Inside Broughty Ferry Ballet Academy – where dancing is for ‘ANY body’

Ballet. The word alone can conjure up a swirl of delicate tulle, pointed toes, and perfect pirouettes.

But beyond the tutus and tiaras lies a world far more complex than the stereotypes suggest – one in which dancers of all ages, shapes, and sizes come together to do far more than just look pretty.

At the heart of this world is Dundee dance teacher Laura Mumby, who runs Broughty Ferry-based Ballet Academy Scotland.

“I genuinely believe ballet is for ANY body,” she says.

“There’s a stigma that you have to look or be a certain way (slim, long-legged and perfectly-poised springs to mind), but that’s not the case these days.

“Many ballet companies have a much more diverse range of dancers in terms of body shapes and backgrounds.”

Laura, 37, took up ballet aged three at the Wendy Foster School of Dance in North Lincolnshire.

Her mum wanted her to try ice skating – but there wasn’t a rink nearby. So she sent her to ballet instead.

“Best choice ever!” laughs Laura.

Dancing dreams

She trained via the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus and dreamed of becoming a professional dancer.

However, fearing dancing wasn’t something she could keep up “forever”, she chose to study photography instead.

It wasn’t until later in life that she realised many dance teachers were in their 80s and 90s – and some are even more than 100 years old.

These days she juggles her photography career with teaching ballet – and specialises in taking dance pictures.

When Laura moved to Dundee in 2012, she joined a class at Ballet Academy Scotland, then called The Ferry Dance School, and met Sindy Monson, who trained her to teach classical ballet.

Since then, Laura – who took over the academy in July 2022 – has also taught at schools across Dundee, Fife and Angus.

Is there a ‘dark side’ of ballet?

Traditionally, ballet has had a reputation for being unforgiving – physically and emotionally.

Tales of dancers pushing through foot and ankle injuries abound.

And, historically, at least, the infatuation with achieving perfection has been blamed for ballerinas developing debilitating eating disorders.

Some have openly spoken about body-shaming and bullying as well as a sense of competitiveness that adds to the pressure to be thin.

But Laura, a step-mum-of-two, reckons the tide is turning.

“Traditionally, ballet was very much led by the ballet masters and mistresses, with dancers expected to follow without question,” she says.

“In the past, this often meant pushing through pain or injuries, which could lead to long-term damage.

“Today, I see a positive shift, as companies are encouraging dancers to speak openly about their mental and physical limits.

“In my own teaching, I make it a priority for students to feel comfortable sharing how they’re feeling.

“If they’re tired or struggling, I’ll adjust their training accordingly.”

Ballet – beautiful but brutal?

Laura says dancing ‘en pointe’ can be painful because the shoes put pressure on toes, ankles and feet and can cause blisters.

However, she says years of good ballet training, plus exercises for strength and flexibility, can reduce pain and risk of injury.

She follows advice from physiotherapist Lisa Howell, founder of The Ballet Blog.

“Injuries can also happen from weak landings or lack of foot strength, which is why we use The Australian Ballet’s method to build stronger feet, better balance, and safer pointe work,” she adds.

So what about dreaded bunions, often formed by wearers of pointe shoes thanks to the tight, narrow ‘box’ which forces the big toe out of alignment and puts constant pressure on the joint?

How do ballet dancers combat those? Laura says getting shoes properly fitted by professionals is essential – and warns against buying online without guidance.

“Lifelong injuries can happen with ill-fitting shoes. Honestly, I feel there should be an exam before students are even allowed to purchase their first pair of pointe shoes.”

Good nutrition and understanding your limits – especially after a long day at ballet school – can be challenging for young dancers.

As such, Laura encourages them to enjoy little treats like crisps or chocolate – in moderation.

Pressure to be perfect?

Of course, the culture of “instant perfection” can be disheartening, with social media putting pressure on young people to look a certain way.

“There’s such a strong pull towards the instant and the ‘right now’,” laments Laura.

“In dance, that might be a 20-second clip on Instagram of a young dancer executing multiple turns or trick-related acrobatic dance moves.

