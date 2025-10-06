Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie

From fantastic food and drink to fun festivals and amazing outdoor attractions, there's so much to do in the Perthshire town.

In partnership with Perth & Kinross Council
Hilltop view across countryside at Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie enjoys a beautiful location in the heart of picturesque Perthshire.

If you’re looking for a trip that blends charm, adventure and a big Perthshire welcome, then head straight to Blairgowrie and East Perthshire. Just 30 minutes from the centre of Perth, and an hour and a half from Edinburgh or Aberdeen, this lively riverside town is bursting with day-out character energy!

Sitting proudly on the banks of the River Ericht, Blairgowrie is a place where community, creativity, and hospitality shine. Stroll along its bustling high street and you’ll discover a wealth of independent shops, cosy cafés, galleries and boutiques, each one offering something unique for shoppers to enjoy.

Stay a little longer and you can enjoy the rugged landscapes and wide open spaces that the area is famed for. Surrounded by rolling hills, fertile berry fields, and ancient woodlands, it is the perfect base for outdoor adventures.

And with a vibrant events calendar, fascinating local history, and a reputation for genuine Scottish hospitality, Blairgowrie offers the perfect blend of tradition, flavour, and fun.

What to do in Blairgowrie: Your top 5 attractions

Independent Shopping

Jillian Page of Something Special Flowers with a colourful bouquet.
Jillian Page has won awards for the stunning arrangements at Something Special Flowers.

From artisan jewellers to gift galleries, book shops to fishing experts, Blairgowrie’s independent shops are full of character and choice.

Check it out: Something Special Flowers. A must-visit florist whose award-winning arrangements have secured an RHS Chelsea Gold Medal!

Eating and Drinking

Chef sprinkles seasoning over plate of seafood.
You can enjoy the finest cuisine on a trip to Blairgowrie.

From hearty Scottish classics, creative daily specials, and home baking to rival your granny’s, the cafés, delis, and restaurants of Blairgowrie pride themselves on showcasing the best of Perthshire’s local produce.

Check it out: Grab a riverside coffee or enjoy a fine meal paired with local spirits. Just the thing after a day spent in the outdoors.

Outdoor Adventures

Surrounded by rolling hills and the River Ericht, Blairgowrie is the gateway to incredible outdoor experiences. From husky sledding through forests, to cycling rugged trails, or paddling the gentle waters nearby, lovers of adventure will be spoilt for choice.

Check it out: Big Tree Country walks start right here, with trails that take you deep into Perthshire’s ancient woodlands.

Heritage & History

The town is steeped in stories, from its role in Scotland’s soft fruit industry – Blairgowrie is the raspberry capital of Scotland! – to the historic mills on the Ericht.

Check it out: Discover the mills’ history as you follow the riverside walk through town or combine history with the outdoors at the Cateran Eco-Museum.

Festivals & Events

Blairgowrie hosts a lively calendar of markets and events celebrating food, music, and local culture and offering visitors a chance to experience the community spirit that shines here all year-round.

Check it out: The Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland Games bring tradition and celebration together every September. Or for a more relaxed pace, the BookMARK Festival every October offers a weekend of literary enjoyment.

To discover more Blairgowrie shops, eateries, and adventures, visit the Blairgowrie & East Perthshire section on the Perth City and Towns website.

More from Lifestyle

Arbroath mum Jenni Christieson launched a crowdfunder to pay for breast reconstruction surgery after she had a double mastectomy.
Arbroath mum 'confident and ready' for daughter's wedding after breast reconstruction crowdfunder
Blairgowrie enjoys a beautiful location in the heart of picturesque Perthshire.
I hosted a movie and games night with help from Dundee's library of things
The ciabatta served at Fletcher's in Stirling.
How was lunch at Stirling's 'Restaurant of the Year'?
Orchil Castle is up for sale
Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale
Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
Gayle explores an abandoned section of the A93 north of Blairgowrie
What happened when I explored the abandoned 'ghost road' north of Blairgowrie?
12
Billy Boyter standing outside Rusacks.
One year after leaving Rusacks in St Andrews, chef Billy Boyter is thriving
Blairgowrie enjoys a beautiful location in the heart of picturesque Perthshire.
Carnoustie golf fans brave rain in eye-catching style at Dunhill Links
Sharyn Farnan, owner of Sook Kitchen.
Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre
12
Eryn Rodger, from East Wemyss, was diagnosed with the rare condition gastroparesis last year.
How Fife social worker is rebuilding her life despite debilitating stomach paralysis
6

Conversation