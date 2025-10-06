I hosted a movie and games night with help from Dundee’s library of things

Floor to ceiling, wall to wall, I am surrounded by what can only be described as a sea of stuff.

Cubby holes brim with colourful games and puzzles, while shelves are crammed with camping gear.

To my right, a dad’s mecca of home and gardening tools reigns supreme.

Where can you find Dundee’s library of things?

I eye up a line of hoovers. I am in the market for a good hoover.

This is Dundee’s library of things – a seemingly well-kept secret located on the top floor of the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The project, known as the Community Toolbox, enables members to borrow an unlimited number of items.

Part of Wellbeing Works, a charity promoting mental health and wellbeing in the city, it was launched in 2021.

Founder and mental health worker Wendy Callander says the initiative offers a range of benefits, including improved mental health, cost savings, and greater sustainability.

She explains: “I had a conversation with someone about what would make his wellbeing better and he described that he lived in a flat that didn’t have curtain poles – his curtains were stapled to the wall, meaning he couldn’t open his curtains.

“It’s not an obvious connection, but being able to open your curtains is quite a good thing in terms of mental health and wellbeing.

How Dundee’s Community Toolbox supports sustainability

“The Community Toolbox is about giving people affordable access to tools and equipment that are going to help them to manage their home, garden or family life without breaking the bank.”

Wendy, the former executive director of Wellbeing Works, adds that the average drill is used for only 13 minutes in its lifetime.

“There’s also a climate awareness agenda, because if we’re all sitting with multiple drills in our sheds when you only need it for two minutes to make a hole in the wall, why not just share it?”

The power drill happens to be one of the project’s most popular items – along with carpet cleaners and, in summer, gazebos.

Curious to see how it all worked in practice, I decided to give the Community Toolbox a try.

What I borrowed from the Dundee Community Toolbox

Having browsed the library’s extensive online inventory of 250 items – namely, its party and events section – I was inspired to host a movie night at home.

After buying an annual membership for one year (£12), I ordered the goods, each of which cost a small fee to borrow for one week.

My list included a projector (£3), Scrabble board game (£1), a retro popcorn maker (£2), a cocktail shaker set (£2), a set of gin glasses (£1) and – to the despair of my friends – a karaoke machine (£3).

Neatly packaged, the items were waiting for me when I popped by after work the next day.

Despite the 30-minute uphill walk home ahead of me, I waddled out of the shop, arms straining under the weight of my borrowed items, with a childlike glee.

When I later unboxed the items, setting up for the movie night, I was impressed with the quality of everything.

The karaoke machine, wedged between thick layers of polystyrene, was brand new. It came with an extensive library of CDs.

I was also the first person to borrow the shiny Scrabble board game, still wrapped in cellophane.

Meanwhile, the retro popcorn machine, which even came with paper popcorn tubs, was both adorable and efficient.

The cocktail shaker set was exhaustive, including everything from shot measurements and stainless steel olive sticks to a bottle opener and miniature tongs. It was even accompanied by paper straws and umbrellas – a very cute touch.

How was my experience borrowing from Dundee’s Community Toolbox?

Similarly, the projector came with all the necessary bits, including an HDMI cable and a screen.

It was everything I needed to host a night of entertainment for my friends Zoe and Megan, who arrived not long after.

With surprisingly little effort, I managed to make it look as though I’d gone all out.

And even when Zoe butchered Robbie Williams’ Angels on the karaoke machine, the evening carried on without a hitch.

One week (and a lot of late-night popcorn snacks) later, I returned the items to the Community Toolbox, dropping them off during my lunch break.

It was a seamless process, and I know I’ll be making use of my membership again soon.

Beyond the mental health, financial and sustainability benefits of the Community Toolbox, it’s also a game-changer for people like me who live in small spaces with limited storage.

I’d much rather borrow a ladder once in a blue moon than wrestle with trying to stash one under my bed.

I’m not the only fan.

There’s around 1,000 members of Dundee’s Community Toolbox, with dozens of items being rented out each week.

It is part of a UK-wide kick towards a circular economy, with more and more libraries of things popping up across the country, including in Stirling.

Meanwhile, council-backed lend and mend hubs operate out of Perth and Forfar.

Who uses Dundee’s library of things?

I ask Wendy who is using the service.

“Everyone from our mental health and wellbeing client groups from Wellbeing Works to students and people who are retired,” she says.

“Our hope is that we’ll make our inventory affordable to people who are on low incomes, but there are lots of members who are not on particularly low incomes who buy into the idea of sharing tools rather than buying tools.

“It has a real cross-community appeal.”

While some items are bought new, many are also donated by members of the public. When I visit the toolbox, a recently donated second-hand grass cutter is being cleaned up.

Wendy, who retired from her post as executive director of Wellbeing Works in May to focus on growing the Community Toolbox, says there are exciting plans in the pipeline.

Recognising that it can be difficult for people without a car to borrow from the city centre, she hopes to open additional substations across the city – in neighbourhoods such as Lochee and Mid Craigie, and possibly even in workplaces.

“We’re looking at not just how we can raise awareness of the Community Toolbox in the Wellgate Shopping Centre, but how we can make it more accessible to more people.”