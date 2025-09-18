Wild swimming helps disabled Perth teen Lola beat pain and builds family bond

When 15-year-old Lola Scott is wild swimming, her chronic pain vanishes.

This is just one reason she loves swimming with her mum Stephanie in the lochs and tidal pools surrounding their home in Perth and beyond.

The hobby also helps Lola, who has a severe learning disability, cope positively with her condition.

Stephanie, who is speaking to me on the phone alongside Lola, tells me: “Lola’s learning disability places her closer, mentally and academically, to an eight-year-old.

“She’s totally fine with her condition.

“But at times it upsets her, especially when she sees her younger sister getting the independence of going into town with her friends and stuff like that – and that’s something that Lola can’t do.”

‘In the water, everybody is equal’

Lola has three siblings: Seamus, 17, Lexi, 13, and Larissa, 6.

Stephanie continues: “In the water, I love how everybody is equal.

“Your body size, age and swim ability doesn’t matter.

“There’s nothing like the swim community – it is so welcoming and so inclusive.”

Stephanie and her husband Andy believe Lola’s learning disability could be linked to her traumatic birth.

“We nearly lost Lola at birth,” Stephanie explains.

“She was breech, and nothing was budging her, so she was a planned C-section.”

The delivery of a baby via C-section is normally five to 15 minutes, but it took over an hour to remove Lola.

Stephanie says: “She came out not breathing and had to be resuscitated

“It took around four minutes to revive her.

“I remember thinking, ‘What’s happening, where is my baby?’, and people were trying to keep me calm.

“Those first moments after birth are so precious, so we always put it (her learning disability) down to that.”

Because of her health challenges, Lola attends Perth High School on a part-time basis.

Stephanie, her full-time carer, teaches her practical life skills such as cleaning and cooking when she’s not at school.

Lola also volunteers at Letham St Mark’s Cafe in Perth two days a week.

How did Perth mum and daughter discover wild swimming?

The pair took to the water in 2021, after Stephanie felt inspired by a group of swimmers she saw at Willowgate Adventure Centre.

She recalls: “I started swimming to lose weight because I was a size 26.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to the swimming pool because that’s too embarrassing – I’m too fat and too big’.

“And in that first year of swimming, I lost 10 stone.”

After noticing how swimming eased her aches and pains from being overweight, she decided to get Lola into the water as well.

Lola suffers from various mobility issues, including chronic hip pain and co-ordination disorder dyspraxia, which prevent her from walking long distances.

Laughing, Stephanie says: “Lola was pretty much more ON the water than IN the water because she wasn’t a good swimmer.

“She had a buoyancy aid, a tow float, a noodle and a wetsuit. ”

But Lola fell in love. She tells me she feels “weightless” in the water, while the post-swim hot chocolate is another highlight.

After private swim lessons, she was able to go out with just her tow float.

The mum and daughter now spend hours every week in the water, visiting spots including Willowgate Adventure Park, Eden Springs Country Park, Loch Faskally, and Loch of Clunie.

Lola even competed in her third Go Swim event at Loch Morlich this month.

Perhaps the best thing about wild swimming for Stephanie and Lola is how it has strengthened their relationship.

Stephanie says: “It’s lovely to have that connection and bond and talk away in the water.

‘Being in the water helps Lola to open up to her mum’

“It’s nice for Lola to have that kind of one-on-one because she’s not got the biggest, loudest personality.

“Lola can get lost in the house sometimes – her voice can be drowned out by the other three, who like to cause chaos.

“Whereas Lola can sometimes fall into the background because she doesn’t like to be the centre of attention.

“So when we’re in the water, it’s lovely that I get that time with Lola.

“We always say, ‘What happens in the water stays in the water’. That feels like a good motto.”

The pair also love co-ordinating their swimming costumes.

“We spend more money on swimming costumes than normal clothes,” Stephanie laughs.

“Going for a swim is more of a fashion debate.”

They’re also often seen sporting one of Stephanie’s bold and colourful Phanniecap swim caps, which she designs and sells on Etsy.

Their hobby has also led to fun for the whole family.

While Andy, Seamus, Lexi and Larissa aren’t fans of open water swimming, they are always happy to come along to support.

‘It definitely has brought us closer as a family’

Stephanie says: “Even though the other ones don’t do it, it has got us more active as a family through kayaking and through exploring new swim spots.

“It definitely has brought us closer as a family.

“Before, it was quite easy just to go around the house or go and do something in the town.

“Whereas now, we’re all piling in the car, doing an hour’s drive (to a swim spot).

“Gosh, sometimes three hours – we’ll go all over Scotland.”

Stephanie is so passionate about wild swimming and its benefits that she frequently encourages newbies to try it – even offering to let me join her and Lola after I express misgivings about the outdoor pursuit.

She says: “I think everybody should try it, and if it’s not for you, you’ll know straight away.

“But if it is for you, then you’ve got a whole new world waiting for you.

“It’s just phenomenal.”

She adds: “And to be able to do it with my daughter and my best friend is just amazing.”