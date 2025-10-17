Ready, set, climb! Climbing Centre in Dundee will take you to new heights

Increase your stamina, rise to the challenge and surprise yourself with just how far you can go. Indoor climbing is a safe and exciting way of exercising. And the best part? At Avertical World in Dundee, climbing is truly for everyone.

Tayside’s original dedicated indoor climbing centre Avertical World has over 300 routes of both top rope and lead climbing, an extensive bouldering area, excellent coffee, a well-stocked shop and much more.

Avertical World was founded by Simon Jenkins in 2003 with his business partner Ian Richardson. He was a mountain guide in the French Alps before moving to Dundee to start Avertical World.

Since the 2024 Olympic Games, climbing and bouldering have soared in popularity. About 400,000 people climb at least twice a month and there are more than 400 climbing gyms across the UK, according to the British Mountaineering Council.

You may be thinking that climbing and bouldering is a hobby reserved for top-tier athletes and experienced climbers… right? Think again. Here’s why YOU should head to Avertical World this autumn.

Is climbing for me?

Avertical World was built by climbers, for climbers of all ability levels. From brand new climbers to seasoned experts, from children to grown-ups, retirees and everyone in between, Avertical World offers climbing and bouldering that suits everyone in Dundee, no matter your skill level.

Ed Jenkins, Senior Instructor said: “Climbing is a full body physical and mental workout for all ages. Kids get to explore, challenge themselves and learn new skills in a personalised, individual way. They can also take part in NICAS (National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme) with structured levels, certificates and challenges.

“At AVW we also have regular climbers in their 70s that can upstage those much younger than them!”

Climbing is a low-impact sport so it really is suitable for almost all ages. If you’re looking to break out of your comfort zone, meet new people and see just how far you can go, climbing is definitely for you.

While it is possible to prebook a session, you can also drop in and get climbing without a reservation. So, who exactly is climbing really for? At Avertical World, everyone is welcome.

Beating the winter blues

If you want to stay active during colder months, get some exercise without signing up to a gym, or if you need a something new to beat those winter blues, climbing is definitely for you.

School breaks, birthday parties, and group events

Looking for entertainment for the kids during school break? Check out the Kids Clubs and Holiday Camps at Avertical World in Dundee. From Friday night bouldering sessions to introductory climbing courses, Avertical World offers a range of classes for all skill levels of children, ages seven-plus as part of its Dundee Dynos youth programme.

Not just for holiday break time, Avertical World is also a great destination for a birthday party or school outing as the centre can comfortably accommodate groups up to 24, from kids, teens, grownups, colleagues, dates and more.

And with holiday party season coming up, it may be a great option for a Christmas-do instead of your run-of-the-mill festive night out.

Olympic inspiration

Inspired by the climbing in the 2024 games? Or are you just looking to increase your stamina, build muscle and get a great workout in? At Avertical World in Dundee, you can challenge yourself within a friendly yet professional environment. Avertical World offers 300 routes of both top rope and lead climbing, an extensive bouldering area, and other great amenities. You can also up your skills with one of the extensive training courses offered in areas like Ropes Course, Abseiling, Lead Course and Training for the Outdoors.

Save with a membership to Avertical World in Dundee

Avertical World is now offering a range of ways to climb, from drop-in sessions to individual bookable sessions and memberships that help you save. With memberships at £34 per month, you’ll only need to attend three times to save on single entries. It’s a no-brainer and a guarantee you’ll be reaching new heights in no time.

Give the gift of climbing with a gift card today

Be warned – once you get a taste of climbing, you may not be able to help yourself from inviting a friend or a loved one along for the adventure. Make it easy by giving the gift of a gift voucher to Avertical World today. Whether it’s a birthday, graduation, retirement, Christmas, or anniversary, a voucher to Avertical World is the perfect gift. Available for Entries, Memberships, Courses and Shop purchases.

