Photographer Richie Hancox shows Dunkeld Hermitage transformed by autumn colours in breathtaking images

Easy to reach and perfect for families, The Hermitage is a classic Perthshire walk that shows exactly why autumn is the most spectacular time to explore Scotland’s great outdoors.

Two people sit on a wooden bench beneath autumn trees, looking towards the River Braan at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
A couple enjoy a peaceful moment on a woodland bench overlooking the River Braan, surrounded by autumn colour at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
By Richie Hancox & Mark Asquith

Courier photographer Richie Hancox visited The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire as the trees turned to their full autumn glory and captured a breathtaking series of images showing one of Scotland’s most magical woodland walks at its seasonal best.

The famous forest, once owned by the Dukes of Atholl, bursts into colour at this time of year, with towering Douglas firs framing a canopy of gold and amber leaves.

The riverside path follows the River Braan to Ossian’s Hall, where visitors can gaze over the dramatic Black Linn Falls a favourite spot for painters, poets and photographers alike.

River Braan flowing over rocks beneath autumn trees with golden leaves and sunlight shining through at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Golden leaves reflect on the flowing River Braan as sunlight filters through the forest at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Red squirrel carrying a nut while climbing the trunk of a tree in the woodland at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
A red squirrel climbs a tree with a nut in its mouth, one of The Hermitage’s most delightful woodland sights near Dunkeld.
Close-up of water flowing over dark moss-covered rocks with fallen autumn leaves at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Tiny streams trickle over mossy rocks, capturing the quiet, rain-soaked beauty of The Hermitage woodland in autumn.
Sunlight filtering through trees with green and yellow autumn leaves in the mossy woodland at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Dappled sunlight catches the turning leaves inside The Hermitage, where Perthshire’s forests glow with the first colours of autumn.
Historic stone bridge over the River Braan framed by trees with autumn foliage at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
The old stone bridge arches gracefully over the River Braan, surrounded by golden leaves and mossy rock at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Sunlight shining through tall trees onto mossy rocks and forest floor at The Hermitage woodland near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Soft afternoon light filters through towering firs and moss-covered boulders along the woodland paths at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Close-up of moss-covered tree branch with yellow and orange autumn leaves in the woodland at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Autumn leaves and moss-covered branches create a tapestry of green and gold in the peaceful woodland of The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
River Braan flowing over rocks surrounded by autumn trees in shades of gold, red and green at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
The River Braan cascades through a forest of gold and amber leaves, creating one of The Hermitage’s most striking autumn scenes near Dunkeld.
Close-up of moss-covered stone bridge with ferns and autumn leaves growing from the wall at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
Moss and ferns cling to the ancient stonework of a bridge at The Hermitage, blending seamlessly into the surrounding forest.
Beam of sunlight shining on ferns and a small sapling in the shaded woodland at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
A shaft of sunlight breaks through the canopy to illuminate young leaves and ferns on the forest floor at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Robin with orange breast perched on a thin branch surrounded by soft green pine foliage at The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire.
A robin perches on a branch among the evergreens at The Hermitage, adding a splash of colour to the Perthshire woodland.
Stone pavilion of Ossian’s Hall overlooking the River Braan and Black Linn Falls, surrounded by autumn trees at The Hermitage near Dunkeld.
Visitors look out from Ossian’s Hall over the Black Linn Falls, where autumn colours frame one of The Hermitage’s most iconic Perthshire views.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

