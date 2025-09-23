Dunblane’s Paint and a Pint group sparking creativity in pub back room

A community art group that meets in a Dunblane pub is forging bonds and healing emotional scars, according to its participants.

Paint and a Pint has taken place twice per week since February, in the function room of The Village Inn on Stirling Road.

Organiser Michael Davey knows all too well how transformative sketching or painting alongside other people can be.

After he left school, Michael stopped creating art of his own.

But in February 2014, aged 41, he was attacked with a knife after leaving a Bannockburn pub.

“I got stabbed for being English,” he told The Courier.

Originally from Chester, Michael had lived in Bannockburn for three years at the time of the attack.

“I suffered with PTSD. I still do,” he explained.

“And I ended up going back to art then, because it was good for me. I got into a group for it.

“But it was always when I was in a dark place that I would paint, not when I was in a good place.”

Michael – who now lives in Dunblane – says once he felt better emotionally, he found he was “painting little bits, but not properly.”

Then, after studying art at Forth Valley College, he decided to try out watercolours and could often be found painting at the end of the Village Inn’s bar.

A friend suggested they meet and paint together at the pub, perhaps even getting other locals involved.

The rest is art history.

Free to attend

Paint and a Pint meets on Monday evenings from 6.30pm and Wednesday afternoons from 1.30pm, turning the Village Inn’s back room into a hive of creative activity.

It’s free to attend, with art materials provided.

There’s the option to donate some money towards the running of the group, but no mandatory fee.

“If you can’t, it’s not a problem,” said Michael.

“I just don’t want people not to be able to come.”

The Village Inn allows the group to use the space for free, and attendees also get a discount on food if they choose to buy a meal.

Paint and a Pint has proven popular, with regular participants travelling from as far away as Glasgow, Larbert and Tullibody to attend.

And visiting tourists sometimes stop by to join in.

“It just grew into this community thing. It’s very supportive,” said Michael, who now describes the knife attack he endured as “a horrible thing” with a positive outcome.

“I’m not trained as an art teacher or anything because it’s not an art class,” he added.

“But I go around and I’ll give a hand with whatever anybody wants, or if they want to have a mess about with new materials.”

Creative freedom with plenty of support

Michael sets up a still life as an option for every Paint and a Pint session, but participants are free to draw, paint or create whatever they fancy.

Dedicated attendee Fiona likes to draw and paint the still life scenes each week.

She says she takes a precise, realist approach to her artwork, but has been trying to loosen up lately, encouraged by her fellow artists.

Another regular, Lorna, doesn’t do any painting, just brings along her latest needlework project.

Barbara was more of a crafter before she started going along to Paint and a Pint, but now enjoys sketching and drawing.

Prior to joining the group, she says she had felt isolated at home with bad arthritis for four or five years and was worried she would struggle to hold a pencil or paintbrush.

“It gets me out and makes sure I go out,” she told The Courier.

“It’s a welcoming, warm, supportive environment, and the art that’s being produced by everyone is just so inspiring.”

Healing old wounds

In Paint and a Pint, many attendees have found an understanding and encouraging community, and been able to sharpen their skills at the same time.

According to Michael, Laura, who goes to every session, “sat and cried a lot for six weeks” before she found the courage to give drawing a try.

“I was told I wasn’t allowed to take art at school or anything, and I was convinced I was rubbish,” she explained.

“So, I sat up here crying.

“And then Mikey just made me put a line on a piece of paper, and I started drawing birds properly.”

She says the experience has helped to build her confidence and improved her well-being.

“I don’t leave the house on my own,” she said.

“But I can come here and I get absorbed in this stuff, rather than the other stuff.

“Everybody’s so lovely. Kind and lovely. Encouraging.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook