What does being a ‘clan chief’ mean in 2025? I paid Stirling millionaire a visit to find out

He admits he can’t “raise taxes, or armies, or send anyone to the gallows”, as the Scottish clan chiefs of old would have done.

So what can Stirling millionaire and landowner Mike Buchanan do, as chief of Clan Buchanan, in 2025?

To find out, I paid Mike a visit at his immaculate manor house in the heart of his family’s 6,000-acre Cambusmore estate, in Callander.

Hidden away up a winding track road, the house appears suddenly from the trees, quiet and imposing in its serious Scottish Baronial splendour.

The Buchanan flag fluttering outside is the only thing interrupting the stillness – until Mike emerges, and crunches across the gravel drive to welcome me.

Skipping the grand main entrance, we enter by a side door which takes us through a pristine orangery, and into a spotless foyer.

There’s no flashy decor; even the television (mostly used for watching the Grand Prix or action films) is modest and understated.

Only when we reach the kitchen do I spot a sign of real home comforts – multipacks of pickled onion Space Raiders are stacked on the counter, alongside jars of homemade marmalade.

“My son’s recipe,” Mike smiles, as he pops the kettle on for a brew. “That’s his third batch – it’s really quite good.”

The ‘clan seat’ that’s also a family home

The Cambusmore house has been Mike’s family home for generations, and sits on the edge of what would have historically been Clan Buchanan’s territory.

Born in 1958, he grew up here before attending school in Torryburn, Fife, and then going on to public school and Oxford University down south.

Now at 67, he lives full time on the estate again.

“This place means far more to me than just acres,” he explains. “It’s more than just the house and the things in it.”

To show me what he means, Mike leads me up a hand-carved Canadian wood staircase, pointing out family portraits. His ancestors quite literally line the walls.

And in an upstairs dining room, he joins them – a portrait of Mike as a young boy, standing dutifully in his Sunday best on the estate grounds.

“My granny loved that one,” he says fondly. “She hated the one of my brother though!”

He points to a portrait of a dark haired wee lad running wild in his undershirt, and suppresses a smile.

Family goes beyond blood ties here. For Mike there’s a responsibility that comes with his weighty full name: John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan of that Ilk.

Because as well as managing the multi-million-pound estate, he knew from early on in his life that he had a claim to another, arguably grander inheritance – the title of chief of Clan Buchanan.

What is a clan chief?

Highland clans, and their leaders, were once a huge part of Scotland’s political landscape.

Prior to the 1745 Jacobite uprising, clan chiefs would be responsible for leading their clans into battle on land and at sea.

Each clan had its own lands and territories which they defended and looked after.

Members of the clan would be immediate and extended family, as well as other families who pledged allegiance to the clan.

For example, the Buchanan clan also covers those with the surnames Gibb, Gibson, Leny, Harper, Yule and more.

“In days gone by, you’d provide a sort of umbrella defensive to the clan, and in turn the members contributed to a chief’s power,” explains Mike.

The clan system was dismantled following the Jacobite rebellion and Highland Clearances, and clan chiefs were stripped of their legal and political authorities.

These days, clan lineage is tracked and verified by an officer of the Crown known as the Lord Lyon.

And clans with confirmed chiefs, such as Clan Buchanan, are still considered noble communities under Scots Law.

While Mike doesn’t fancy the idea of sending disruptors to the gallows or leading the charge into battle, he likes to think he “could have run the clan when he had the power to do so”.

How did Mike become first chief in 340 years?

Unfortunately, no one had filled the role of Clan Buchanan chief for more than three centuries when Mike came to it in midlife.

He was encouraged by his wife Paula to follow up the claim, after revealing his father knew about it but never got around to making it.

He knew that his family, the Buchanans “of Leny and Arnprior”, were a close branch of the original Buchanans “of Buchanan”.

Essentially, they were the descendants of a long-ago heir’s younger siblings, rather than the heir himself.

To prove his legitimacy, Mike had to hire a genealogist and go through 10 gruelling years of research.

“From the last chief, you’d go back 10 generations and down 19 to get to me,” he explains.

“But anybody in there who had an elder brother, if that brother had kids, it was game over for me.”

Where do they get those feathers in their caps?

In 2018, after successful disproving competing claims, he was confirmed as the rightful chief of Clan Buchanan by the Lord Lyon.

He was then installed formally in a ceremony at Cambusmore in 2022.

He and his family, including his “chieftain” children Angus, Bruce, Lucy and Rory, starred in BBC Scotland documentary Meet The Clan, as well as independent film Meet The Buchanans.

And viewers will see there’s a lot of pomp and ceremony around being chief, which Mike leans into happily enough.

“Other people can be given Buchanan arms, but they won’t be as fancy as mine,” he chuckles.

“And in the hierarchy of things, I can now wear three eagle feathers in my bonnet. You can only do that if you’re a chief.”

(The feathers, he assures me, come from the shed of a tame eagle at a bird of prey centre in Dumbarton – no birds are harmed in their procurement.)

And one of the few powers of the job, he reveals, is being able to approve – or reject – Buchanan tartans.

“If I walk down the street and I see someone wearing a kilt, I want to know if it’s Buchanan or not,” he explains.

He then dutifully dons his own Buchanan tartan trews for our photographer.

“But some of them are so wacky I haven’t a clue. So I’ve specified half a dozen of them that are acceptable. Including one my daughter Lucy designed, which is shot through with pink.”

But beyond eagle feathers and tartan, what does being a chief in 2025 involve?

What does a clan chief actually do?

“There’s no financial benefit or anything,” Mike says candidly. “In fact, it’s actually cost me money.”

Much of that cost has gone into restoring or recreating clan artefacts, and keeping on top of historical and genealogical documents.

Otherwise, the role mainly involves “interacting with the diaspora who would like to see me”, explains Mike.

That requires about three weeks per year of international travel to expat communities in the USA and Australia, usually to open or close Highland Games or Clan Buchanan Society events.

He’s attended some huge events, like the Pleasanton Highland Games in California, which draw crowds of more than 100,000 people.

In contrast, he observes, Lochearnhead’s annual event attracts around 5,000 visitors.

And he reveals that fewer than 100 of the Clan Buchanan Society’s 4,000 members worldwide actually live in Scotland.

To Mike, the reason for the disparity is a combination of Scots taking history for granted, and the diaspora clamouring for a connection to their lost past.

“We have the Roman forts, Stirling Castle and Doune Castle on our doorsteps,” he reflects. “They don’t have any of that ancient history, and they hanker after it.

“If you think about it, [my family have] been here for hundreds of years. This is home. They don’t have that link back to their home.”

Mike Buchanan will appear at a special screening of Meet the Buchanans by Barbara Orton, showing at Birnam Arts, Dunkeld, on Thursday 18 September 2025.