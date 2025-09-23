Dunblane’s Paint and a Pint group sparking creativity in pub back room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane’s Paint and a Pint group sparking creativity in pub back room

Rediscovering art helped Dunblane resident Michael Davey heal from a traumatic attack. Now he's paying it forward.

Paint and a Pint organiser Michael Davey advises group member, Fiona. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Paint and a Pint organiser Michael Davey advises group member, Fiona. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

A community art group that meets in a Dunblane pub is forging bonds and healing emotional scars, according to its participants.

Paint and a Pint has taken place twice per week since February, in the function room of The Village Inn on Stirling Road.

Organiser Michael Davey knows all too well how transformative sketching or painting alongside other people can be.

After he left school, Michael stopped creating art of his own.

But in February 2014, aged 41, he was attacked with a knife after leaving a Bannockburn pub.

“I got stabbed for being English,” he told The Courier.

Originally from Chester, Michael had lived in Bannockburn for three years at the time of the attack.

Barbara took up drawing and painting as a hobby for the first time when she joined the Paint and a Pint group. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“I suffered with PTSD. I still do,” he explained.

“And I ended up going back to art then, because it was good for me. I got into a group for it.

“But it was always when I was in a dark place that I would paint, not when I was in a good place.”

Michael – who now lives in Dunblane – says once he felt better emotionally, he found he was “painting little bits, but not properly.”

The Village Inn’s function space becomes busy on Wednesday afternoons when the group meets. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Then, after studying art at Forth Valley College, he decided to try out watercolours and could often be found painting at the end of the Village Inn’s bar.

A friend suggested they meet and paint together at the pub, perhaps even getting other locals involved.

The rest is art history.

Free to attend

Paint and a Pint meets on Monday evenings from 6.30pm and Wednesday afternoons from 1.30pm, turning the Village Inn’s back room into a hive of creative activity.

It’s free to attend, with art materials provided.

There’s the option to donate some money towards the running of the group, but no mandatory fee.

“If you can’t, it’s not a problem,” said Michael.

“I just don’t want people not to be able to come.”

The Village Inn allows the group to use the space for free, and attendees also get a discount on food if they choose to buy a meal.

Michael Davey describes his own art style as abstract and minimalist. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Paint and a Pint has proven popular, with regular participants travelling from as far away as Glasgow, Larbert and Tullibody to attend.

And visiting tourists sometimes stop by to join in.

“It just grew into this community thing. It’s very supportive,” said Michael, who now describes the knife attack he endured as “a horrible thing” with a positive outcome.

“I’m not trained as an art teacher or anything because it’s not an art class,” he added.

“But I go around and I’ll give a hand with whatever anybody wants, or if they want to have a mess about with new materials.”

Creative freedom with plenty of support

Michael sets up a still life as an option for every Paint and a Pint session, but participants are free to draw, paint or create whatever they fancy.

Dedicated attendee Fiona likes to draw and paint the still life scenes each week.

She says she takes a precise, realist approach to her artwork, but has been trying to loosen up lately, encouraged by her fellow artists.

Another regular, Lorna, doesn’t do any painting, just brings along her latest needlework project.

Dunblane local Roger says he prefers to paint from his imagination rather than recreating a still life or photograph. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Barbara was more of a crafter before she started going along to Paint and a Pint, but now enjoys sketching and drawing.

Prior to joining the group, she says she had felt isolated at home with bad arthritis for four or five years and was worried she would struggle to hold a pencil or paintbrush.

“It gets me out and makes sure I go out,” she told The Courier.

“It’s a welcoming, warm, supportive environment, and the art that’s being produced by everyone is just so inspiring.”

Healing old wounds

In Paint and a Pint, many attendees have found an understanding and encouraging community, and been able to sharpen their skills at the same time.

According to Michael, Laura, who goes to every session, “sat and cried a lot for six weeks” before she found the courage to give drawing a try.

“I was told I wasn’t allowed to take art at school or anything, and I was convinced I was rubbish,” she explained.

“So, I sat up here crying.

“And then Mikey just made me put a line on a piece of paper, and I started drawing birds properly.”

Bob the dog, owned by Roger, is Paint and a Pint’s most popular attendee. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

She says the experience has helped to build her confidence and improved her well-being.

“I don’t leave the house on my own,” she said.

“But I can come here and I get absorbed in this stuff, rather than the other stuff.

“Everybody’s so lovely. Kind and lovely. Encouraging.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

