18 photos by Kim Cessford that prove the Blue Door walk is Angus at its finest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

18 photos by Kim Cessford that prove the Blue Door walk is Angus at its finest

Discover Edzell’s Blue Door Walk in Angus - a family-friendly riverside trail to the Rocks of Solitude with pine woods, wildlife and red-sandstone gorge views.

Blue door entrance to the Blue Door Walk at Edzell, Angus, set in a moss-covered stone wall surrounded by autumn woodland.
The iconic blue-painted door at Edzell marks the start of a tranquil riverside walk through woodland along the River North Esk.
By Kim Cessford & Mark Asquith

Photographer Kim Cessford spent an autumn afternoon on the Blue Door Walk at Edzell in Angus – and returned with a stunning set of images capturing the charm of one of Scotland’s most enchanting riverside trails.

Slip through the famous blue-painted door and you’re on a peaceful woodland path that follows the River North Esk towards the Rocks of Solitude.

The route offers red-sandstone gorge views, tumbling pools and quiet viewpoints beneath tall pines, with chances to spot wildlife along the river.

Whether you’re local or just visiting, it’s an easy-to-access, family-friendly walk that feels rewarding in every season.

Close-up of autumn leaves in yellow, orange and green on a tree branch along the Blue Door Walk at Edzell, Angus.
Golden and green leaves begin to turn as autumn colour spreads through the trees on the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Old stone and brick arch bridge surrounded by green woodland and leaves along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell in Angus.
A small stone bridge, partly hidden by undergrowth, adds rustic charm to the woodland scenery along Edzell’s Blue Door Walk.
Stone pillar on mossy rock outcrop by the River North Esk, framed by green and autumnal trees along the Blue Door Walk in Edzell.
The remains of an old bridge sit on a rock beside the River North Esk, surrounded by rich autumn woodland on the Blue Door Walk.
Fast-flowing white water on the River North Esk, seen through tree branches along the Blue Door Walk in Edzell, Angus.
White water churns over dark rocks as the River North Esk flows fast beneath overhanging branches along the Blue Door Walk.
Close-up of vivid green moss and autumn leaves on the forest floor along the Blue Door Walk at Edzell in Angus.
Close-up of soft moss and fallen leaves highlights the rich forest floor textures along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Autumn woodland path covered in leaves with dense greenery and trees along the Blue Door Walk in Edzell, Angus.
A leaf-strewn path winds through the woods near Edzell, inviting walkers to explore the calm beauty of the Blue Door Walk.
Close-up of small brown mushrooms growing on a mossy fallen tree trunk in woodland along the Blue Door Walk at Edzell, Angus.
Clusters of tiny mushrooms thrive on a fallen log, part of the rich woodland ecosystem along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Moss-covered stone steps ascending through a rocky hillside along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell, surrounded by ferns and woodland vegetation.
Worn over time and softened by moss, stone steps on the Blue Door Walk.
Close-up of moss-covered rocks and a single orange leaf near the edge of a rushing river, with white water surging through a rocky channel.
Fast-flowing river water crashing between mossy rocks, with autumn leaves and tufts of grass in the foreground.
Close-up of exposed tree roots covered in moss with scattered brown leaves and seed husks on the forest floor.
Exposed tree roots with moss and fallen autumn leaves along a woodland path on the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Man walking through a wooded trail with fishing rods, surrounded by mossy trees and dense greenery on the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Rod in hand and the forest ahead, an angler makes his way through the ancient woodland of Edzell’s Blue Door Walk.
Close-up of a tree trunk with the names “John and Carol” carved into the bark, surrounded by green lichen, taken on the Blue Door Walk in Edzell, Scotland.
“John and Carol” – love carved into lichen-covered bark along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
Brilliant yellow and orange autumn leaves hanging from a tree canopy on a wooded hillside, photographed along the Blue Door Walk trail in Edzell.
Golden cascades of autumn leaves spill down a steep wooded slope on the Blue Door Walk, near Edzell.
Iron pole fixed in round stone base among trees on woodland path along the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
A weathered iron post embedded in stone marks a quiet woodland spot along Edzell’s Blue Door Walk.
Man fishing and resting on rocky riverbank near River North Esk, surrounded by autumn foliage along the Blue Door Walk at Edzell.
A fisherman takes a break on the rocks near the River North Esk, enjoying the quiet beauty of Edzell’s Blue Door Walk.
Winding forest path with tree roots and dappled light in lush woodland on the Blue Door Walk near Edzell in Angus.
Sunlight filters through the canopy above a winding woodland path on the Blue Door Walk near Edzell.
A fish jumping through turbulent, foamy river water, frozen mid-leap above the rapids.
A fish leaps out of churning white water in mid-air, captured against a background of frothy rapids.

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

More from Lifestyle

Mags Muir was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and had no symptoms.
How Carnoustie mum learned she had breast cancer – despite having no symptoms
Willie Little, the owner of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.
Man who thought he was ‘going to die’ opens stunning restaurant in converted Blairgowrie…
Views of Elie Beach from inside the house. Image: Savills
Chance to buy four-bedroom home with amazing views of Elie Beach
Dundee Slimming World consultant Ginevra McComiskie is retiring after 26 years.
Why has Dundee Slimming World legend decided to call it a day after 26…
Jade Robertson is selling her family home in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside Perth rock'n'roll-themed house owned by Little Lies founder - the label worn by…
5
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Gayle bumps into 'Beetlejuice' on the House of Dun's Spooky Woods Halloween Trail.
I braved the 'Spooky Woods' Halloween Trail at House of Dun - and got…
2
Orchard Croft owner Matt Kirkbride. Image: Jack McKeown.
Historic Dysart home to four famous Scottish artists goes on sale for nearly £500,000
Kim Wedge, area catering manager at Strathcarron Hospice.
At this ‘vibrant’ Stirling café every penny spent supports end of life care
Tanglin in Dunblane.
Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation