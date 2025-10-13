Broughty Ferry bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed September property

A semi-detached bungalow in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed listing on the TSPC website in September.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed properties in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

The list includes a variety of homes with prices ranging from £170,000 to £500,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re pleased to see the property market remain so active as we head deeper into the year.

“Sales are up 38% compared to this time last year, highlighting that motivated buyers are still out there and moving quickly to secure their perfect home.”

The top 10 most-viewed properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 21 Cliffburn Gardens, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3NB

Price: Offers over £175,000

Status: Under offer

The most viewed property in September was this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Cliffburn Gardens, Broughty Ferry.

The home features a bright south-facing lounge, modern kitchen, two well-proportioned bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside is a sunny rear garden, a low-maintenance front garden and a driveway leading to a tandem garage.

The property went to a closing date after just five days on the market and is currently under offer.

2. Forfar

Address: 3 Nether Logie Farm Cottages, Forfar, DD8 1SL

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

The second most viewed home was this stylish and spacious three-bedroom semi-detached cottage at Nether Logie Farm in Forfar.

Offering the best of countryside living, the home boasts panoramic views, generous gardens and beautifully finished interiors.

The standout features of the home are wall-length windows and underfloor heating in the kitchen/dining/family room.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: 51a Beach Crescent, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BG

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

Next on TSPC’s list was this luxury ground-floor apartment boasting stunning views over the River Tay and beyond.

Located in the heart of Broughty Ferry, the beautifully maintained Beach Crescent home offers spacious, single-level living with modern interiors throughout.

It is on the market for offers over £375,000.

4. Dundee

Address: 50 Rodd Road, Dundee, DD4 7DR

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth place was this impressive five-bedroom semi-detached bungalow on Dundee’s Rodd Road, which went under offer after just six days on the market.

Standout features include a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, a cosy lounge, modern bathrooms and five well-sized bedrooms.

The home offers spacious and versatile living, which TSPC says is “ideal for families”.

5. Dundee

Address: 38 Park Road, Dundee, DD3 8LD

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Active

In fifth place was this charming three-bedroom detached bungalow on Dundee’s Park Road.

Located in Fairmuir, the home features a bright lounge with a bay window and a feature fireplace.

Outside is a long driveway, a garage/workshop and gardens to the front and rear.

6. Dundee

Address: 139 Byron Street, Dundee, DD3 6ER

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Under offer

In sixth place was this charming two-bedroom end-terrace cottage on Byron Street in Dundee.

Brimming with character, this two-bed home went to a closing date after just five days on the market.

It also boasts a detached single garage.

7. Monifieth

Address: 6 Airlie Drive, Monifieth, DD5 4RP

Price: Offers over £185,000

Status: Under offer

Next on TSPC’s list was this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Airlie Drive, Monifieth.

Offering a welcoming lounge, a well-equipped kitchen, a practical utility room and a modern shower room, the home is currently under offer.

Outside, the property enjoys a private rear garden, driveway and single garage.

8. Dundee

Address: 5 Pitlessie Gardens, Dundee, DD3 9EG

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Active

In eighth place is this three-bedroom semi-detached home in the Balgowan area of Dundee.

Offering bright and welcoming accommodation, the Pitlessie Gardens home features a lounge, modern dining kitchen, three bedrooms and a modern shower room.

Outside, the property has front and back gardens, a driveway and a single garage.

9. Dundee

Address: 14 Naughton Place, Dundee, DD2 2JR

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Under Offer

Taking the penultimate position was this two-bedroom terraced bungalow, set within a purpose-built retirement complex in Dundee’s West End.

Designed for those aged 55 and over, the Naughton Place home features a spacious lounge, well-equipped kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a shower room.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 8 Nimrod Square, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3FN

Price: Offers over £500,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding off the top 10 most-viewed properties in September was this four-bedroom home in the highly sought-after Balgillo Heights.

The Broughty Ferry home boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with French doors to the rear garden and a partially converted garage cinema room.

TSPC says it attracted a lot of attention and went under offer after just 13 days on the market.