Photographer Richie Hancox shows Dunkeld Hermitage transformed by autumn colours in breathtaking images

Courier photographer Richie Hancox visited The Hermitage near Dunkeld in Perthshire as the trees turned to their full autumn glory and captured a breathtaking series of images showing one of Scotland’s most magical woodland walks at its seasonal best.

The famous forest, once owned by the Dukes of Atholl, bursts into colour at this time of year, with towering Douglas firs framing a canopy of gold and amber leaves.

The riverside path follows the River Braan to Ossian’s Hall, where visitors can gaze over the dramatic Black Linn Falls a favourite spot for painters, poets and photographers alike.

Easy to reach and perfect for families, The Hermitage is a classic Perthshire walk that shows exactly why autumn is the most spectacular time to explore Scotland’s great outdoors.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.