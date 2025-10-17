Elie locals and holidaymakers share their favourite cosy autumn looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Elie locals and holidaymakers share their favourite cosy autumn looks

What does autumn style mean to you? We caught up with some well-turned out folk in Elie to find out how they are cosying up for the colder months ahead.

Heidi Meldrum, 18, outside Sam by the Sea in Elie where she works.
Heidi Meldrum is looking forward to getting the cosy layers on for autumn. Image: Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

October can be a tricky month to get right fashion-wise, but not for these fashion-forward folk, who have embraced cosy layers to beat the chill.

We headed to Elie on a dreich October day to find out who’s wearing what this autumn:

Jenny Read, 53, from North Yorkshire, living in Fife

Image shows a smiley friendly woman outside a shop in Elie.
Jenny Read outside Time and Tide in Elie. Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a painter, teacher, author and I work in Time and Tide [interiors shop]. I teach art in Dunblane and an evening class in the winter in Elie.

What are you wearing?

The cardigan is from Sea Salt, it’s a great in-between-seasons cardi. The top is from Sam by the Sea the lovely boutique, just along the road here in Elie.

My legging/combatty things are from Halara. It’s their first outing today and they are great.

I’m wearing trainers from Skechers because I need to be practical when I’m standing all day.

I love your necklace, where did you get it?

So, I got the silver gemstone holder from Etsy and I have various crystals in it. I just choose what to pop in there depending on my mood.

My glasses are from Specsavers in Cupar, I love a bit of turquoise.

How would you describe your style?

Arty, casual, eclectic.

What do you like about dressing for autumn?

Autumn is my favourite season. As it gets colder there are lots of nice, cosy knits. I love Fair Isle and I love cashmere, that kind of thing.

Lottie Paterson, 6, and Laura Paterson, 39, visiting from Glasgow

Lottie, age 6 and mum Laura Paterson are wrapped up for a walk on the beach in Elie, Lottie is wearing a Lilo and Stich jumper, leopard print leggings and cosy winter boots. Laura is wearing Sweaty Betty leggings, and fleece and her pink hat is from Colourful Standard.
Lottie, 6, and mum Laura Paterson enjoying a walk on Ruby Bay while they are on holiday in Elie. Image: Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a dentist and Lottie is doing primary three!

What are you both wearing?

Lottie loves leopard print and her leggings and Lilo and Stitch jumper are from Zara. I tend to buy a lot in the end of season sales and stash things away for the kids.

The snood is for skiing but she actually wears it all the time and I always get the girls snow boots from Vinted.

I’m dressed in my absolute favourite, Sweaty Betty! My bag is from Uniqlo – they have just opened up in Glasgow – and it’s brilliant I can fit everything in it.

My hat is from a brilliant company called Colourful Standard. It was quite expensive but it is recycled merino wool.

Heidi Meldrum, 18, Elie

Image shows Heidi from Elie who is wearing a layered outfit from Sam by the Sea boutique in Elie.
Heidi Meldrum, loves to layer up as the weather gets colder. Image: Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I left school recently and I work in Sam by the Sea [women’s wear and lifestyle shop] which will close for the season at the end of October. I’m hoping to go to London to do some modelling work then.

Tell us about your outfit.

It’s all from Sam by the Sea! Everything we sell is so nice, I get too tempted to spend all my wages on the clothes.

I’m wearing a cosy green jumper, waistcoat with beaded detail and quilted jacket.

The jeans are from here too – they are a brand called Toxik3 and they fit everybody – we have them in a few colours.

My trainers are Hoff, my necklace was a gift from my mum and my other jewellery is just bits I have built up – I like to change it quite a lot.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know, I don’t think I have a specific style, I just love clothes.

My dad had to build me a new wardrobe because I have so many!

Do you like dressing for autumn?

I love to wear green at this time of year and add layers when it gets colder. I love the cosy season with jumpers, scarves and big jackets and wearing darker colours.

As well as green I’ve started wearing more browns for autumn.

The Williams Family, at Ruby Bay for a typical Scottish picnic

The Williams family dressed up against the cold wind at Ruby Bay in Elie.
The Williams family: Elvira, 38, Gareth, 40, Emily, 6, and Oskar, 3, were well wrapped up against the autumn wind for their picnic at Ruby Bay, Elie. Image: Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

We are both scientists.

Tell us about your outfits.

Gareth: We’re wearing all the layers we can! Emily and Oskar’s coats are from Next, their hats are from Tu at Sainsburys and I think Oskar’s is a much-loved hand-me-down.

They are wrapped up in our picnic mat to keep the wind off.

