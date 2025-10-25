Perth dog day care is like ‘school’ for dogs like Ella and Daisy who play while owners work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth dog day care is like ‘school’ for dogs like Ella and Daisy who play while owners work

Popularity of dog day care centres has grown in recent years. We visited Perth Pet Care to find out why.

Labradoodle Ella goes to day care while her human Jenny works. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Labradoodles Ella and Daisy come home from ‘school’ exhausted by a day of fun.

They’ve been going to doggy day care since they were puppies, where they run around and chase balls with their canine friends.

Owner Jenny Payne, from North Muirton, says: “We call it their school and my girls just love it.”

Dog day care centres – like nurseries for our furry relatives – have been around for some time.

But their popularity in the UK has surged over the last few years. Particularly since the increase in dog ownership during Covid lockdown and subsequent return to work.

Fun at Perth dog day care centre
Jimmy in the playground at the Perth dog day care centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth Pet Care Doggie Daycare Centre was early into the market locally, opening its doors in May 2016.

So we visited to find out what the pooches get up to while their humans are at work.

And why so many owners opt for the canine nurseries over, for example, pet sitters or dog walkers.

Settling into dog day care

That’s where we meet standard doodle Ella, 6, and miniature ‘sister’ Daisy, 4.

Jenny, a personal assistant, works 12 hour shifts so depends on the day care centre run by James Todd.

She was anxious about leaving Ella initially but says: “James said he would come collect her. He sent me a video half an hour later and she’s playing around happy as Larry.

Ella and little 'sister' Daisy at their 'school' - Perth Pet Care Doggie Daycare Centre.
Ella and little ‘sister’ Daisy at ‘school’. Image: Jenny Payne.

“Now, when Julie [James’ wife] comes to get them Ella runs to the gate and Daisy’s always that excited.

“It’s also great for socialising them.”

There are indoor and outdoor areas for dogs to play. Balls, tug toys, and tunnels are aplenty, as well as platforms to jump onto.

Dogs make 'friends' at Central Bark
A place to make canine friends. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In the summer, dogs can cool down in paddling pools.

There’s a bedroom, with beds and crates, where the dogs go for regular naps.

Doggy birthday parties

Owners get weekly updates, including videos and photos of their beloved pooches at rest and play.

Birthday pose for Arlo
Arlo’s birthday snap. Image: Perth Pet Care.

And on their birthdays dogs are dressed up for a photoshoot with party hats and banners, and treated to dog-friendly cakes and treats.

Twelve-year-old Penny, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has enjoyed the birthday fuss several times over.

Penny gets human and canine interaction while owners work

Owner Tracy Robertson, from Perth, says: “When you are a big dog lover you want to celebrate your dog’s birthday, which we absolutely do.

“They do a little photoshoot with the birthday hat on and some of the owners send in a doggy birthday cake or treats to share round.

“It’s just really nice they do that.”

Penny loves the Perth dog day care centre
Penny is a long-serving pack member at the Perth dog day care centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Penny has attended day care for almost nine years.

Before they learned there was such a thing locally, Tracy and partner Alan Hellier hired a dog walker while they were at work.

But Tracy says: “We thought for what we were paying a dog walker for half an hour a day care centre gave us the option of better care for her.”

She and Alan decided to keep sending Penny for three half days a week even though they continued home working after lockdown.

Penny with owner Alan Hellier
Penny with owner Alan Hellier. Image: Tracy Robertson.

“It takes the pressure off us a little bit,” Tracy says.

“She’s not a particularly active dog now she’s that bit older but she loves people and this lets her be around the team, different people, different dogs.

“In the evening she comes home knackered so it means she doesn’t need a walk after work, which is nice on a cold winter night.”

Growing market for dog day care

James saw a gap in the market for a doggy day care centre in Perth after retiring from the oil industry.

The lifelong dog lover says: “One opened in Stirling a few years before me and I thought if it can work in Stirling it can work in Perth.

Perth Pet Care manager James Todd with Jarvis, a six-year-old spaniel.
Perth Pet Care manager James Todd with Jarvis, a six-year-old spaniel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Soon after, there was one opened in Dundee. Now there are three or four in Edinburgh, some in Glasgow, one in Inverness.”

Perth Pet Care is one of two dog day care services licensed by Perth and Kinross Council.

Google trends show an upsurge in searches for the term ‘dog day care’ in the UK from around 2016.

But James admits it took a while for people to get on board when he began nine years ago.

“It was quite a slow start,” he says. “Nobody knew what we were doing and it was quite a hard sell initially.”

Buddy loves the canine and human company
Buddy enjoys the canine and human company. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It took several months to get an animal welfare licence, he says, amid concerns the dogs would fight.

To ensure dogs are happy, their temperaments are vetted before they are admitted. Older, more placid dogs are kept in separate areas from more boisterous, younger pets.

Golden retriever Simba taking a break from play
Golden retriever Simba takes a break from play to check out the camera. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Within a year, demand for places took off.

“Since then, it’s been sky high,” says James. “We have between 25 and 32 dogs a day.

“We’re starting new dogs every week.

“Last year we were turning dogs away.”

