I braved the ‘Spooky Woods’ Halloween Trail at House of Dun – and got seriously creeped out

A decaying corpse rises up from a grave.

Nearby, an enormous hairy-legged spider scuttles across a memorial stone.

And lurking in the cobwebby window of a creepy cottage I spot ‘Beatlejuice’ – the Angus version of the mischievous ghost, Beetlejuice.

I’m being treated to a preview of the Spooky Woods Halloween Trail at House of Dun, and let me tell you, it’s terrifically terrifying.

The team at the National Trust for Scotland property have gone all out to ensure this year’s hair-raising offering is one to remember.

I set off from the car park with head gardener Jerome Cryne, whose eyes light up as he recalls how his partner once saw a ghostly black dog with glowing “red eyes” skulking through the woods.

I have to ask the question – how much had she been drinking?

However, Jerome, deadly serious, tells me his partner was pregnant at the time, adding that the spectre looked “like a Labrador”.

Bonanza of creepy tales

Other creepy tales at the House of Dun include that of a headless horseman, a phantom knight and the White Lady.

Indeed, it’s said to be one of Scotland’s most haunted properties.

We meander up into the woods until we reach a clearing packed with unspeakable horrors.

My eye is drawn immediately to a ‘body’ wrapped in a bag and sprawled across the ground. It looks horribly realistic.

Jerome tells me a walker who spotted it earlier was so freaked out he reported it to staff!

Look out for the grave-dodging cook!

Huge bats hang from trees and sway in the breeze above gravestones of various shapes and sizes.

Meanwhile, the pallid corpse of the estate’s former cook, Isabelle Peddie, appears to be burrowing its way out of a grave marked 1875.

There’s also a cauldron, with a rather morose-looking woman sitting beside it.

I join her briefly, but she’s clearly not up for chat.

Jerome has been putting the trail together with gardeners Andrea Cameron and Jamie Grant.

And while I’m getting a flavour of what will be on offer, they reveal there’ll be more surprises in store for trail visitors.

Trick – or treat?!

Additional nasties could include a ghastly gallows and a huge web, complete with monstrous spider, or spiders.

Once I’ve been suitably freaked out, I head inside House of Dun where collections caretaker Karen Craig takes me on a tour of some of the most unsettling rooms.

The horrors of House of Dun

There’s the nursery for starters. It’s not been used for a very long time, but it’s here that a baby has apparently been heard crying.

Then there’s the original kitchen, where a maid was once engulfed in flames and died after a spark jumped out of the fire and caught her dress.

There’s also the gun and rod room – in which Karen had a frightening experience a few years ago.

“I was up a ladder leaning over to get the shutters closed one night when my hair was pulled from behind,” she reveals.

“I was absolutely terrified! For a while I tried to convince myself that my hair had just got caught on my collar but it was quite a strong pull.”

The bullying butler?

Who, or indeed what, could that have been? Karen isn’t sure – but as this was originally the butler’s room, perhaps it was him?

“I didn’t feel like I was in any danger,” she muses. “I think it was maybe just a ‘boo’ type thing.”

She also tells me about a volunteer with “the gift” who often sees a “lady” in the entrance hall and a strange flickering light.

“There’s also quite commonly the smell of pipe tobacco or fresh flowers in some areas – and we never have fresh flowers in the house,” she adds.

The ‘heebie-jeebie’ room

Karen admits the so-called Red Bedroom gives her – and many others – the “heebie jeebies”. Some people, include the aforementioned volunteer, refuse to go in.

But of course, I’m going to give it a bash – and so we head up towards it.

As Karen opens the door I’m hit with a heavy, oppressive, eerie feeling. It’s hard to describe.

“I think something really bad happened here,” laments Karen. I have to agree, although I’m not sure photographer Darryl Benns is convinced.

He reckons it’s just a “stuffy” room thanks to its many wooden wall panels and shutters and its deep red colour scheme.

Creepy dolls

Another room we explore is packed to the gunnels with creepy dolls. My hair stands on end just looking at the things.

There’s also a parlour where a teenage girl died, although the causes of her death remain a mystery.

Approaching the library, Karen tells me many people have seen men dressed in military uniform “clear as day”. They apparently shout at intruders to “get out”.

It appears I’m welcome, though, as I don’t see or hear any such men.

Terrifying tales

But the spine-tingling tales just keep on coming!

There’s even one about a door, near where a spiral staircase once stood, which kept locking itself from the inside, prompting baffled staff to remove the key.

Other ‘spirits’ to apparently haunt House of Dun’s grounds include that of a murdered harpist, a headless horseman who seeks retribution on weary travellers, and a dress floating around without a body.

There’s also the ‘phantom’ knight who on returning from the Crusades discovered his wife had been tricked into marrying his friend.

A sword fight ensued and the usurper was stabbed with a sword and impaled on a tree.

Tragic history of House of Dun

The House of Dun dates from the 18th Century, but the Erskine family have been at Dun since 1375.

In 1613, a sinister plot unfolded at the site when Robert Erskine and three of his sisters conspired to poison their young nephews, John and Alexander, in a ruthless bid to seize the family estate.

With the boys set to inherit after the death of the 9th Laird, the siblings laced their ale with a deadly herbal concoction provided by a local ‘witch’, or ‘wise woman’ Janet Irving.

John died in agony, while Alexander narrowly survived.

Robert and his two sisters were sentenced to death and beheaded in public, but Helen, the youngest and apparently least culpable, was exiled to Orkney.

The Spooky Woods Halloween Trail is aimed at families – and it’s a self-guided tour, so go at your own creeped-out pace.

Why not tie in a tour of House of Dun while you’re visiting?

It opens Thursdays to Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm throughout autumn and winter, but it’s advised to check online first.