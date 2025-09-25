I go behind the scenes in Pitlochry to discover what Enchanted Forest has in store for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

I go behind the scenes in Pitlochry to discover what Enchanted Forest has in store for 2025

The immersive light and sound show returns on October 2 - and I helped to install the buzzy residents of a magical "beehive" in a boathouse.

Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer and Gayle Ritchie get to work installing bees in the Nectaropolis section of the show.
Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer and Gayle Ritchie get to work installing bees in the Nectaropolis section of the show. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s a matter of days until the hotly-anticipated Enchanted Forest opens to the public.

When I rock up at the event site, in Faskally Wood near Pitlochry, the leaves are starting to turn glorious shades of yellow, orange and red and there’s a real buzz in the air.

Inside the tech centre, from which the event’s dazzling lights, sound and video are controlled, I find creative director Karen Falconer.

Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer on site.
Enchanted Forest creative director Karen Falconer on site. Image: Kim Cessford.

Despite having picked up a cold, her eyes are sparkling with excitement.

This will be the third year she’s put on the event, and she’s bursting to tell me about the 2025 offering.

What’s this year’s theme?

“This year’s show, Luminara, will be the most technologically complex and wide-ranging immersive experience we’ve ever created,” says Karen.

“It’s a celebration of the hidden connections between nature and technology.”

Gayle and Karen explore a mirrored maze
Gayle and Karen explore a mirrored maze. Image: Kim Cessford.

Whistlestop tour of event

During a whistlestop tour of the site, Karen shows me a maze of mirrored panels, interactive whisky barrels that light up trees, and a breathtaking waterfall installation on the loch.

This, she tells, me, is called Luminara Falls, and boasts LED lights in each ‘wave’ of the waterfall.

luminara falls
The mesmerising Luminara Falls. Image: Kim Cessford.

Other exciting elements include: a ‘fan’ of lights in the water, a ‘pulsing’ bridge, and networks of spaghetti-like lights trailing down a rocky hillside.

Karen tells me these represent mycelium networks – essentially, vast, underground webs of fungal threads that connect plants and trees.

Synapse Grove installation in Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

While it’s all very impressive during daylight hours, it will be a completely different story when darkness falls!

What is Nectaropolis?

Meanwhile, the section around the boathouse on the loch is called Nectaropolis.

And it’s here that I spot a cluster of cute bees crafted from chicken wire, one of which is attached to a metal pole.

A bee that forms part of the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025
A bee that forms part of the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

“Nectaropolis is meant to be a metropolis of pollinators,” explains Karen.

“It’s a nod to why bees are so important – they carry energy, spread life and show how everything is connected.”

The bespoke bees were made by Kendal artist and sculptor John Mcmanus.

And all 10 are completely unique.

Gayle tapes one of the poles used in the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025
Gayle tapes one of the poles used in the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

It’s up to me to help get the remaining buzzy creatures aloft, and it’s a tricky business.

First, I need to cover poles with black duct tape – not as easy as it looks – and then I need to attach the bees without getting poked by the sharp wire.

I’ve also to pin flags into the ground to show those with more expertise than me where they should be installed.

Gayle hangs up a bee. Image: Kim Cessford.

A hive of energy

It’s great fun, and feels good to know that I’ve been involved in the installation of such a major event, albeit in a very minor way.

The boathouse is yet to be transformed into a beehive, but Karen reveals it will be clad in hexagonal lighting.

Karen and Gayle gaze up at a bee in the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025
Karen and Gayle gaze up at a bee in the Nectaropolis section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

“It’s meant to be a big hive of energy and productivity,” she says.

“And the audio that goes with it will blow your mind. It’s completely mental.

“Imagine you’re in New York walking over the subway gratings and you hear the sort of rush, the noise below. It’s a bit like that.”

‘Some pretty trippy touches’

Another highlight is the Bloom Circuit section, which boasts gigantic motion-activated flowers that open and close as people pass.

There are also giant, glowing ‘seed pods’ that light up and change colour when you touch them.

Giant seed pods at the Hatch Patch section of Enchanted Forest 2025.
Giant seed pods at the Hatch Patch section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

“There are some pretty trippy touches!” laughs Karen.

Elsewhere, visitors will enjoy two major showcases as they walk round the loch in a figure of eight.

The first, on the loch, is called Energise, and features a six-minute animation projected onto the water.

The Energise section of Enchanted Forest 2025.
The Energise section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

The second, Living Tapestry, is a four-minute animated sequence in a rock face in the forest, and features a laser in the trees and an aurora borealis.

Site map for this year's Enchanted Forest
Site map for this year’s Enchanted Forest. Image: Supplied.

There’s also the ‘Reignite’ section on a pontoon, starring a huge ‘digital bonfire’ and ceilidh-style audio.

Technological showstopper

But that’s not all – Karen reveals that the Enchanted Forest team has introduced a significant technological showstopper for 2025.

And she describes this as “something that has never been done before”.

Engineers set up lighting fixtures in trees ahead of Enchanted Forest 2025.
Engineers set up lighting fixtures in trees ahead of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Kim Cessford.

This will, for the first time in the event’s history, see the whole audience become part of a “unifying immersive experience” that will connect them, no matter where they are on the trail.

She’s keen for me to keep the details to myself, but it sounds like an exhilarating addition.

Enchanted Forest 2025 will ‘go big’

The trick for an event as massive as the Enchanted Forest, Karen says, is to “go big”.

“The forest is so vast, so it has to be dramatic. Anything less and it would be underwhelming.

“And the event will certainly be anything but underwhelming!”

Engineers putting this year's Enchanted Forest together.
Engineers putting this year’s Enchanted Forest together. Image: Kim Cessford.
  • The Enchanted Forest runs from October 2 to November 2. Book tickets here.

More from Lifestyle

Two women wearing dryrobes standing outside a sauna.
How was my visit to Stirlingshire's newest sauna?
heart attack recovery for Forfar father Pierre Bernard, shown with 3 of six kids, wife and grandson
Forfar dad thought life was hectic with six kids - but then he had…
Fife narcoleptic Eve Bird's life has been transformed by having medical alert assistance dog Ekko.
How a special dog helps Fife woman live with rare sleep disorder
Ferncroft dates from 1913. Image: Verdala.
Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house - with an extension to remember
Jacob Smith eating the Hot as Buck wings.
I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted
Ron Coleman, originally from Dundee, is showcasing his work in Stirling. Image: Colin Cameron.
Dundee man who uses Alexa to help with his dementia brings inspiring story to…
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
CR0055088, Rebecca Baird. St Andrews. International Students Pic Shows: St Andrews Uni fresher Maddie Fleetham with some of her fellow university students outside St Salvador's Hall, where she's the only non-American on her floor. Feature is about how American cohort are bringing their traditions to the town/the local impact. Monday 23rd September 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why US students are trading Ivy Leagues for Fife coast – and reshaping life…
11
We look inside Stirling home designer Fiona Sneddon's house. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling home designer opens the door to her own 100k renovation

Conversation