How self-taught stargazer overcame dashed astronaut dreams and became Dundee’s own ‘space man’

Mills Observatory has been the centre of Dundee astronomer Robert Law’s universe for 23 years.

So he was delighted when a 2024 campaign to save the Dundee landmark brought it front and centre for hundreds more.

“It was chaotic,” grins visitor assistant Robert, 65, recalling nights last season when the observatory was queued out the door with up to 400 eager stargazers.

Visitor numbers soared by 121% last year, according to Leisure and Culture Dundee.

For Robert, those numbers are “very heartening”.

“I’ve been arguing for 20 years that we didn’t advertise it enough,” he says.

“It proves to me that people are actually interested and care about the observatory if they know about it.”

And as the observatory’s profile has rocketed, so has Robert’s.

The amateur astronomer has become known as Dundee’s resident space expert, thanks to his encyclopaedic knowledge of constellations and cosmic curiosities.

Luckily, he’s taking happily to his local celebrity status.

“I see some of the comments on social media where people are saying nice things about me,” smiles Lochee resident Robert. “It does fair cheer me.”

How Robert missed the Moon landing

One of his favourite parts of his job is seeing it dawn on people just how expansive and varied our universe is.

For Robert, that moment came 57 years ago, in a schoolroom in Linwood, Renfrewshire.

“I got interested in space when I was just a little kid, eight years old,” he recalls, “And I remember looking at back page of a geography book.

“What interested me was the way they had drawn the moon. It wasn’t just a light in the sky. It was a three-dimensional object – a world out of our world.

“And that just blew my head. I read every book in the school library to find out about the moon and space.”

Robert’s obsession was sparked just a year before the 1969 Moon landing.

But what should have been the most exciting night of his young life turned into his biggest regret.

“My parents made me go to bed, and I didn’t wake up to see it!” he recalls. “I woke up in tears the next morning, having slept through the greatest moment in history.”

Astronaut dreams dashed by dyslexia

However, Robert more than made up for one lost launch over the next five decades.

He tells me he’s watched and followed “all 135 space shuttle flights” on TV, even getting himself “into hundreds of pounds of debt to buy a VHS recorder, so I could record the TV news”.

He’s travelled to the Kennedy Space Centre and met all the Apollo 12, 15 and 16 astronauts.

Regrettably, he never met his hero Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.

But he cherishes the memory of meeting Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to fly in space.

“I can’t speak Russian, and Valentina can’t speak English, so we had to talk through translators,” he recalls. “But she was amazing.”

Indeed, at the height of the Apollo missions, Robert’s big dream was to become an astronaut.

“The problem was, I’m dyslexic, and that just ruined my whole education,” he says ruefully.

“In the 60s and the 70s, you didn’t get the help that the kids get today. So basically I became self-taught in astronomy.”

Looking up at Mills Observatory

At age 11, Robert became a member of his local astronomical society in Paisley, after a book by astronomer Sir Patrick Moore made him fall in love with the night sky.

He went on to become a member of several others in and around Glasgow, as well as national societies like Astra and the British Astronomical Association.

Then at 15, a visit to Dundee altered the trajectory of Robert’s life.

“This is a special year for me, because it’s the 50th year of my connection with Mills Observatory,” he explains.

“In 1975, a friend who also liked astronomy had convinced his parents to come on holiday to Dundee, and he invited me along, asking if I wanted to visit the Mills Observatory.

“It was amazing. It’s really got the best site of all the observatories in Scotland, because it’s in a park.

“I just loved Dundee and I kept coming back, even after my friend lost interest.”

Dundee move was written in the stars

By the time he left school, Robert was one of the keenest amateur astronomers in his area, and had even helped save and refurbish the under-threat Airdrie Observatory, which is still open to the public today.

He was working at the local cash and carry in 1988 when he received a letter from Renfrewshire Council, hand-picking him for a job doing public viewings at Coats Observatory in Paisley.

But he was still returning to Dundee regularly for astronomy events at the observatory and Dundee University – even giving a lecture on space at the Ninewells Hospital lecture theatre.

“I’m a wee bit psychic,” Robert says wryly. “So I always knew I’d work at Mills. My pal used to tease me, asking ‘when are you finally going to move up to Dundee?'”

Then in 2002, the stars aligned; Robert got the call.

“I thought it was a wind-up at first,” he says. “The observer was leaving, and I was invited to interview for the job.”

Unfortunately, Robert didn’t get that job, which he puts down to his lack of university degree.

But six months later, he was called up again when the visitor assistant post came up.

This time, thanks to his heavy involvement in the national astronomical community, he had a reference from Sir Patrick Moore – the very man whose book had led him to his first telescope.

Robert got the gig; and he’s been sharing his passion for space with Dundee ever since.

Robert reveals ‘most interesting’ sighting

“A lot of the kids who have come up here have gone on to become professional astronomers,” he says proudly.

For Robert, part of what makes the Mills Observatory so special is that it still uses mechanical telescopes, letting people see the stars and planets “with your own eyes, not on a screen”.

He says the day that telescope views are projected on to a screen for visitors is “the day you might as well shut the place down and have it as a website”.

Despite being “old enough to collect my state pension”, he has no plans to retire any time soon. He simply loves the place – and the night sky – too much to leave.

“I’ve been interested in this stuff 50 years, and I’ve never lost interest,” he says.

Though he’s witnessed just about every celestial event possible in the Dundee observatory – from meteor showers to Halley’s Comet, eclipses and planet alignments – one observation stands out brighter than the rest for Robert.

“The most interesting thing that I have seen is the spokes on Saturn’s rings, through the old Cook 10-inch telescope upstairs,” he explains.

“The rings open and close throughout its 29-year orbit round the Sun. In 2004, the rings were wide open; this year they’re edge on, you can’t really see them.

“The next time they’ll be visible is around 2033. In astronomy terms, not so long to wait.”

Mills Observatory is free to visit and is now open for the winter season until March 2026.