Best pictures as thousands flock to popular Stirlingshire pumpkin patch

Arnprior Farm is expecting around 40,000 visitors this October.

Cole McKean, 4, and Evie Dalgleish, 4, from Newton Mearns at Arnprior.
Cole McKean, 4, and Evie Dalgleish, 4, from Newton Mearns at Arnprior. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen & Kenny Smith

Stirlingshire’s most famous pumpkin patch is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Run by the McEwen family, around 40,000 people are set to flock to Arnprior Farm, off the A811 near Kippen, this month to pick from eight different pumpkin varieties.

Families can also enjoy quad pod rides, a pumpkin canon, a bale mountain and obstacle course, toasting marshmallows and snapping pictures together.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith captured some pumpkin pickers at the Halloween-fuelled attraction.

Lilly, 7, and Joshua, 5, Cowan from Erskine find the perfect pumpkins. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Heather and Isla Downie, 4 and 7, from Cumbernauld dressed up for the occasion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Callan Crawford, 4, from Argyll had his face painted. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lily Logan, 4, with West Highland Terrier Fergie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bailey Bean, who is 7 months old, with some pumpkins. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Cooper family from Falkirk ready for pumpkin picking. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Natasha Ross with Nieve, Emilia and Elijah. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dexter and Zita Scott from Glasgow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Penney, 3, and Effy, 4, from Renfrew enjoying the tractor ride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Arnprior attracts thousands every October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lee and Ashley Campbell, from Lennoxtown, with their son Liam. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three-year-old Karter Hobby from Alva sitting on a pumpkin. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Logan family from Alloa with Fergie the terrier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Samantha with daughter Sophie and niece Jessica. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
There are eight pumpkin varieties to pick from. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kenny and Saoirse Carlyle with daughter Ciara and Oscar the dog. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

