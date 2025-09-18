Wild swimming helps disabled Perth teen Lola beat pain and builds family bond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild swimming helps disabled Perth teen Lola beat pain and builds family bond

Lola Scott, 15, and her mum Stephanie find strength and togetherness in the water.

A woman and a teenager in bright swimsuits hold hands in front of a loch
Stephanie Scott and her teenage daughter Lola Scott at Eden Springs Country Park. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

When 15-year-old Lola Scott is wild swimming, her chronic pain vanishes.

This is just one reason she loves swimming with her mum Stephanie in the lochs and tidal pools surrounding their home in Perth and beyond.

The hobby also helps Lola, who has a severe learning disability, cope positively with her condition.

Lola and Stephanie have been swimming together since 2021. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Stephanie, who is speaking to me on the phone alongside Lola, tells me: “Lola’s learning disability places her closer, mentally and academically, to an eight-year-old.

“She’s totally fine with her condition.

“But at times it upsets her, especially when she sees her younger sister getting the independence of going into town with her friends and stuff like that – and that’s something that Lola can’t do.”

‘In the water, everybody is equal’

Lola has three siblings: Seamus, 17, Lexi, 13, and Larissa, 6.

Stephanie continues: “In the water, I love how everybody is equal.

“Your body size, age and swim ability doesn’t matter.

“There’s nothing like the swim community – it is so welcoming and so inclusive.”

Stephanie and her husband Andy believe Lola’s learning disability could be linked to her traumatic birth.

“We nearly lost Lola at birth,” Stephanie explains.

“She was breech, and nothing was budging her, so she was a planned C-section.”

Wild swimming has brought the mum and daughter closer. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The delivery of a baby via C-section is normally five to 15 minutes, but it took over an hour to remove Lola.

Stephanie says: “She came out not breathing and had to be resuscitated

“It took around four minutes to revive her.

“I remember thinking, ‘What’s happening, where is my baby?’, and people were trying to keep me calm.

“Those first moments after birth are so precious, so we always put it (her learning disability) down to that.”

Husband Andy and six-year-old daughter Larissa enjoy supporting Stephanie and Lola on their swims. Image: Stephanie Scott

Because of her health challenges, Lola attends Perth High School on a part-time basis.

Stephanie, her full-time carer, teaches her practical life skills such as cleaning and cooking when she’s not at school.

Lola also volunteers at Letham St Mark’s Cafe in Perth two days a week.

How did Perth mum and daughter discover wild swimming?

The pair took to the water in 2021, after Stephanie felt inspired by a group of swimmers she saw at Willowgate Adventure Centre.

She recalls: “I started swimming to lose weight because I was a size 26.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to the swimming pool because that’s too embarrassing – I’m too fat and too big’.

“And in that first year of swimming, I lost 10 stone.”

After noticing how swimming eased her aches and pains from being overweight, she decided to get Lola into the water as well.

Lola has now competed in three Go Swim events. Image: Stephanie Scott

Lola suffers from various mobility issues, including chronic hip pain and co-ordination disorder dyspraxia, which prevent her from walking long distances.

Laughing, Stephanie says: “Lola was pretty much more ON the water than IN the water because she wasn’t a good swimmer.

“She had a buoyancy aid, a tow float, a noodle and a wetsuit. ”

But Lola fell in love. She tells me she feels “weightless” in the water, while the post-swim hot chocolate is another highlight.

Andy will often kayak while Stephanie and Lola swim. Image: Stephanie Scott

After private swim lessons, she was able to go out with just her tow float.

The mum and daughter now spend hours every week in the water, visiting spots including Willowgate Adventure Park, Eden Springs Country Park, Loch Faskally, and Loch of Clunie.

Lola even competed in her third Go Swim event at Loch Morlich this month.

Perhaps the best thing about wild swimming for Stephanie and Lola is how it has strengthened their relationship.

Stephanie says: “It’s lovely to have that connection and bond and talk away in the water.

‘Being in the water helps Lola to open up to her mum’

“It’s nice for Lola to have that kind of one-on-one because she’s not got the biggest, loudest personality.

“Lola can get lost in the house sometimes – her voice can be drowned out by the other three, who like to cause chaos.

“Whereas Lola can sometimes fall into the background because she doesn’t like to be the centre of attention.

“So when we’re in the water, it’s lovely that I get that time with Lola.

“We always say, ‘What happens in the water stays in the water’. That feels like a good motto.”

The pair often co-ordinate swimming costumes. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The pair also love co-ordinating their swimming costumes.

“We spend more money on swimming costumes than normal clothes,” Stephanie laughs.

“Going for a swim is more of a fashion debate.”

They’re also often seen sporting one of Stephanie’s bold and colourful Phanniecap swim caps, which she designs and sells on Etsy.

Their hobby has also led to fun for the whole family.

While Andy, Seamus, Lexi and Larissa aren’t fans of open water swimming, they are always happy to come along to support.

‘It definitely has brought us closer as a family’

Stephanie says: “Even though the other ones don’t do it, it has got us more active as a family through kayaking and through exploring new swim spots.

“It definitely has brought us closer as a family.

“Before, it was quite easy just to go around the house or go and do something in the town.

“Whereas now, we’re all piling in the car, doing an hour’s drive (to a swim spot).

Lola and Stephanie with Larissa and Lexi, 13. Image: Stephanie Scott

“Gosh, sometimes three hours – we’ll go all over Scotland.”

Stephanie is so passionate about wild swimming and its benefits that she frequently encourages newbies to try it – even offering to let me join her and Lola after I express misgivings about the outdoor pursuit.

She says: “I think everybody should try it, and if it’s not for you, you’ll know straight away.

“But if it is for you, then you’ve got a whole new world waiting for you.

“It’s just phenomenal.”

She adds: “And to be able to do it with my daughter and my best friend is just amazing.”

