Carnoustie golf fans brave rain in eye-catching style at Dunhill Links

The weather might have been dreich, but that didn’t stop golf spectators from showing up in style for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Courier Country.

We paid a visit to Carnoustie Golf Links on Thursday’s opening day, where tennis legend Andy Murray and Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas drew a colourful and international crowd.

The event sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

This year’s action is taking place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

While golf is the main event – the tournament is known for its fashion moments, too.

Here are seven standout looks we spotted at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Andrew Gilbride, 61, Carnoustie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacist.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Royal and Awesome (menswear brand selling funky golf clothing).

How would you describe your style?

I play golf like a clown so I dress like one too.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I don’t shop. Sorry. People just buy me things.

Who is your golf style icon?

I don’t have one. But I am a huge fan of Andy Murray as a tennis player and now as a golf player.

Jorie Ramage, 29, St Andrews

What are you wearing?

The top and skirt are from Calvin Klein, the jacket is from Puma, the hat and hoodie are from The Open in Portrush, and the shoes are from Craft – a Swedish brand.

How would you describe your style?

Simple with a twist. I usually have an outrageous hat on.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

M&S and Next.

Who is your golf style icon?

Charlie Hull (English professional golfer). She is quite classic.

Jack Lester, 35, Oxford

What do you do for a living?

I am the director of my own recruitment business.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from the Ryder Cup last weekend, the jacket is from Carhartt, the trousers are from Decathlon, the shoes are Timberlands and the T-shirt is probably Uniqlo. My little man bag is from Columbia.

How would you describe your style?

I like to try different things – I am not highly rigid. I would say I am a little bit out there.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Historically, Zara. But lately it is Carhartt, Adidas, etc. I also really like Abercrombie and Fitch for baggy T-shirts and jeans. And I love a cap – I have loads of hats.

Who is your golf style icon?

Eddie Pepperell – my friend’s golfer brother who is playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week. I’m here to support him. His style is very inspiring. He also hosts a great podcast about golf.

Monique Keijnemans, 39, from Holland but lives in Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I work in communications and marketing.

What are you wearing?

The jumper and gilet are from Daily Sport, the jeans are from M&S and the trainers are Hoka.

How would you describe your style?

Usually colourful, although that’s not the case today.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Mint Velvet.

Who is your golf style icon?

Viktor Hovland (Norwegian professional golfer).

Helen Simpson, 56, from Yorkshire but lives between Surrey and St Andrews

What do you do for a living?

I run my own business, Trident Sensors. We create GPS tracking solutions.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Didriksons – I bought it in Fife when I got caught out in the cold Scottish weather! The trousers are from BRAX – they are the only company where I can buy women’s trousers that are long enough to fit me. The boots are Gabor, and the hat is from The Open in St Andrews – I got my business name embroidered on the back of it.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky. I like loud colours.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Online. Because I am tall it’s tricky to find clothes so I don’t really have a favourite shop.

Who is your golf style icon?

Charlie Hull. She wears interesting stuff.

Russ Williams, 70, West Midlands

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired engineer.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Levi’s, the shoes are Loake, and this jacket is from Lowe Alpine – it is about 30 years old! The jumper is a lot newer, though – I got it from a shop in Port Isaac in Cornwall last year. And this hat is my lovely Scottish hat from Ardalanish Isle of Mull Weavers.

How would you describe your style?

Today, probably anti-golf! The jeans are not very golf-appropriate. My whole family is golf mad – I am a camp follower.

Who is your golf style icon?

I think Andy Murray, having just watched him play. He is going to do well.

Katie Robbie, 30, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

The track bottoms are J.Lindeberg, the top is from Nike, the jumper is from Primark, the shoes are New Balance, and the beanie is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Comfy casual.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Zara.

Who is your golf style icon?

Mia Baker – she is a golf Instagrammer.