18 photos by Kim Cessford that prove the Blue Door walk is Angus at its finest

Photographer Kim Cessford spent an autumn afternoon on the Blue Door Walk at Edzell in Angus – and returned with a stunning set of images capturing the charm of one of Scotland’s most enchanting riverside trails.

Slip through the famous blue-painted door and you’re on a peaceful woodland path that follows the River North Esk towards the Rocks of Solitude.

The route offers red-sandstone gorge views, tumbling pools and quiet viewpoints beneath tall pines, with chances to spot wildlife along the river.

Whether you’re local or just visiting, it’s an easy-to-access, family-friendly walk that feels rewarding in every season.

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

