Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie

If you’re looking for a trip that blends charm, adventure and a big Perthshire welcome, then head straight to Blairgowrie and East Perthshire. Just 30 minutes from the centre of Perth, and an hour and a half from Edinburgh or Aberdeen, this lively riverside town is bursting with day-out character energy!

Sitting proudly on the banks of the River Ericht, Blairgowrie is a place where community, creativity, and hospitality shine. Stroll along its bustling high street and you’ll discover a wealth of independent shops, cosy cafés, galleries and boutiques, each one offering something unique for shoppers to enjoy.

Stay a little longer and you can enjoy the rugged landscapes and wide open spaces that the area is famed for. Surrounded by rolling hills, fertile berry fields, and ancient woodlands, it is the perfect base for outdoor adventures.

And with a vibrant events calendar, fascinating local history, and a reputation for genuine Scottish hospitality, Blairgowrie offers the perfect blend of tradition, flavour, and fun.

What to do in Blairgowrie: Your top 5 attractions

Independent Shopping

From artisan jewellers to gift galleries, book shops to fishing experts, Blairgowrie’s independent shops are full of character and choice.

Check it out: Something Special Flowers. A must-visit florist whose award-winning arrangements have secured an RHS Chelsea Gold Medal!

Eating and Drinking

From hearty Scottish classics, creative daily specials, and home baking to rival your granny’s, the cafés, delis, and restaurants of Blairgowrie pride themselves on showcasing the best of Perthshire’s local produce.

Check it out: Grab a riverside coffee or enjoy a fine meal paired with local spirits. Just the thing after a day spent in the outdoors.

Outdoor Adventures

Surrounded by rolling hills and the River Ericht, Blairgowrie is the gateway to incredible outdoor experiences. From husky sledding through forests, to cycling rugged trails, or paddling the gentle waters nearby, lovers of adventure will be spoilt for choice.

Check it out: Big Tree Country walks start right here, with trails that take you deep into Perthshire’s ancient woodlands.

Heritage & History

The town is steeped in stories, from its role in Scotland’s soft fruit industry – Blairgowrie is the raspberry capital of Scotland! – to the historic mills on the Ericht.

Check it out: Discover the mills’ history as you follow the riverside walk through town or combine history with the outdoors at the Cateran Eco-Museum.

Festivals & Events

Blairgowrie hosts a lively calendar of markets and events celebrating food, music, and local culture and offering visitors a chance to experience the community spirit that shines here all year-round.

Check it out: The Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games bring tradition and celebration together every September. Or for a more relaxed pace, the BookMARK Festival every October offers a weekend of literary enjoyment.

To discover more Blairgowrie shops, eateries, and adventures, visit the Blairgowrie & East Perthshire section on the Perth City and Towns website.