“But people watching this don’t always realise the many hours of training behind it.”

Laura tries to counter this in her studio, with classes following a structured pattern.

There’s barre work for strength and alignment, ‘centre’ exercises focusing on balance, foot articulation, pirouettes, slow ‘leggy’ movements and jumping.

Classes typically end with ‘combinations’ across the floor, or a sequence that allows dancers to practise ‘artistry’ and coordination.

Nurturing a positive environment

“We focus on teamwork, creativity, and building confidence,” adds Laura.

“Classes are slightly longer so there’s time to socialise and connect, which is important for young people.”

The Ballet Academy currently has 120 girls – and five boys – enrolled in classes.

Considering taking up ballet? It boosts posture, balance, memory, flexibility – and supports mental health, too.

“Ballet dancers are strong!” says Laura. “There are so many benefits – learning discipline, being creative, getting great exercise – and it’s good for emotional wellbeing, too.”

It’s also been shown to benefit people with Parkinson’s, improve cognitive function, and reduce stress.

And it can be taken up at any age.

No barriers to becoming a ballet dancer

“Many people think they ‘can’t’, but that’s not true,” insists Laura.

“I’m definitely not the most perfect dancer, but my love for the art and my experience teaching it make it worthwhile.

“If you’re body conscious, wear something you feel comfortable in.

“While we encourage the uniform, I allow long sleeve tops, dance shorts, and ballet skirts to encourage comfort for all.

“It’s a beautiful art form. Everyone works towards the same technique, but each dancer brings their own personality and style to it.

“More and more, the dance world is starting to celebrate this individuality.”

Power of ballet to heal and inspire

In February this year, Laura lost her father to cancer – a day before his retirement and on the eve of his 66th birthday.

During the academy’s most recent dance show, Music of Heroes and Villains, her senior students performed a moving tribute in honour of the former paramedic.

For Laura, ballet isn’t just a profession – it’s a lifelong passion, a way to connect, to heal, to inspire.

“Ballet doesn’t belong to just an elite few,” she muses. “It belongs to all of us. Whatever your body shape, age, race, gender, or background, if you want to dance, you can.

“You’re never too old for ballet.”

What excites Ballet Academy students?

Ballet Academy Scotland students and their mums affectionately refer to their teacher as “Miss Laura.”

Ten-year-old Hannah Finnie from Monifieth has been dancing since she was three.

“I love pirouettes and solos, and I’ve made some fantastic friends,” she says.

She adores the outfits – especially a blue tutu from her first competition – and fondly remembers being dressed as a bee in her debut show.

Now, she takes three ballet classes and one contemporary class a week, and is working towards a ballet exam.

“It’s a mix of serious and fun,” she smiles. “And Miss Laura is a great teacher!”

Strong and graceful dancers

Her six-year-old sister Abigail also dances, following in the footsteps of their mum Juliet, who danced “on and off” as a child.

“I admire how strong and graceful the dancers are” Juliet says.

“It looks effortless, but takes real strength and coordination.”

She praises the academy’s inclusive, nurturing environment.

“There’s no pressure to change how you look or push beyond your limits.

“The focus is on enjoyment and personal growth. Ballet teaches patience and dedication – and the girls are proud of what they achieve.”

Kids leave class ‘happy and proud’

Isabella Chaloner, mum to eight-year-old Max, and Juliet, five, moved from London a year ago and made a point of searching for the right ballet school.

“We live near Crieff and drive to Broughty Ferry every Saturday – it’s absolutely worth it,” says Isabella.

“The kids leave class happy and proud. And watching them perform is such a joy.”

Juliet loves “foot exercises” and pliés, which she calls “graceful”, while Max enjoys how “lively” ballet is – and that he can do it alongside his sister.

‘I spent hours twirling’

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Marianna Zanetis from Barnhill joined the academy a year ago after moving from New York.

“I became obsessed with pointe shoes and spent hours twirling in my room,” she enthuses.

After seeing The Nutcracker, she asked her mum if she could enrol.

Now, her favourite move is the grand jeté, and she dreams of joining the Royal Ballet and performing in Swan Lake.