Elvira: I’m in comfortable jeans and trainers and a Mountain Warehouse coat. I can’t remember where I got my hat but it’s lovely and warm.

Do you like getting wrapped up at this time of year?

Gareth: Yes, we know that the weather can be changeable at this time of year and we do actually have much cosier clothes at home but I didn’t expect it to be quite this cold!

Fiona Nicoll, 74, visiting from Glasgow

Fiona Nicoll standing by Elie Beach wrapped up for autumn in a white puffer jacket and jeans.
Fiona prefers the warmer weather but is staying cosy in her stylish white coat. Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

Nothing! I’m retired.

Tell us about your outfit today.

My coat is from Marks and Spencer, I’m wearing a preppy jumper from Crew Clothing, and my trainers are Skechers.

I can’t remember where the jeans are from and I bought my bag online.

Do you have a style icon?

No, I just do my own thing.

Do you enjoy getting the winter woollens out at this time of year?

Well, I really prefer spring and summer but it’s also nice to change things.

Isla, 10, Willow, 7, Charlie, 13, and Will, 12, on holiday from Glasgow

Four children and their dogs on the beach in Elie in Autumn. Kids and dogs are all wearing cosy top layers. The boys are wearing shorts!
Charlie 13, Isla, 10, Willow, 7, and Will, 12, with dogs Bailey and Tilly on the beach in Elie. Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

These Glasgow school kids were embracing the transition between the seasons on a beach walk in Elie.

They were braving shorts in October, balanced out with cosy fleeces and jackets for their top halves.

Tell us about the kids’ outfits?

Isla’s fleece and the rest of her outfit are from Costco – she’s a Costco kid! Willow’s cute pink fleece top is from Canadian brand Eddie Bauer.

Charlie likes Berghaus and Will is wearing an AllSaints hoody.

And even the dogs are cosied up for autumn!

Yes, they are wearing these brilliant Equafleece dog suits. Tilly has the lavender one and Bailey is in mulberry.

They keep the dogs really warm and dry on cold days.

Kathryn Mackenzie, 45, Glasgow

Karen, 45, is standing by the beach in Elie, wearing a cosy fleece, boots and lavender t-shirt and bag for her dog walk.
Staying cosy on an Elie beach walk, Kathryn Mackenzie. Image: Nora McElhone/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant. We’re in Elie for a family celebration for my dad’s birthday.

What are you wearing today?

My jeans are from Zara, boots are UGGs and the fleece is from H&M. The lilac jumper is from Zara and the bag is my dog walking bag!

The bigger earrings are from Oliver Bonas and I can’t remember where I got the other ones.

How would you describe your style?

Probably smart, casual. I like comfy, oversized clothes which are perfect for running after my three boys.

Do you have a style icon?

Probably not anybody particularly famous but I follow a lot of mums and comfort fashion influencers.

One of my favourites is Chloe Loves to Shop on Instagram.

Do you like moving in to autumn?

I LOVE autumn, it’s my favourite time to dress, with all the warm layers. I like it when the nights get a bit darker and you can get the fire on and cosy in at home.

We get the proper seasons in Scotland and you have to adapt your clothes to weather – I really enjoy that.

More from Lifestyle

At Avertical World, everyone is welcome. Photo credit: Andrew Leinster.
Ready, set, climb! Climbing Centre in Dundee will take you to new heights
Jennifer Robertson, from Broughty Ferry, is the first patient in Europe to take part in a global trial for gastro-oesophageal cancer.
How a Broughty Ferry woman’s fight with cancer led to world-first trial
Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats' top 6 restaurants - how many have you ticked off?
Two people sit on a wooden bench beneath autumn trees, looking towards the River Braan at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Photographer Richie Hancox shows Dunkeld Hermitage transformed by autumn colours in breathtaking images
This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
Hilltown flats among Dundee's best new buildings
CR0055276, Cheryl Peebles, Fife. Looking for a few different shots of Myla Ray, 10, her parents and three siblings. Myla takes regular seizures and has had brain surgery and has another operation coming up to remove the part causing them. Picture shows: Myla Ray poses for pictures at home, Kirkcaldy. Monday 06th October 2025. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy family of MMA legend desperately hope Myla's second brain operation will end life-threatening…
Gayle Nelson, pictured recently, has died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Image: James Doran.
'Devastated' Cupar husband pays tribute to 'love of his life' after his wife's premature…
Perthshire mum Ann Agnew is grateful for the blood donations which saved her life and the lives of her two children.
Donors save Perthshire mum with rare 'unclassified' blood condition and her two children
Coorie Inn chefs and staff
Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast
Jacob Smith standing outside Ninewells Hospital.
Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?
7

Conversation