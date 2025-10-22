I braved the ‘Spooky Woods’ Halloween Trail at House of Dun – and got seriously creeped out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I braved the ‘Spooky Woods’ Halloween Trail at House of Dun – and got seriously creeped out

House of Dun near Montrose, said to be one of Scotland's most haunted properties, is opening a 'Spooky Woods' Halloween Trail. But are you brave enough to face the horrors lurking...?

Gayle bumps into 'Beetlejuice' on the House of Dun's Spooky Woods Halloween Trail.
Gayle bumps into 'Beatlejuice' - the Angus version of Beetlejuice - on House of Dun's Spooky Woods Halloween Trail. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

A decaying corpse rises up from a grave.

Nearby, an enormous hairy-legged spider scuttles across a memorial stone.

And lurking in the cobwebby window of a creepy cottage I spot ‘Beatlejuice’ – the Angus version of the mischievous ghost, Beetlejuice.

I’m being treated to a preview of the Spooky Woods Halloween Trail at House of Dun, and let me tell you, it’s terrifically terrifying.

Gayle encounters 'Beatlejuice' - at House of Dun
Gayle encounters ‘Beatlejuice’ – at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

The team at the National Trust for Scotland property have gone all out to ensure this year’s hair-raising offering is one to remember.

I set off from the car park with head gardener Jerome Cryne, whose eyes light up as he recalls how his partner once saw a ghostly black dog with glowing “red eyes” skulking through the woods.

gayle on halloween trail house of dun
Gayle on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

I have to ask the question – how much had she been drinking?

However, Jerome, deadly serious, tells me his partner was pregnant at the time, adding that the spectre looked “like a Labrador”.

Bonanza of creepy tales

Other creepy tales at the House of Dun include that of a headless horseman, a phantom knight and the White Lady.

Indeed, it’s said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted properties.

We meander up into the woods until we reach a clearing packed with unspeakable horrors.

This 'body in a bag' in woods near House of Dun freaked out a walker - and no wonder
This ‘body in a bag’ in woods near House of Dun freaked out a walker – and no wonder! Image: Darrell Benns.

My eye is drawn immediately to a ‘body’ wrapped in a bag and sprawled across the ground. It looks horribly realistic.

Jerome tells me a walker who spotted it earlier was so freaked out he reported it to staff!

Look out for the grave-dodging cook!

Huge bats hang from trees and sway in the breeze above gravestones of various shapes and sizes.

Meanwhile, the pallid corpse of the estate’s former cook, Isabelle Peddie, appears to be burrowing its way out of a grave marked 1875.

Watch out for the corpse of Isabella Peddie on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun
Watch out for the corpse of Isabella Peddie on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

There’s also a cauldron, with a rather morose-looking woman sitting beside it.

I join her briefly, but she’s clearly not up for chat.

Gayle has a rather one-sided 'chat' with this woman on the House of Dun Halloween Trail.
Gayle has a rather one-sided ‘chat’ with this woman on the House of Dun Halloween Trail. Image: Darrell Benns.

Jerome has been putting the trail together with gardeners Andrea Cameron and Jamie Grant.

And while I’m getting a flavour of what will be on offer, they reveal there’ll be more surprises in store for trail visitors.

Trick – or treat?!

Additional nasties could include a ghastly gallows and a huge web, complete with monstrous spider, or spiders.

Gayle meets an enormous spider on the House of Dun Halloween Trail.
Gayle meets an enormous spider on the House of Dun Halloween Trail. Image: Darrell Benns.

Once I’ve been suitably freaked out, I head inside House of Dun where collections caretaker Karen Craig takes me on a tour of some of the most unsettling rooms.

The horrors of House of Dun

There’s the nursery for starters. It’s not been used for a very long time, but it’s here that a baby has apparently been heard crying.

Then there’s the original kitchen, where a maid was once engulfed in flames and died after a spark jumped out of the fire and caught her dress.

house of dun
House of Dun. Image: Kenny Smith.

There’s also the gun and rod room – in which Karen had a frightening experience a few years ago.

“I was up a ladder leaning over to get the shutters closed one night when my hair was pulled from behind,” she reveals.

