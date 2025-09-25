How was my visit to Stirlingshire’s newest sauna?

I couldn’t resist the chance to try out Stirlingshire’s newest sauna, The Wild Sauna Company at Karma, Lake of Menteith.

When I heard that there was a new sauna at Scotland’s only lake, Lake of Menteith, I knew a road trip to the Stirlingshire countryside was in order.

Swim pal Stacey and I booked into a social session at The Wild Sauna Company. We would share the session with owner Jenny and other swim fans.

Who are The Wild Sauna Company?

The new Lake of Menteith sauna experience is a dream come true for Wild Sauna Company owner and wild swimming enthusiast Jenny Paterson.

Jenny, who is also a co-founder of Wild Wimmin Swimmin, had been searching for the perfect spot to launch her own sauna when the stars aligned to offer up a site at Karma, Lake of Menteith.

The resort manager had been thinking about adding a sauna to the hotel’s offerings when an email from Jenny popped into his inbox.

She asked whether they might be able to offer a location for her new venture and the sauna partnership was born.

Within weeks an area of unused ground at the loch shore had been cleared and a beautiful sauna installed.

Where can I find the new sauna?

The Wild Sauna Company is based at Port of Menteith, on the north shore of Lake of Menteith.

Arriving at the Karma Lake of Menteith Resort, visitors approach the sauna through a gate to the left of the hotel building.

The view opens up to reveal a beautiful vista of the Lake before you walk around the front of the hotel and spot the cute wee sauna set up by the shore.

Jenny and the resort team have been busy making the area a haven for wild swimmers and sauna enthusiasts.

The purpose-built sauna is a beautiful, round wooden structure: part gypsy caravan, part hobbit house. The curves welcome visitors in for a cosy experience.

Inside, things are kept simple with two benches, the wood-burning stove, and a window looking out over the Lake to Inchmahome Island.

The sauna is inspired by the Scandi love of hot/cold therapies, and built in Fife by Scottish Saunas.

I was keen to make the most of the chance to dip in and out of the lake, while others preferred to stay in the hot sauna for most of the hour-long session.

Crocs or flip-flops are a good idea for visiting the sauna and I was glad of my swim shoes for getting in and out of the water.

A new walkway helps with access to the lake and it is reassuring to know that there is a gentle incline into the water rather than a sharp drop-off once you get in.

Safe swimming

The sauna is a brilliant spot for swimming whether you are a regular dipper or just starting out.

Weekend wild swimming sessions are led by Jenny who is an experienced STA level 2 qualified open water swimming coach.

For extra reassurance, especially if you aren’t a confident open water swimmer, Jenny is qualified in outdoor first aid.

Most importantly, swim and sauna sessions at The Wild Sauna Company are friendly and brilliant craic!

Jenny is keen to show off the latest additions to her sauna experience: a shower area and – for the brave – a waterfall bucket.

There is a shelter and seating area for getting sauna-ready in comfort and keeping the rain off on wet days.

We were hanging on to the remnants of our wonderful summer when I visited but a stiff breeze coming off the water gave a hint of things to come.

I think my ultimate sauna days are in deep winter. You can brave freezing dips before warming up in the sauna, cosseted from the wild weather.

New sauna popular from the start

The sauna has already proved a hit with visitors from near and far, including Tik-Toker Henry Rowley.

Jenny welcomed members of Hillfoots Rugby Football Club’s men’s team in recent weeks. She’s looking forward to a visit from the women’s team soon.

Night swimming and full moon sessions are on the cards and I’m planning a return trip with my swim buddies.

I’ll include a visit to the ruined Inchmahome Priory and lunch at Karma Lake of Menteith (sauna users get a discount).

I wonder how many pals I can persuade to try out the waterfall bucket?