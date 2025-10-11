I head into the woods near Kirriemuir on magical fungi foray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

I head into the woods near Kirriemuir on magical fungi foray

I join Scottish Mushroom podcaster Lynne Campbell at one of her favourite Angus mushroom hotspots.

Gayle finds a fantastic Fly Agaric toadstool in Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.
Gayle finds a fantastic Fly Agaric toadstool in Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.
By Gayle Ritchie

Lynne Campbell has to be one of the most wonderfully wacky dressers I’ve ever met.

When we catch up at Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir, she’s wearing a pair of fungi-themed dungarees and gold trainers.

We’re here to discuss all things mushroom, and to find as many weird and wonderful species as possible.

Gayle meets Scottish Mushroom podcaster Lynne Campbell
Gayle meets Scottish Mushroom podcaster Lynne Campbell in Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

Lynne assures me that now is a “time of abundance”, and off we march into the trees.

Autumn leaves are falling around us – at one point I’m sure it’s raining, but it’s just a burnished orange leaf landing on my shoulder.

Who is Lynne Campbell?

Monifieth-based Lynne set up the Scottish Mushroom podcast in 2023 as a “wee hobby”, and has exhibited her fungi photos at Findhorn’s Moray Art Centre.

A keen poet, she performed her composition, Mushrooms o’ Dundee, at Dundee Fringe.

Lynne Campbell with a fly agaric mushroom.
Lynne with a fly agaric mushroom. Image: Richard Hancox.

Her enthusiasm is infectious. The second she spots a mushroom, she’s off, running through the woods, shrieking with joy and grinning from ear to ear.

“Look! It’s a milk cap!” she exclaims, pointing to a curious-looking white mushroom sitting in dense foliage.

“These are one of the most common species of fungi and they’re cool because they produce a milky substance when they’re damaged.

“That’s their defense mechanism against insect attacks.”

Favourite fungi

Deeper in the woods, we stumble on some of Lynne’s favourite fungi – amethyst deceivers.

They’re called ‘deceivers’ because their distinctive bright purple colour fades as they age, making them difficult to identify.

“These are joyful to see! They’re edible, but not super tasty,” says Lynne.

Lynne's photo of an amethyst deceiver. Image: Lynne
Lynne’s photo of an amethyst deceiver. Image: Lynne Campbell.

Further along, a profusion of boletes burst out of the ground. Lynne picks one and shows how they have ‘tubes’ instead of gills as a means of dropping their spores.

“Some stain blue when they’re damaged or cut as they oxidise in the air,” she explains.

From bizarre to beautiful

Porcelain fungus catches our attention as it clings to the branch of a dead beech tree. It’s beautifully delicate and white, but slimy to touch.

We also spot puffball mushrooms and yellow stagshorn fungus, so named because its forked, branching structures resemble the antlers of a stag.

Porcelain mushrooms in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir
Porcelain mushrooms in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

Then there’s candlesnuff fungus, which boasts a black base and white powdery tips that look like a snuffed-out candle.

At a clearing, we find a cluster of sulphur tuft feeding on a dead trunk.

These mushrooms are bitter and poisonous: consuming them could cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and convulsions.

Fairy toadstools

Our excitement levels rocket when we find our first fly agaric – the iconic fairytale toadstool, with its bright red cap and white spots.

We whip out our phones to snap it – but we won’t be eating it. It’s highly toxic and highly hallucinogenic.

Lynne gazes at a fly agaric mushroom in caddam wood
Lynne gazes at a fly agaric mushroom in Caddam Wood. Image: Richard Hancox.

Some sources claim its name derives from its traditional use to attract and kill flies.

Round the corner we find a veritable patch of fly agaric, and again, Lynne whoops with delight.

A mushroom we don’t encounter (but it does grow here) is the destroying angel.

The clue is in the name! Avoid!

Magic of fungi

What is it about the fungi kingdom that so excites Lynn?

“There are different forms, shapes, colours and ways of dispersing their spores,” she says, her eyes alight.

“They function like the internet, or the ‘wood wide web’, throwing out messages and helping plants and trees communicate via fungal mycelium – the fine network of threads, from which mushrooms grow.

Lynne's photo of a yellow stagshorn.
Lynne’s photo of a yellow stagshorn. Image: Lynne Campbell.

“I think it’s magic all that’s happening, and we’re like – ‘oh, what a bonnie wee woodland’.

“There are fungi spores everywhere – we’re breathing them in right now.

“They go up into the atmosphere, then water droplets form around them, and they seed clouds essentially.”

Voyage of discovery

Lynne loves the sheer diversity of fungi.

