Elie locals and holidaymakers share their favourite cosy autumn looks

October can be a tricky month to get right fashion-wise, but not for these fashion-forward folk, who have embraced cosy layers to beat the chill.

We headed to Elie on a dreich October day to find out who’s wearing what this autumn:

Jenny Read, 53, from North Yorkshire, living in Fife

What do you do for a living?

I’m a painter, teacher, author and I work in Time and Tide [interiors shop]. I teach art in Dunblane and an evening class in the winter in Elie.

What are you wearing?

The cardigan is from Sea Salt, it’s a great in-between-seasons cardi. The top is from Sam by the Sea the lovely boutique, just along the road here in Elie.

My legging/combatty things are from Halara. It’s their first outing today and they are great.

I’m wearing trainers from Skechers because I need to be practical when I’m standing all day.

I love your necklace, where did you get it?

So, I got the silver gemstone holder from Etsy and I have various crystals in it. I just choose what to pop in there depending on my mood.

My glasses are from Specsavers in Cupar, I love a bit of turquoise.

How would you describe your style?

Arty, casual, eclectic.

What do you like about dressing for autumn?

Autumn is my favourite season. As it gets colder there are lots of nice, cosy knits. I love Fair Isle and I love cashmere, that kind of thing.

Lottie Paterson, 6, and Laura Paterson, 39, visiting from Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dentist and Lottie is doing primary three!

What are you both wearing?

Lottie loves leopard print and her leggings and Lilo and Stitch jumper are from Zara. I tend to buy a lot in the end of season sales and stash things away for the kids.

The snood is for skiing but she actually wears it all the time and I always get the girls snow boots from Vinted.

I’m dressed in my absolute favourite, Sweaty Betty! My bag is from Uniqlo – they have just opened up in Glasgow – and it’s brilliant I can fit everything in it.

My hat is from a brilliant company called Colourful Standard. It was quite expensive but it is recycled merino wool.

Heidi Meldrum, 18, Elie

What do you do for a living?

I left school recently and I work in Sam by the Sea [women’s wear and lifestyle shop] which will close for the season at the end of October. I’m hoping to go to London to do some modelling work then.

Tell us about your outfit.

It’s all from Sam by the Sea! Everything we sell is so nice, I get too tempted to spend all my wages on the clothes.

I’m wearing a cosy green jumper, waistcoat with beaded detail and quilted jacket.

The jeans are from here too – they are a brand called Toxik3 and they fit everybody – we have them in a few colours.

My trainers are Hoff, my necklace was a gift from my mum and my other jewellery is just bits I have built up – I like to change it quite a lot.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know, I don’t think I have a specific style, I just love clothes.

My dad had to build me a new wardrobe because I have so many!

Do you like dressing for autumn?

I love to wear green at this time of year and add layers when it gets colder. I love the cosy season with jumpers, scarves and big jackets and wearing darker colours.

As well as green I’ve started wearing more browns for autumn.

The Williams Family, at Ruby Bay for a typical Scottish picnic

What do you do for a living?

We are both scientists.

Tell us about your outfits.

Gareth: We’re wearing all the layers we can! Emily and Oskar’s coats are from Next, their hats are from Tu at Sainsburys and I think Oskar’s is a much-loved hand-me-down.

They are wrapped up in our picnic mat to keep the wind off.

Elvira: I’m in comfortable jeans and trainers and a Mountain Warehouse coat. I can’t remember where I got my hat but it’s lovely and warm.

Do you like getting wrapped up at this time of year?

Gareth: Yes, we know that the weather can be changeable at this time of year and we do actually have much cosier clothes at home but I didn’t expect it to be quite this cold!

Fiona Nicoll, 74, visiting from Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

Nothing! I’m retired.

Tell us about your outfit today.

My coat is from Marks and Spencer, I’m wearing a preppy jumper from Crew Clothing, and my trainers are Skechers.

I can’t remember where the jeans are from and I bought my bag online.

Do you have a style icon?

No, I just do my own thing.

Do you enjoy getting the winter woollens out at this time of year?

Well, I really prefer spring and summer but it’s also nice to change things.

Isla, 10, Willow, 7, Charlie, 13, and Will, 12, on holiday from Glasgow

These Glasgow school kids were embracing the transition between the seasons on a beach walk in Elie.

They were braving shorts in October, balanced out with cosy fleeces and jackets for their top halves.

Tell us about the kids’ outfits?

Isla’s fleece and the rest of her outfit are from Costco – she’s a Costco kid! Willow’s cute pink fleece top is from Canadian brand Eddie Bauer.

Charlie likes Berghaus and Will is wearing an AllSaints hoody.

And even the dogs are cosied up for autumn!

Yes, they are wearing these brilliant Equafleece dog suits. Tilly has the lavender one and Bailey is in mulberry.

They keep the dogs really warm and dry on cold days.

Kathryn Mackenzie, 45, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant. We’re in Elie for a family celebration for my dad’s birthday.

What are you wearing today?

My jeans are from Zara, boots are UGGs and the fleece is from H&M. The lilac jumper is from Zara and the bag is my dog walking bag!

The bigger earrings are from Oliver Bonas and I can’t remember where I got the other ones.

How would you describe your style?

Probably smart, casual. I like comfy, oversized clothes which are perfect for running after my three boys.

Do you have a style icon?

Probably not anybody particularly famous but I follow a lot of mums and comfort fashion influencers.

One of my favourites is Chloe Loves to Shop on Instagram.

Do you like moving in to autumn?

I LOVE autumn, it’s my favourite time to dress, with all the warm layers. I like it when the nights get a bit darker and you can get the fire on and cosy in at home.

We get the proper seasons in Scotland and you have to adapt your clothes to weather – I really enjoy that.