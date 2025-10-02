Glenrothes mum and daughter on what it’s like sharing Fife College campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes mum and daughter on what it’s like sharing Fife College campus

How lecturer mum Sara Haldane and her student daughter Brodie are making life at Fife College a family affair.

Sara Haldane and her daughter Brodie teach and study at Fife College. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

For most students, the thought of bumping into their mum or dad in the school corridors is enough to send shudders down their spine.

Likewise, few parents would welcome their child suddenly appearing at their workplace.

But for Sara and Brodie Haldane from Glenrothes, it’s all part of the fun of sharing the same campus.

Sara, 41, teaches social sciences at Fife College, while her 20-year-old daughter Brodie is studying childhood practice.

The mum and daughter are used to bumping into each other between classes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

So what’s it like working and studying together at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus?

Sara says: “It’s good fun to brush into each other at college.

“We can understand the atmosphere we’re both in all the time so it’s quite nice.”

Brodie has even joined her mum’s staff lunches. This is useful for staff, Sara says, because it gives them a “younger perspective” on issues.

She explains: “You get the student kind of ideology coming through.

“Although she is studying a different course, it can help us to see what students want.”

‘She sneaks into my classes and points out my nervous tics’

She laughs: “Brodie has sneaked into a couple of classes with me as well, so she’s pointed out all my wee tics and nervous things that I do when I’m teaching – so I can get that sorted so my other students can’t pick up on it.”

Brodie jokes that there are practical benefits too. “I feel like it’s my motivation to not skive off, because mum is here and she can check.”

Sara, who is also mum to Daniel, 21, Eilidh, 18, and Lizbeth, 14, has taught at Fife College since November 2024.

But her connection to the institution stretches back much further.

Celebrating Sara’s 40th birthday. Image: Sara Haldane

Like Brodie, she began with an HNC in childcare in her twenties before working in nurseries and after-school clubs.

In her late thirties, she returned to Fife College to study social sciences, completing her HNC and HND alongside her brother Jordan.

She says: “It was helpful to have each other on the course to support and guide each other.

“He says I wouldn’t have passed sociology without him – and he might be right.”

Brodie hopes to follow in mum Sara’s career footsteps

Sara went on to complete a degree through the Open University and Fife College, which paved the way to her teaching role.

She says: “From the minute I left school, I knew I wanted to be a teacher.

“I just took a detour because it didn’t suit with the children in the house.

“So it’s absolutely perfect to teach HNC and HND history – it is bang on where I wanted to be.”

Brodie hopes to follow in her mum’s footsteps to become a teacher.

After completing her HNC in 2027, she plans to work as an early years officer before going on to university for her teaching degree.

Sara and Brodie have always been close. Image: Sara Haldane

When I ask if Sara inspired her, she says: “It’s good to see her genuinely enjoy her job and not dread coming into work every day.”

Brodie’s path into further education wasn’t straightforward.

After being bullied at high school, she left in S4 and applied to college “on a random night” at 1am.

She studied social sciences and then counselling before enrolling in her current course.

‘You don’t get picked on for being a little bit different at college’

Comparing her college experience to school, where she felt isolated, Brodie says: “Nine times out of ten, everybody around you is so much more grown up and you’re not getting picked on for being a little bit different from everybody else.

“It’s just a far healthier environment to be in.”

Brodie is juggling her studies with being a parent.

She and her high school sweetheart Blair welcomed their son Mason two years ago.

The couple moved into their own home last year, which Sara admits was bittersweet.

Brodie is mum to two-year-old Mason. Image: Sara Haldane

She says: “I miss her.

“Her dad needed a liver transplant a couple of years ago, and Brodie was completely my rock.

“Brodie carried a lot of the weight.

“She did a lot of the support for me and then gave me an absolutely gorgeous little grandson – so her moving out was a bit sad.”

Sara and Brodie supported each other during family health scare

Sara’s husband, Wullie, has lived with primary sclerosing cholangitis – a rare liver disease – since he was 17.

Despite his health battles, he is doing well, and recently surprised everyone by completing an “accidental” half-marathon on a family holiday.

Through it all, Sara and Brodie have supported each other.

Sara says: “Brodie kept studying through it and got her level six social sciences after it.

From left to right: Sara, Mason, Daniel, Brodie, Eilidh, Lizbeth and Wullie. Image: Sara Haldane

“And I finished my degree at the same time, so we kind of dragged each other through that final year of work.”

So, how alike are they?

Sara says: “We have a similar temperament – we’re both quite calm until we explode.

“We’re both quite deeply empathic as well – we really care about how other people are feeling.”

There are differences, too.

“Brodie’s a little bit more alternative than I am,” Sara laughs. “She is very ‘gothy’ and I’m very ‘Disney.'”

Sara and Brodie are both based at Kirkcaldy Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Being on the same campus has strengthened their bond in unexpected ways.

Sara says: “It’s a chance to see Brodie as ‘Brodie’ and not Brodie as ‘mum’ – because she’s not got the wee man, so it’s more peer-to-peer.”

Brodie adds: “I think we see each other more consistently than we would have if I hadn’t been on campus while mum is teaching, because she is so busy all the time and usually doing something else at the weekend.”

Of course, the typical mum-and-daughter dynamic still shines through.

Looking ahead to Brodie’s graduation in 2027, Sara vows she’ll be making “the loudest noise” – a promise that leaves her daughter groaning in playful despair.

Conversation