“I was absolutely terrified! For a while I tried to convince myself that my hair had just got caught on my collar but it was quite a strong pull.”

The bullying butler?

Who, or indeed what, could that have been? Karen isn’t sure – but as this was originally the butler’s room, perhaps it was him?

“I didn’t feel like I was in any danger,” she muses. “I think it was maybe just a ‘boo’ type thing.”

Inside House of Dun ahead of the Halloween events.
Inside House of Dun ahead of the Halloween events. Image: Darrell Benns.

She also tells me about a volunteer with “the gift” who often sees a “lady” in the entrance hall and a strange flickering light.

“There’s also quite commonly the smell of pipe tobacco or fresh flowers in some areas – and we never have fresh flowers in the house,” she adds.

The ‘heebie-jeebie’ room

Karen admits the so-called Red Bedroom gives her – and many others – the “heebie jeebies”. Some people, include the aforementioned volunteer, refuse to go in.

But of course, I’m going to give it a bash – and so we head up towards it.

Gayle in the Red Bedroom, aka the 'heebie-jeebie' room at House of Dun.
Gayle in the Red Bedroom, aka the ‘heebie-jeebie’ room at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

As Karen opens the door I’m hit with a heavy, oppressive, eerie feeling. It’s hard to describe.

“I think something really bad happened here,” laments Karen. I have to agree, although I’m not sure photographer Darryl Benns is convinced.

red bedroom house of dun
The Red Bedroom. Image: Darrell Benns.

He reckons it’s just a “stuffy” room thanks to its many wooden wall panels and shutters and its deep red colour scheme.

Creepy dolls

Another room we explore is packed to the gunnels with creepy dolls. My hair stands on end just looking at the things.

There’s also a parlour where a teenage girl died, although the causes of her death remain a mystery.

House of Dun has plenty of creepy dolls.
House of Dun has plenty of creepy dolls. Image: Darrell Benns.

Approaching the library, Karen tells me many people have seen men dressed in military uniform “clear as day”. They apparently shout at intruders to “get out”.

It appears I’m welcome, though, as I don’t see or hear any such men.

Terrifying tales

But the spine-tingling tales just keep on coming!

There’s even one about a door, near where a spiral staircase once stood, which kept locking itself from the inside, prompting baffled staff to remove the key.

creepy doll house of dun
Run away! Image: Darrell Benns.

Other ‘spirits’ to apparently haunt House of Dun’s grounds include that of a murdered harpist, a headless horseman who seeks retribution on weary travellers, and a dress floating around without a body.

There’s also the ‘phantom’ knight who on returning from the Crusades discovered his wife had been tricked into marrying his friend.

A sword fight ensued and the usurper was stabbed with a sword and impaled on a tree.

Tragic history of House of Dun

The House of Dun dates from the 18th Century, but the Erskine family have been at Dun since 1375.

In 1613, a sinister plot unfolded at the site when Robert Erskine and three of his sisters conspired to poison their young nephews, John and Alexander, in a ruthless bid to seize the family estate.

Gayle on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun
Gayle on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

With the boys set to inherit after the death of the 9th Laird, the siblings laced their ale with a deadly herbal concoction provided by a local ‘witch’, or ‘wise woman’ Janet Irving.

John died in agony, while Alexander narrowly survived.

You never know who, or what, you might encounter on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun.
You never know who, or what, you might encounter on the Halloween Trail at House of Dun. Image: Darrell Benns.

Robert and his two sisters were sentenced to death and beheaded in public, but Helen, the youngest and apparently least culpable, was exiled to Orkney.

The Spooky Woods Halloween Trail is aimed at families – and it’s a self-guided tour, so go at your own creeped-out pace.

Are you brave enough to walk the Halloween Trail at House of Dun?
Are you brave enough to walk the Halloween Trail? Image: Darrell Benns.

Why not tie in a tour of House of Dun while you’re visiting?

It opens Thursdays to Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm throughout autumn and winter, but it’s advised to check online first.

  • The Spooky Woods Halloween Trail runs at House of Dun on October 25 and 26. Book here.

Conversation