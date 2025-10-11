I head into the woods near Kirriemuir on magical fungi foray

Lynne Campbell has to be one of the most wonderfully wacky dressers I’ve ever met.

When we catch up at Caddam Wood near Kirriemuir, she’s wearing a pair of fungi-themed dungarees and gold trainers.

We’re here to discuss all things mushroom, and to find as many weird and wonderful species as possible.

Lynne assures me that now is a “time of abundance”, and off we march into the trees.

Autumn leaves are falling around us – at one point I’m sure it’s raining, but it’s just a burnished orange leaf landing on my shoulder.

Who is Lynne Campbell?

Monifieth-based Lynne set up the Scottish Mushroom podcast in 2023 as a “wee hobby”, and has exhibited her fungi photos at Findhorn’s Moray Art Centre.

A keen poet, she performed her composition, Mushrooms o’ Dundee, at Dundee Fringe.

Her enthusiasm is infectious. The second she spots a mushroom, she’s off, running through the woods, shrieking with joy and grinning from ear to ear.

“Look! It’s a milk cap!” she exclaims, pointing to a curious-looking white mushroom sitting in dense foliage.

“These are one of the most common species of fungi and they’re cool because they produce a milky substance when they’re damaged.

“That’s their defense mechanism against insect attacks.”

Favourite fungi

Deeper in the woods, we stumble on some of Lynne’s favourite fungi – amethyst deceivers.

They’re called ‘deceivers’ because their distinctive bright purple colour fades as they age, making them difficult to identify.

“These are joyful to see! They’re edible, but not super tasty,” says Lynne.

Further along, a profusion of boletes burst out of the ground. Lynne picks one and shows how they have ‘tubes’ instead of gills as a means of dropping their spores.

“Some stain blue when they’re damaged or cut as they oxidise in the air,” she explains.

From bizarre to beautiful

Porcelain fungus catches our attention as it clings to the branch of a dead beech tree. It’s beautifully delicate and white, but slimy to touch.

We also spot puffball mushrooms and yellow stagshorn fungus, so named because its forked, branching structures resemble the antlers of a stag.

Then there’s candlesnuff fungus, which boasts a black base and white powdery tips that look like a snuffed-out candle.

At a clearing, we find a cluster of sulphur tuft feeding on a dead trunk.

These mushrooms are bitter and poisonous: consuming them could cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and convulsions.

Fairy toadstools

Our excitement levels rocket when we find our first fly agaric – the iconic fairytale toadstool, with its bright red cap and white spots.

We whip out our phones to snap it – but we won’t be eating it. It’s highly toxic and highly hallucinogenic.

Some sources claim its name derives from its traditional use to attract and kill flies.

Round the corner we find a veritable patch of fly agaric, and again, Lynne whoops with delight.

A mushroom we don’t encounter (but it does grow here) is the destroying angel.

The clue is in the name! Avoid!

Magic of fungi

What is it about the fungi kingdom that so excites Lynn?

“There are different forms, shapes, colours and ways of dispersing their spores,” she says, her eyes alight.

“They function like the internet, or the ‘wood wide web’, throwing out messages and helping plants and trees communicate via fungal mycelium – the fine network of threads, from which mushrooms grow.

“I think it’s magic all that’s happening, and we’re like – ‘oh, what a bonnie wee woodland’.

“There are fungi spores everywhere – we’re breathing them in right now.

“They go up into the atmosphere, then water droplets form around them, and they seed clouds essentially.”

Voyage of discovery

Lynne loves the sheer diversity of fungi.

“The variety is huge. Today we’ve seen red ones, yellow ones, white ones, purple ones.

“We’ve seen ones growing on deadwood, ones that grow on the ground, and on leaves.

“We’d be overwhelmed by dead plants and trees if it wasn’t for fungi breaking them down. They’re nature’s recyclers.”

Lynne reveals a recent trip into Templeton Woods in Dundee with Tayside and Fife Fungi Group yielded a staggering 261 species of mushroom!

Freakish finds

Having been out with the group in 2019, I’m aware of their freakish finds – whether honey fungus, dog turd fungus (yes, really), eyelash fungus, elfin saddle mushroom or purple jelly disc.

Indeed, the world of fungi is a lexicographer’s dream!

Alongside her job as a cultural practitioner, Lynne is a Scots language singer and poet and presenter of the Scots Language Awards.

She’s had fun translating common mushroom names into Scots, and takes pleasure in sharing some.

“I’d call the sickener mushroom the ‘maks ye boak’,” she laughs.

“The toadstool is ‘puddock stool’, the deceiver is ‘the betrumper’, horse mushroom is ‘cuddy mushroom’, and jelly ear fungus is ‘jeely lug’. And that’s just a few!”

Did fungi inspire Christmas legend?

A natural storyteller, she loves sharing bizarre fungi anecdotes.

Sprawling down on the forest floor to get a better look at a cluster of fly agarics, she says the toadstools may have inspired the story of Santa’s flying reindeer.

“The Sami people fed the psychedelic fungi to reindeer, which filtered out toxins but retained the hallucinogenic compound in their urine.

“Drinking it induced visions during ceremonies. And myths about elves, giants, and fairies often appear in regions with psychedelic mushrooms.

“Scotland has liberty caps (commonly known as magic mushrooms) and fly agaric which alter perception.”

Lifelong passion

Lynne’s passion for fungi was sparked by her dad, who took her foraging as a kid.

“Dad would take me out looking for white button, or ‘horse’, mushrooms when we lived in Eassie near Glamis.

“I found it really magic finding them. We’d sell them at the local hotel.

“I’ve channelled that interest into becoming a fungi photographer, celebrating their different forms and colours, and capturing their stories for folk to enjoy.

“It’s about encouraging people to slow down and take notice of the fungal forms that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Spread the mushroom love

Lynne set up the Scottish Mushroom podcast to share stories about Scotland’s relationship with fungi.

“I speak to artists, naturalists, musicians, foragers and people who’ve set up mushroom-based businesses to spread the mushroom love and share knowledge of the amazing kingdom of fungi.

“It’s about showcasing how Scotland is contributing to the international conversation about the importance of fungi in our past, present and future.

“And I love the idea of getting folk out and about, engaging with the landscape, and finding interest in the colours, shapes and varieties of fungi.”