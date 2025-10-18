I explore Rob Roy’s grave and ancient clan gathering place in Balquhidder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

I explore Rob Roy’s grave and ancient clan gathering place in Balquhidder

A visit to Rob Roy's final resting place at Balquhidder Church can be tied in with a walk to an ancient clan gathering place with spectacular views over Loch Voil.

Gayle at the summit of Creag an Tuirc above Loch Voil near Rob Roy's grave in Balquhidder
Gayle at the summit of Creag an Tuirc above Loch Voil near Rob Roy's grave in Balquhidder. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Rob Roy MacGregor, nicknamed the Scottish Robin Hood, was a legendary outlaw, folk hero, and clan leader.

He was called ‘Roy’ from the Scottish Gaelic ‘ruadh’, meaning ‘red’ – a reference to his fiery red hair.

Though branded a criminal, he remains celebrated as a Highland icon who stood against injustice and fought for his clan’s honour.

Liam Neeson stars as Rob Roy in the 1995 film.
Liam Neeson stars as Rob Roy in the 1995 film. Image: Shutterstock.

There’s something deeply poignant about finding Rob Roy’s grave tucked away in a quiet glen, nestled beneath the brooding peaks of the Trossachs.

Where is Rob Roy’s grave?

It’s a tranquil setting –  a hauntingly peaceful place in the heart of Balquhidder.

And it’s an area that Rob – born in Glengyle, at the head of Loch Katrine in February 1671 – knew very well.

His time-worn gravestone rests in the old kirkyard beside Balquhidder Parish Church.

Rob Roy's grave at Balquhidder kirkyard.
Rob Roy’s grave at Balquhidder kirkyard. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s etched with the simple words – ‘MacGregor despite them’ – a reference to the government trying to suppress the clan and banning use of the MacGregor name.

A quick Google search will tell you Rob Roy died on December 28, 1734, and yet his gravestone states that he was “aged about 70”.

Other sources claim he died peacefully in his bed at the age of 63.

Rob Roy's grave - and that of his wife and son - in Balquhidder
Rob Roy’s grave – and that of his wife and son – in Balquhidder. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Buried next to the famous outlaw are his wife, Helen Mary, and two of his sons, Coll and Robert.

Was Rob Roy really buried here?

Of course there are some who dispute whether Rob Roy was really buried in Balquhidder kirkyard, but they are in the minority.

These folk claim he was actually entombed at Glengyle, near his birthplace.

However, it’s become more or less common knowledge over time that his true burial site was Balquhidder.

Certainly, Queen Victoria believed this – she visited the grave in September 1869 when she was on holiday in the Trossachs.

balquhidder parish church
Balquhidder Parish Church and graveyard. Image: Supplied.

I stood in silence for a while, taking in the atmosphere and simply gazing down at the gravestones.

That was until three cars showed up and a gaggle of tourists marched noisily into the kirkyard.

I wasn’t too surprised – the grave attracts visitors keen to pay homage to the famous Highlander throughout the year, so you’ll be very lucky to have it all to yourself.

Who was Rob Roy?

Born into the MacGregor clan during a period when their name was outlawed, Rob Roy  became a symbol of defiance against tyranny, often likened to a Highland Robin Hood.

His life of cattle rustling, engaging in extortion, betrayal, and outlawry was romanticised in Sir Walter Scott’s 1817 novel Rob Roy, cementing his place in Scottish history and legend.

Statue of Rob Roy MacGregor in Stirling.
Statue of Rob Roy MacGregor in Stirling. Image: Shutterstock.

William Wordsworth was equally captivated. During a pilgrimage to the grave in 1803 with sister Dorothy, he was inspired to write the poem Rob Roy’s Grave.

And then of course there’s the 1995 film Rob Roy, starring Liam Neeson.

Ancient clan gathering place

My peace somewhat shattered by the encroaching throng, I decided to walk up to another historic landmark – the rallying point for the rival MacLaren clan.

This can be found on the hillside just above the church and it’s well worth the 1.5 mile hike.

It took me about 20 minutes to reach the clan’s gathering place, on the summit of Creag an Tuirc, a grassy mound on top of a crag.

