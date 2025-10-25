Perth dog day care is like ‘school’ for dogs like Ella and Daisy who play while owners work

Labradoodles Ella and Daisy come home from ‘school’ exhausted by a day of fun.

They’ve been going to doggy day care since they were puppies, where they run around and chase balls with their canine friends.

Owner Jenny Payne, from North Muirton, says: “We call it their school and my girls just love it.”

Dog day care centres – like nurseries for our furry relatives – have been around for some time.

But their popularity in the UK has surged over the last few years. Particularly since the increase in dog ownership during Covid lockdown and subsequent return to work.

Perth Pet Care Doggie Daycare Centre was early into the market locally, opening its doors in May 2016.

So we visited to find out what the pooches get up to while their humans are at work.

And why so many owners opt for the canine nurseries over, for example, pet sitters or dog walkers.

Settling into dog day care

That’s where we meet standard doodle Ella, 6, and miniature ‘sister’ Daisy, 4.

Jenny, a personal assistant, works 12 hour shifts so depends on the day care centre run by James Todd.

She was anxious about leaving Ella initially but says: “James said he would come collect her. He sent me a video half an hour later and she’s playing around happy as Larry.

“Now, when Julie [James’ wife] comes to get them Ella runs to the gate and Daisy’s always that excited.

“It’s also great for socialising them.”

There are indoor and outdoor areas for dogs to play. Balls, tug toys, and tunnels are aplenty, as well as platforms to jump onto.

In the summer, dogs can cool down in paddling pools.

There’s a bedroom, with beds and crates, where the dogs go for regular naps.

Doggy birthday parties

Owners get weekly updates, including videos and photos of their beloved pooches at rest and play.

And on their birthdays dogs are dressed up for a photoshoot with party hats and banners, and treated to dog-friendly cakes and treats.

Twelve-year-old Penny, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has enjoyed the birthday fuss several times over.

Penny gets human and canine interaction while owners work

Owner Tracy Robertson, from Perth, says: “When you are a big dog lover you want to celebrate your dog’s birthday, which we absolutely do.

“They do a little photoshoot with the birthday hat on and some of the owners send in a doggy birthday cake or treats to share round.

“It’s just really nice they do that.”

Penny has attended day care for almost nine years.

Before they learned there was such a thing locally, Tracy and partner Alan Hellier hired a dog walker while they were at work.

But Tracy says: “We thought for what we were paying a dog walker for half an hour a day care centre gave us the option of better care for her.”

She and Alan decided to keep sending Penny for three half days a week even though they continued home working after lockdown.

“It takes the pressure off us a little bit,” Tracy says.

“She’s not a particularly active dog now she’s that bit older but she loves people and this lets her be around the team, different people, different dogs.

“In the evening she comes home knackered so it means she doesn’t need a walk after work, which is nice on a cold winter night.”

Growing market for dog day care

James saw a gap in the market for a doggy day care centre in Perth after retiring from the oil industry.

The lifelong dog lover says: “One opened in Stirling a few years before me and I thought if it can work in Stirling it can work in Perth.

“Soon after, there was one opened in Dundee. Now there are three or four in Edinburgh, some in Glasgow, one in Inverness.”

Perth Pet Care is one of two dog day care services licensed by Perth and Kinross Council.

Google trends show an upsurge in searches for the term ‘dog day care’ in the UK from around 2016.

But James admits it took a while for people to get on board when he began nine years ago.

“It was quite a slow start,” he says. “Nobody knew what we were doing and it was quite a hard sell initially.”

It took several months to get an animal welfare licence, he says, amid concerns the dogs would fight.

To ensure dogs are happy, their temperaments are vetted before they are admitted. Older, more placid dogs are kept in separate areas from more boisterous, younger pets.

Within a year, demand for places took off.

“Since then, it’s been sky high,” says James. “We have between 25 and 32 dogs a day.

“We’re starting new dogs every week.

“Last year we were turning dogs away.”