Why young Dundonians are lacing up amid city run club boom

A group of twentysomethings are cracking open a crate of cold ones – a familiar weekend ritual.

Except this isn’t a nightclub; it’s a run club. And those aren’t beers; they’re electrolyte drinks.

I’m at specialist running shop Run4It on Dock Street in Dundee, where a dozen or so runners meet every Sunday morning for a social 5k run.

We’ve just completed a chatty riverside loop, led by store manager John Rudd and assistant manager Ivan Pelisch, and are enjoying a cool down at the shop.

Dundee run club scene enjoys growth

The Run4It Dundee Run Club, which started nearly two years ago, is one of many in the city seeing a rise in members as running grows in popularity.

According to fitness app Strava, the number of running clubs registered on the platform has tripled in the past year.

Notably, the trend seems to be driven by young people. A quick scroll through #RunTok shows countless millennials and Gen Zers donning their snazzy reflective eyewear and neon footwear to clock their miles – with the latest smartwatch technology, of course.

Indeed, the majority of people here today are in their twenties and thirties.

While fellow runners swap weekend plans and discuss upcoming races, I pretend not to be out of breath and ask 27-year-old Moray Smith what the appeal is.

A postdoctoral research assistant at Dundee University, Moray has been running for five years and joined the Run4It Run Club to meet like-minded people.

“Fewer people are going out now than before, so running clubs are the best way to meet people if you’re new to a city,” he says.

He tells me it feels like everyone he knows has caught the running bug.

‘Everyone is suddenly signing up for a marathon’

“When I started running, it was pretty uncool.

“Now everyone’s really into running – everyone’s talking about it.

“People I know who’ve never done any sport before are suddenly like signing up for dozens of marathons.”

Callum Soldan, from Inverness, also joined the run club to make friends.

The 24-year-old signed up shortly after moving to Dundee for his digital content creator role at Dundee Football Club in 2024.

He took up running as a way to stay active while settling into his office job.

He says: “I moved to Dundee on my own, so it’s nice just to meet other people.

“I feel like Dundee is very ‘student-y’, and when I moved here, I just wanted to meet people who were young working professionals.

Are young people swapping pints for paces?

“I wasn’t really sure where I’d find people like that in Dundee, because a lot of people don’t really come here after uni – most come for uni and then leave.”

With nightclubs closing across the UK and under-30s drinking less than any generation before them, I ask if Callum has swapped alcohol for endorphins.

He laughs. Not quite. But while he still enjoys the occasional night out, he says that running has brought “balance” to his life.

“I used to go out a lot on the weekend and then I’d feel horrible on a Sunday,” he says.

“But now I actually feel nice on a Sunday.”

Morag Hickey, 21, a student at Dundee University – and a part-time shop assistant at Run4It – agrees.

“I was on a night out last night,” she admits, laughing. “But I think it’s nice to have the balance.

“It’s actually really good to go on a hungover run – you feel so much better after it.”

Morag, who has been running since childhood, says the club keeps her motivated.

“I feel like it gets me out of bed in the morning, and I feel excited to go as well,” she says.

“Sometimes, with (solo) running, I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t really feel like going, so then I don’t go’.

“But because you’ve got people with you (at the run club), it makes you want to go.

“It pushes you to do it.”

‘We usually hang out after run club and grab a coffee’

Mia Harris, a 25-year-old PhD student at St Andrews University, joined the running club on a friend’s recommendation.

“It’s such a social atmosphere,” she says.

“Everyone’s super friendly, and we usually hang around after and grab coffee.

“It’s just a nice thing to do on a Sunday that’s not solitary running.

“And I really enjoy running with people – it distracts you from how far you’re actually running.”

Mia, who started running during the pandemic, has noticed a “shifting culture towards wellness” among her generation.

“Maybe a lot of people think that’s kind of boring,” she says.

“But I think people are just being a bit more conscientious about their health.

“It’s always good to do the stuff earlier on that will help you out in the future.”

Nowhere is this running boom more obvious than on the shop floor of Run4It itself.

Run4It Dundee sees rise in footfall

Manager John says: “Over the past two years, we’ve had more footfall – lots more people either getting into running for the first time or coming back to running after they’ve had a lay-off.

“Most running clubs in the area have benefited as well from the boom.”

Assistant manager Ivan adds: “We notice the increase on a daily basis, especially on weekends.”

Why the surge?

John, who has run the store for 11 years, believes it has become “more socially acceptable to run these days”.

The 62-year-old explains: “Back when I first got into running, it was quite an antisocial thing.

“If you were running through the streets, you’d get calls from the kids.

“Whereas now, it’s the opposite.

“Social media’s embraced it, and there’s a lot more influencers that are out running and encouraging others.”

Ivan says this is reflected in the growing range of running products on the market. “There are more brands, more shoes, and more colours.”

John heads up the Run4It Run Club on a Sunday morning, as well as its well-established monthly Friday Tentsmuir Trail, which attracts around 40 runners and has been going strong for eight years.

What keeps people coming back?

‘We’re social, relaxed and inclusive’

He says: “It’s very social and inclusive of all ages and abilities – we regroup all the time and make sure everyone’s with us.”

That approach seems to work for a wide range of runners – from those training for distances like the 10k or marathon, to others who are just starting out.

Ivan concludes: “It’s a nice easy run on a Sunday morning, with a structured element added to the session.

“You can have a chat, meet new people, and start the day with a smile.”