I explore Rob Roy’s grave and ancient clan gathering place in Balquhidder

Rob Roy MacGregor, nicknamed the Scottish Robin Hood, was a legendary outlaw, folk hero, and clan leader.

He was called ‘Roy’ from the Scottish Gaelic ‘ruadh’, meaning ‘red’ – a reference to his fiery red hair.

Though branded a criminal, he remains celebrated as a Highland icon who stood against injustice and fought for his clan’s honour.

There’s something deeply poignant about finding Rob Roy’s grave tucked away in a quiet glen, nestled beneath the brooding peaks of the Trossachs.

Where is Rob Roy’s grave?

It’s a tranquil setting – a hauntingly peaceful place in the heart of Balquhidder.

And it’s an area that Rob – born in Glengyle, at the head of Loch Katrine in February 1671 – knew very well.

His time-worn gravestone rests in the old kirkyard beside Balquhidder Parish Church.

It’s etched with the simple words – ‘MacGregor despite them’ – a reference to the government trying to suppress the clan and banning use of the MacGregor name.

A quick Google search will tell you Rob Roy died on December 28, 1734, and yet his gravestone states that he was “aged about 70”.

Other sources claim he died peacefully in his bed at the age of 63.

Buried next to the famous outlaw are his wife, Helen Mary, and two of his sons, Coll and Robert.

Was Rob Roy really buried here?

Of course there are some who dispute whether Rob Roy was really buried in Balquhidder kirkyard, but they are in the minority.

These folk claim he was actually entombed at Glengyle, near his birthplace.

However, it’s become more or less common knowledge over time that his true burial site was Balquhidder.

Certainly, Queen Victoria believed this – she visited the grave in September 1869 when she was on holiday in the Trossachs.

I stood in silence for a while, taking in the atmosphere and simply gazing down at the gravestones.

That was until three cars showed up and a gaggle of tourists marched noisily into the kirkyard.

I wasn’t too surprised – the grave attracts visitors keen to pay homage to the famous Highlander throughout the year, so you’ll be very lucky to have it all to yourself.

Who was Rob Roy?

Born into the MacGregor clan during a period when their name was outlawed, Rob Roy became a symbol of defiance against tyranny, often likened to a Highland Robin Hood.

His life of cattle rustling, engaging in extortion, betrayal, and outlawry was romanticised in Sir Walter Scott’s 1817 novel Rob Roy, cementing his place in Scottish history and legend.

William Wordsworth was equally captivated. During a pilgrimage to the grave in 1803 with sister Dorothy, he was inspired to write the poem Rob Roy’s Grave.

And then of course there’s the 1995 film Rob Roy, starring Liam Neeson.

Ancient clan gathering place

My peace somewhat shattered by the encroaching throng, I decided to walk up to another historic landmark – the rallying point for the rival MacLaren clan.

This can be found on the hillside just above the church and it’s well worth the 1.5 mile hike.

It took me about 20 minutes to reach the clan’s gathering place, on the summit of Creag an Tuirc, a grassy mound on top of a crag.

The path heads uphill through forestry, passes through a small gate, and continues up to the wooded knoll.

The views are astounding – down to the village of Balquhidder, across mirror-like Loch Voil, and to distant hills and glens.

A bench is well placed for picnickers or for those, like me, who simply want to sit and stare.

There’s also a memorial cairn.

What’s the story?

So what actually happened here? How did the clan ‘rally’?

Apparently members of Clan MacLaren would gather here in times of trouble.

It’s said that runners would be sent to warn clan families to arm themselves and assemble here, shouting ‘Creag an Tuirc’ as their rallying cry.

Another fun fact? Creag an Tuirc translates as ‘the boar’s rock’ in Gaelic. So I guess this was once a popular hangout for wild boar.

I made my way back down the hill, initially retracing my steps but taking a slight detour to cross a footbridge over a beautiful waterfall.

The path, which crossed an ancient stone hump-back bridge, took me into the hamlet of Balquhidder, onto the tarmac, and back to the kirkyard.

Rich in clan history

There’s a stirring beauty to this corner of Scotland, and it’s an area rich in clan history.

For those who want to delve deeper and follow further in Rob Roy’s footsteps, there’s the opportunity to take on the Rob Roy Way – a 79-mile walking trail from Drymen to Pitlochry.

This travels through scenic Trossachs and Perthshire countryside, passing locations linked to Rob Roy’s life.

Otherwise, there’s Rob Roy’s so-called Putting Stone – a huge boulder he supposedly used for stone putting!

More believable is the theory that Rob and his men hid behind the stone while waiting to ambush passing cattle drovers.

I didn’t have time to look for it, but the stone is near Lochan an Eireannaich at the head of Kirkton Glen.

A walk there could easily be combined with a visit to Rob’s grave.

Refreshing dip

Before I left to make my way home, I couldn’t resist a dip in the calm, fresh waters of Loch Voil.

I found the perfect wild swim spot about four miles from Balquhidder down a narrow single-track road heading towards the boutique hotel Monachyle Mhor.

There’s parking near the quirky LookOut – a surreal mirrored cabin designed to mysteriously vanish into its surroundings.

It sits on a stretch of grassland, where Loch Voil meets its smaller neighbour Loch Doine, and forms part of a group of ‘hidden’ artworks dotted across the Trossachs.

Sheep were using the LookOut when I rocked up, so I simply greeted them and headed for my rather refreshing swim.