“The variety is huge. Today we’ve seen red ones, yellow ones, white ones, purple ones.

“We’ve seen ones growing on deadwood, ones that grow on the ground, and on leaves.

“We’d be overwhelmed by dead plants and trees if it wasn’t for fungi breaking them down. They’re nature’s recyclers.”

Gayle and Lynne check out some fantastic fungi in Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir.
Gayle and Lynne check out fungi in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

Lynne reveals a recent trip into Templeton Woods in Dundee with Tayside and Fife Fungi Group yielded a staggering 261 species of mushroom!

Freakish finds

Having been out with the group in 2019, I’m aware of their freakish finds – whether honey fungus, dog turd fungus (yes, really), eyelash fungus, elfin saddle mushroom or purple jelly disc.

Indeed, the world of fungi is a lexicographer’s dream!

Fungi in Caddam Wood. I
Fungi in Caddam Wood. Image: Richard Hancox.

Alongside her job as a cultural practitioner, Lynne is a Scots language singer and poet and presenter of the Scots Language Awards.

She’s had fun translating common mushroom names into Scots, and takes pleasure in sharing some.

“I’d call the sickener mushroom the ‘maks ye boak’,” she laughs.

“The toadstool is ‘puddock stool’, the deceiver is ‘the betrumper’, horse mushroom is ‘cuddy mushroom’, and jelly ear fungus is ‘jeely lug’. And that’s just a few!”

caddam woods fungi
Gayle and Lynne marvel at a cluster of fly agaric. Image: Richard Hancox.

Did fungi inspire Christmas legend?

A natural storyteller, she loves sharing bizarre fungi anecdotes.

Sprawling down on the forest floor to get a better look at a cluster of fly agarics, she says the toadstools may have inspired the story of Santa’s flying reindeer.

“The Sami people fed the psychedelic fungi to reindeer, which filtered out toxins but retained the hallucinogenic compound in their urine.

Fly agaric mushroom in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir
Fly agaric mushroom in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

“Drinking it induced visions during ceremonies. And myths about elves, giants, and fairies often appear in regions with psychedelic mushrooms.

“Scotland has liberty caps (commonly known as magic mushrooms) and fly agaric which alter perception.”

Lifelong passion

Lynne’s passion for fungi was sparked by her dad, who took her foraging as a kid.

“Dad would take me out looking for white button, or ‘horse’, mushrooms when we lived in Eassie near Glamis.

“I found it really magic finding them. We’d sell them at the local hotel.

Lynne handles fungi found in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir.
Lynne handles fungi found in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

“I’ve channelled that interest into becoming a fungi photographer, celebrating their different forms and colours, and capturing their stories for folk to enjoy.

“It’s about encouraging people to slow down and take notice of the fungal forms that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Spread the mushroom love

Lynne set up the Scottish Mushroom podcast to share stories about Scotland’s relationship with fungi.

“I speak to artists, naturalists, musicians, foragers and people who’ve set up mushroom-based businesses to spread the mushroom love and share knowledge of the amazing kingdom of fungi.

Fungi in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir.
Fungi in Caddam Wood, Kirriemuir. Image: Richard Hancox.

“It’s about showcasing how Scotland is contributing to the international conversation about the importance of fungi in our past, present and future.

“And I love the idea of getting folk out and about, engaging with the landscape, and finding interest in the colours, shapes and varieties of fungi.”

More from Lifestyle

Dancers from Ballet Academy Scotland in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Inside Broughty Ferry Ballet Academy - where dancing is for 'ANY body'
Achray View near Loch Achray, Stirlingshire.
'Remarkable' Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k
elder-group-friends-partying
The homecare service going ‘above and beyond’ to improve lives
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and 'expertly designed' garden for sale
3
Dundee girl Marley, pictured with mum Meggan, was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 5.
Dundee mum's pride at how her 8-year-old daughter came to terms with epilepsy diagnosis
Lorna McNee smiling.
Great British Menu star Lorna McNee pays tribute to her Gleneagles roots
Anna with her daughter Jo
Mum’s mission to honour her brave Dundee daughter who battled MND
5
CR0055302. Story by Cheryl Peebles. Steeple Church, Montrose. Family feature on JoJo's Bakes. Pictured is Joni Davidson at her stall. Saturday 4th October 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Montrose mum's midnights in the kitchen as she juggles family life and bakery JoJo's…
The Chocolate Box sits on a quiet lane a couple of miles from Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea…
4
Jacob Smith standing outside T-Squared Social.
Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods' St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly…
3

Conversation