Home Lifestyle

I went on Stirling Castle’s new behind-the-scenes tour – here’s what happened

Alex Watson, The Courier's Stirling area editor, goes behind the scenes at the castle.

There are secret staircases galore on the new Stirling Castle tour. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
There are secret staircases galore on the new Stirling Castle tour. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

How many surprises can a building that has been around for at least 500 years really have hidden up its sleeve?

Quite a few, it turns out.

Last week, Stirling Castle began offering bespoke ‘Secret Stirling’ tours, designed to give small groups of visitors access to areas that are normally kept locked up tight.

Colour me historically intrigued – I had to see these secret spots for myself.

And, let me tell you, even if you’ve seen Stirling Castle hundreds of times before, you’ve never seen it quite like this.

Here’s a taster of what I discovered.

One of the ornate keys used to open normally locked doors for the Secret Stirling castle tour. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

The key to the castle

It’s bright and early on a sunny and crisp autumn morning.

Ross Blevins, Stirling Castle’s welcoming and knowledgeable interpretative events and guiding manager, graciously meets me at the gate and shows me a handful of mysterious keys, some of which look very old indeed.

Our first stop isn’t far away: it’s actually located outside the castle walls.

This staircase down to one of the castle’s caponiers is not normally open to the public. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

We head down a narrow stone staircase to a shooting gallery, where soldiers once kept watch for intruders attempting to gain entry to the castle.

Ross tells me this structure with its narrow windows, designed for muskets to be fired through, is called a caponier and is one of only two remaining at the castle.

Inside the caponier, where soldiers would have stood guard to protect Stirling Castle. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

I soon get to see the other, which we access through a fire escape inside the castle’s cafe.

It’s a surreal and thrilling experience to truly get to go behind the scenes – and we’re only just getting started.

Getting to see the Great Hall from a new vantage point

There’s more to see outside the castle, and Ross explains all the historical context wonderfully, deftly bringing the past to life.

Nonetheless, I’m keen to get inside to discover more hidden nooks and crannies.

I’ve seen the castle’s lovingly restored Great Hall many times before and it always takes my breath away.

The Great Hall, taken from the spot where trumpeters once heralded the arrival of kings and queens. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

But I’ve never viewed it from above, standing in the trumpeters’ loft or the musicians’ gallery.

Both of these spaces are accessed via spiral staircases that were once used by servants when kings and queens lived in the castle.

Musicians would perform from this gallery to entertain royals. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

It feels special to get the opportunity to follow in their footsteps so many years later, particularly when Ross unlocks hidden doors and ushers me through them while tourists look on enviously.

Of course, they’re more than welcome to book themselves onto the tour, which runs twice a day.

Standing atop the castle’s Great Hall, nestled between its chimneys, is a surreal feeling. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Feeling on top of the world

The highlight of the morning comes when Ross informs me we’re about to head up onto the roof of the Great Hall.

I almost don’t believe him.

It’s perfectly safe to walk around the perimeter of the Great Hall’s roof. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

But we climb more stairs and soon I find myself feeling on top of the world, treated to stunning panoramic views of Stirling.

I never imagined I’d get to see the carved unicorns and lions – officially known as ridge beasts, Ross tells me – that perch on top of the Great Hall’s roof so close up.

One of the Great Hall’s ridge beasts: a modern replica of a unicorn. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

And it’s a great vantage point for admiring other older carvings attached to the various nearby castle buildings.

The view from the roof of the Great Hall, with the National Wallace Monument visible in the distance. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Secret stairs and a sense of adventure

I’m not sure such a unique moment can be topped, but Ross makes a real effort by letting me sneak past yet more jealous visitors into the king’s closet.

Inside, there’s a secret staircase that was once used by kings (and Mary, Queen of Scots) to get around the castle without being seen.

Scotland’s kings would climb these stairs to travel around the castle undetected. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

It’s like something out of a film, and I’m delighted to get the chance to see it for myself.

My fears that health and safety rules might get in the way of Stirling Castle’s new tour living up to expectations were totally unfounded.

Some of the castle’s older intricate carvings, seen from the roof. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Precautions have been taken to make sure nobody gets hurt, but there’s still a real sense of adventure and pleasingly unpolished fun about the whole thing.

If you get the chance to go along, I’d highly recommend it.

  • The Secret Stirling tour runs at 11am and 12pm and costs £15 per person in addition to castle admission

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

