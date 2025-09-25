I go behind the scenes in Pitlochry to discover what Enchanted Forest has in store for 2025

It’s a matter of days until the hotly-anticipated Enchanted Forest opens to the public.

When I rock up at the event site, in Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, the leaves are starting to turn glorious shades of yellow, orange and red and there’s a real buzz in the air.

Inside the tech centre, from which the event’s dazzling lights, sound and video are controlled, I find creative director Karen Falconer.

Despite having picked up a cold, her eyes are sparkling with excitement.

This will be the third year she’s put on the event, and she’s bursting to tell me about the 2025 offering.

What’s this year’s theme?

“This year’s show, Luminara, will be the most technologically complex and wide-ranging immersive experience we’ve ever created,” says Karen.

“It’s a celebration of the hidden connections between nature and technology.”

Whistlestop tour of event

During a whistlestop tour of the site, Karen shows me a maze of mirrored panels, interactive whisky barrels that light up trees, and a breathtaking waterfall installation on the loch.

This, she tells, me, is called Luminara Falls, and boasts LED lights in each ‘wave’ of the waterfall.

Other exciting elements include: a ‘fan’ of lights in the water, a ‘pulsing’ bridge, and networks of spaghetti-like lights trailing down a rocky hillside.

Karen tells me these represent mycelium networks – essentially, vast, underground webs of fungal threads that connect plants and trees.

While it’s all very impressive during daylight hours, it will be a completely different story when darkness falls!

What is Nectaropolis?

Meanwhile, the section around the boathouse on the loch is called Nectaropolis.

And it’s here that I spot a cluster of cute bees crafted from chicken wire, one of which is attached to a metal pole.

“Nectaropolis is meant to be a metropolis of pollinators,” explains Karen.

“It’s a nod to why bees are so important – they carry energy, spread life and show how everything is connected.”

The bespoke bees were made by Kendal artist and sculptor John Mcmanus.

And all 10 are completely unique.

It’s up to me to help get the remaining buzzy creatures aloft, and it’s a tricky business.

First, I need to cover poles with black duct tape – not as easy as it looks – and then I need to attach the bees without getting poked by the sharp wire.

I’ve also to pin flags into the ground to show those with more expertise than me where they should be installed.

A hive of energy

It’s great fun, and feels good to know that I’ve been involved in the installation of such a major event, albeit in a very minor way.

The boathouse is yet to be transformed into a beehive, but Karen reveals it will be clad in hexagonal lighting.

“It’s meant to be a big hive of energy and productivity,” she says.

“And the audio that goes with it will blow your mind. It’s completely mental.

“Imagine you’re in New York walking over the subway gratings and you hear the sort of rush, the noise below. It’s a bit like that.”

‘Some pretty trippy touches’

Another highlight is the Bloom Circuit section, which boasts gigantic motion-activated flowers that open and close as people pass.

There are also giant, glowing ‘seed pods’ that light up and change colour when you touch them.

“There are some pretty trippy touches!” laughs Karen.

Elsewhere, visitors will enjoy two major showcases as they walk round the loch in a figure of eight.

The first, on the loch, is called Energise, and features a six-minute animation projected onto the water.

The second, Living Tapestry, is a four-minute animated sequence in a rock face in the forest, and features a laser in the trees and an aurora borealis.

There’s also the ‘Reignite’ section on a pontoon, starring a huge ‘digital bonfire’ and ceilidh-style audio.

Technological showstopper

But that’s not all – Karen reveals that the Enchanted Forest team has introduced a significant technological showstopper for 2025.

And she describes this as “something that has never been done before”.

This will, for the first time in the event’s history, see the whole audience become part of a “unifying immersive experience” that will connect them, no matter where they are on the trail.

She’s keen for me to keep the details to myself, but it sounds like an exhilarating addition.

Enchanted Forest 2025 will ‘go big’

The trick for an event as massive as the Enchanted Forest, Karen says, is to “go big”.

“The forest is so vast, so it has to be dramatic. Anything less and it would be underwhelming.

“And the event will certainly be anything but underwhelming!”