and severed connections

However, the new railway line was severed with the Tay Bridge Disaster on December 28, 1879.

Part of the structure collapsed, taking a train with it – and 75 people perished.

Suddenly the Newport Railway had lost its connection to Dundee – and people had to once again travel by the quickly reinstated ferry from Tayport to Broughty Ferry.

Beyond the terrible loss of life, this was a huge setback for the North British Railway, and the company set about building a replacement bridge.

This opened in 1887 without the usual pomp and ceremony.

The Newport Railway saw its last train in May 1969 as it headed out over the Tay Bridge on the eight-minute journey to Dundee.

The viaduct was removed soon after the line closed.

Chance to enjoy Newport

Once I’d done my exploring, I made my way back up the to the pathway and onto an open, grassy area which afforded cracking views of Newport, the Tay, and Dundee beyond.

However, I returned the way I had come, pausing again to marvel at the bee house, the huge trees and the fabulous ponds.

I finished my morning’s adventure with a lovely coffee and brownie from Newport’s award-winning cafe, Kitschnbake.

What’s the story of Tayfield?

The Berry family have lived at Tayfield since John Berry bought the land in 1788, built a big house, and formed the estate.

Sadly, William Berry, a distinguished solicitor, devoted public servant, and lifelong steward of Tayfield Estate, died aged 85 in July.

The estate’s popular woodland walks are a testament to his lifelong commitment to conservation, community access and sustainable land management.

Thanks to William, the estate is open to the public, with signs welcoming walkers to enjoy the policies.

However, this wasn’t always the case: in the 19th and first half of the 20th Century, permission to walk in the grounds had to be obtained and tickets were issued.