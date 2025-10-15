Best pictures as thousands flock to popular Stirlingshire pumpkin patch

Stirlingshire’s most famous pumpkin patch is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Run by the McEwen family, around 40,000 people are set to flock to Arnprior Farm, off the A811 near Kippen, this month to pick from eight different pumpkin varieties.

Families can also enjoy quad pod rides, a pumpkin canon, a bale mountain and obstacle course, toasting marshmallows and snapping pictures together.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith captured some pumpkin pickers at the Halloween-fuelled attraction.

