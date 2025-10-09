Montrose mum’s midnights in the kitchen as she juggles family life and bakery JoJo’s Bakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Montrose mum’s midnights in the kitchen as she juggles family life and bakery JoJo’s Bakes

Joni Davidson started her bakery business when the youngest of her three children was a baby.

Some of Joni's delicious bakes on sale at Montrose Market. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

By Cheryl Peebles

FAMILY FEATURE Joni Davidson had a six-month-old baby and two young children when she started her bakery business.

So it was during nursery hours and naptimes when other mums might grab a little shuteye themselves that she would mix, ice and box customers’ orders.

And five years on, bedtime for everyone else still often means the start of the working day for Joni, 29.

Juggling family and working life continues – but with the sweet smell of success.

JoJo’s Bakes is a flourishing and popular bakery in Joni’s hometown of Montrose.

At her stall at Montrose Market, inside due to Storm Amy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Joni is a regular stallholder at Montrose Market and other markets, sometimes ably assisted by children Esme, 10, Nancy, 7, and Fletcher, now 5, and husband Paul.

Often customers are queued up for Joni’s sweet treats – and that’s unsurprising with offerings such as banana bread Biscoff cookies, Dubai brownies and caramel corn flake roll.

How JoJo’s Bakes began

It was baking birthday cakes for her children, and then for friends that inspired JoJo’s Bakes.

As a little girl Joni had baked with her mum and her gran, and showed a natural flair.

“I’d lost my touch with that for a while,” she admits, “but then I started doing the children’s birthday cakes and started baking different things again.”

One of Joni’s more recent birthday bakes. Image: Joni Davidson.

An ambitious and decadent Descendants birthday cake for Esme which she “threw everything at” was among her early efforts.

“When I look back now I’m like, ‘oh my god, what was I thinking?

“It’s good to see looking back at their cakes how much better I have got.”

Starting a business with a six-month-old baby

Friends and family loved Joni’s efforts.

“Everyone said ‘your cakes are so good, you should start a business’,” she explains.

And in November 2020, when the country was still under Covid restrictions, she decided to give it a go.

After a few years as a stay-at-home mum, Joni was keen to return to work.

In the kitchen with Fletcher aged just six months. Image: Joni Davidson.

“I didn’t know what else to do with childcare and everything, but thought this would work around them,” she says.

“It gave me the flexibility I needed and then it just grew into something bigger and bigger.”

Joni started taking orders for Christmas treat boxes, packed with traybakes, stuffed cookies and the like.

Kinder stuffed cookies are a JoJo’s Bakes favourite. Image: Joni Davidson.

She says: “Fortunately, Fletcher was a good napper as a baby.

“Otherwise I don’t think I would have been able to get anything done.

“Fletcher would be napping and my older two were at school and nursery so that gave me time to bake then.

“Then he would wake up as I was trying to get things boxed.

Bakers in the making, Esme and Fletcher. Image: Joni Davidson.

“If I couldn’t get everything done when they were at school it would be when they were sleeping at night.

“So, once everybody else is off to bed at 8pm or whatever, I can be starting work.

“Even today, I still sometimes have to do baking in the middle of the night if I’m busy.”

Working the nightshift to make the bakes

Paul is usually on hand in the evenings and weekends to look after the children if Joni is working on customers’ orders or preparing for her market stalls.

But working with an offshore mooring company, he can sometimes be on nightshifts or away for a few weeks at a time.

So there are times Joni has to bake in the wee small hours.

Nancy wants to be a baker. Image: Joni Davidson.

“Sometimes I fall asleep with the children and if Paul is on nightshift or away I’ll wake up at 1am and still have lots to do for a stall the next day.

“I don’t know how I manage to stay awake some days!”

But Joni has adapted to juggling work and family.

“I just have to stick to the schedule of getting the kids to school, getting baking done, them coming home, getting tea done, getting them to bed.

“And making sure I don’t fall asleep, so that I can get back up and do anything else I need to get done!”

At weekends when he’s at home, Paul takes over family duties to allow Joni to concentrate on her market stalls.

Joni’s family – husband Paul and children, Esme, 10, Nancy, 7, and Fletcher, 5 – help her set up her market stalls. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“He’ll come along and help me set up then go away with the kids.

“They love coming along too, though, and seeing how busy I am.”

Joni’s customers are clearly impressed by what she produces in her kitchen at home in Montrose.

And Joni is surprised and delighted by how in demand JoJo’s Bakes has become.

How JoJo’s Bakes success rose

“I just started it and thought I’ll see how it goes.

“But it got really busy, really fast.

“I have customers who have got cakes for the kids since their first birthdays and now they’re five or six and they’re still coming.

“At the markets, I have people who come every time. It’s great to see people supporting me.

“Some people do like their cake!”

Toblerone tarts by JoJo’s Bakes. Image: Joni Davidson.

And the most popular product?

“The favourite from the start is my Kinder stuffed cookies.

“Anything with Kinder in it, everyone’s always loving it. So I always make double or triple of them.”

Health regulations mean that Joni’s kids can’t help in the kitchen when she’s making cakes for JoJo’s Bakes.

But they’re eager to help Joni bake for the family – and appear to be bakers in the making.

“They love to watch me bake and they always want to join in.

“When I’m not doing stuff for markets, I’ll bake with them. My middle daughter has just been diagnosed with coeliac disease so we’ve been trying some gluten-free recipes.

“My daughters say they want to have a baking business when they’re older and my son says he’s going to be a firefighter and a baker!”