Signpost for Creag an Tuirc.
Signpost for Creag an Tuirc. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The path heads uphill through forestry, passes through a small gate, and continues up to the wooded knoll.

The views are astounding – down to the village of Balquhidder, across mirror-like Loch Voil, and to distant hills and glens.

View from Creag an Tuirc down Loch Voil.
View from Creag an Tuirc down Loch Voil. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A bench is well placed for picnickers or for those, like me, who simply want to sit and stare.

There’s also a memorial cairn.

What’s the story?

So what actually happened here? How did the clan ‘rally’?

Apparently members of Clan MacLaren would gather here in times of trouble.

It’s said that runners would be sent to warn clan families to arm themselves and assemble here, shouting ‘Creag an Tuirc’ as their rallying cry.

creah an tuirc view down loch voil
Stunning view down Loch Voil from Creag an Tuirc. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Another fun fact? Creag an Tuirc translates as ‘the boar’s rock’ in Gaelic. So I guess this was once a popular hangout for wild boar.

I made my way back down the hill, initially retracing my steps but taking a slight detour to cross a footbridge over a beautiful waterfall.

Waterfall on Creag an Tuirc walk
Waterfall on Creag an Tuirc walk. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The path, which crossed an ancient stone hump-back bridge,  took me into the hamlet of Balquhidder, onto the tarmac, and back to the kirkyard.

Rich in clan history

There’s a stirring beauty to this corner of Scotland, and it’s an area rich in clan history.

For those who want to delve deeper and follow further in Rob Roy’s footsteps, there’s the opportunity to take on the Rob Roy Way – a 79-mile walking trail from Drymen to Pitlochry.

This travels through scenic Trossachs and Perthshire countryside, passing locations linked to Rob Roy’s life.

liam neeson played rob rob in 1995 film
Liam Neeson played Rob Roy in the iconic 1995 film. Image: Shutterstock.

Otherwise, there’s Rob Roy’s so-called Putting Stone – a huge boulder he supposedly used for stone putting!

More believable is the theory that Rob and his men hid behind the stone while waiting to ambush passing cattle drovers.

I didn’t have time to look for it, but the stone is near Lochan an Eireannaich at the head of Kirkton Glen.

A walk there could easily be combined with a visit to Rob’s grave.

Refreshing dip

Before I left to make my way home, I couldn’t resist a dip in the calm, fresh waters of Loch Voil.

I found the perfect wild swim spot about four miles from Balquhidder down a narrow single-track road heading towards the boutique hotel Monachyle Mhor.

The curious mirrored LookOut between Loch Voil and Loch Doine.
The curious mirrored LookOut between Loch Voil and Loch Doine. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s parking near the quirky LookOut – a surreal mirrored cabin designed to mysteriously vanish into its surroundings.

It sits on a stretch of grassland, where Loch Voil meets its smaller neighbour Loch Doine, and forms part of a group of ‘hidden’ artworks dotted across the Trossachs.

Enjoying a dip in Loch Voil.
Enjoying a dip in Loch Voil. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Sheep were using the LookOut when I rocked up, so I simply greeted them and headed for my rather refreshing swim.

More from Lifestyle

From left to right: Dundee runners Alison McNeilly, Shania King, David Webster and Michael Richardson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
100km a week? Meet Dundee's running fanatics
Francesca (left) and Emily Purvis
Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate
Gleneagles Hotel, by Auchterarder.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades
Netherton Mains, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strutt & Parker
Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market
At Avertical World, everyone is welcome. Photo credit: Andrew Leinster.
Ready, set, climb! Climbing Centre in Dundee will take you to new heights
Jennifer Robertson, from Broughty Ferry, is the first patient in Europe to take part in a global trial for gastro-oesophageal cancer.
How a Broughty Ferry woman’s fight with cancer led to world-first trial
Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats' top 6 restaurants - how many have you ticked off?
4
Two people sit on a wooden bench beneath autumn trees, looking towards the River Braan at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Photographer Richie Hancox shows Dunkeld Hermitage transformed by autumn colours in breathtaking images
Heidi Meldrum, 18, outside Sam by the Sea in Elie where she works.
Elie locals and holidaymakers share their favourite cosy autumn looks
This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
Hilltown flats among Dundee's best new buildings

Conversation