Why young Dundonians are lacing up amid city run club boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Why young Dundonians are lacing up amid city run club boom

Courier journalist Poppy Watson headed along to Run4It Dundee Run Club to find out what’s getting young people out of bed so early on a Sunday morning.

Mia Harris and Morag Hickey are regular runners at Run4It Dundee Run Club. Image: Alan Richardson
Mia Harris and Morag Hickey are regular runners at Run4It Dundee Run Club. Image: Alan Richardson
By Poppy Watson

A group of twentysomethings are cracking open a crate of cold ones – a familiar weekend ritual.

Except this isn’t a nightclub; it’s a run club. And those aren’t beers; they’re electrolyte drinks.

I’m at specialist running shop Run4It on Dock Street in Dundee, where a dozen or so runners meet every Sunday morning for a social 5k run.

We’ve just completed a chatty riverside loop, led by store manager John Rudd and assistant manager Ivan Pelisch, and are enjoying a cool down at the shop.

Dundee run club scene enjoys growth

The Run4It Dundee Run Club, which started nearly two years ago, is one of many in the city seeing a rise in members as running grows in popularity.

According to fitness app Strava, the number of running clubs registered on the platform has tripled in the past year.

Notably, the trend seems to be driven by young people. A quick scroll through #RunTok shows countless millennials and Gen Zers donning their snazzy reflective eyewear and neon footwear to clock their miles – with the latest smartwatch technology, of course.

Indeed, the majority of people here today are in their twenties and thirties.

Moray Smith has been running for five years. Image: Alan Richardson

While fellow runners swap weekend plans and discuss upcoming races, I pretend not to be out of breath and ask 27-year-old Moray Smith what the appeal is.

A postdoctoral research assistant at Dundee University, Moray has been running for five years and joined the Run4It Run Club to meet like-minded people.

“Fewer people are going out now than before, so running clubs are the best way to meet people if you’re new to a city,” he says.

He tells me it feels like everyone he knows has caught the running bug.

‘Everyone is suddenly signing up for a marathon’

“When I started running, it was pretty uncool.

“Now everyone’s really into running – everyone’s talking about it.

“People I know who’ve never done any sport before are suddenly like signing up for dozens of marathons.”

Callum Soldan, from Inverness, also joined the run club to make friends.

The Run4It Run Club enjoyed a 5k riverside loop. Image: Alan Richardson

The 24-year-old signed up shortly after moving to Dundee for his digital content creator role at Dundee Football Club in 2024.

He took up running as a way to stay active while settling into his office job.

He says: “I moved to Dundee on my own, so it’s nice just to meet other people.

“I feel like Dundee is very ‘student-y’, and when I moved here, I just wanted to meet people who were young working professionals.

Are young people swapping pints for paces?

“I wasn’t really sure where I’d find people like that in Dundee, because a lot of people don’t really come here after uni – most come for uni and then leave.”

With nightclubs closing across the UK and under-30s drinking less than any generation before them, I ask if Callum has swapped alcohol for endorphins.

He laughs. Not quite. But while he still enjoys the occasional night out, he says that running has brought “balance” to his life.

Callum Soldan joined the run club after moving to Dundee for work. Image: Alan Richardson

“I used to go out a lot on the weekend and then I’d feel horrible on a Sunday,” he says.
“But now I actually feel nice on a Sunday.”

Morag Hickey, 21, a student at Dundee University – and a part-time shop assistant at Run4It – agrees.

“I was on a night out last night,” she admits, laughing. “But I think it’s nice to have the balance.

“It’s actually really good to go on a hungover run – you feel so much better after it.”

The club started nearly two years ago. Image: Alan Richardson

Morag, who has been running since childhood, says the club keeps her motivated.

“I feel like it gets me out of bed in the morning, and I feel excited to go as well,” she says.

“Sometimes, with (solo) running, I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t really feel like going, so then I don’t go’.

“But because you’ve got people with you (at the run club), it makes you want to go.

“It pushes you to do it.”

‘We usually hang out after run club and grab a coffee’

Mia Harris, a 25-year-old PhD student at St Andrews University, joined the running club on a friend’s recommendation.

“It’s such a social atmosphere,” she says.

“Everyone’s super friendly, and we usually hang around after and grab coffee.

“It’s just a nice thing to do on a Sunday that’s not solitary running.

“And I really enjoy running with people – it distracts you from how far you’re actually running.”

Mia and Morag. Image: Alan Richardson

Mia, who started running during the pandemic, has noticed a “shifting culture towards wellness” among her generation.

“Maybe a lot of people think that’s kind of boring,” she says.

“But I think people are just being a bit more conscientious about their health.

“It’s always good to do the stuff earlier on that will help you out in the future.”

Nowhere is this running boom more obvious than on the shop floor of Run4It itself.

Run4It Dundee sees rise in footfall

Manager John says: “Over the past two years, we’ve had more footfall – lots more people either getting into running for the first time or coming back to running after they’ve had a lay-off.

“Most running clubs in the area have benefited as well from the boom.”

Assistant manager Ivan adds: “We notice the increase on a daily basis, especially on weekends.”

Why the surge?

John Rudd (left) and Ivan Pelisch. Image: Alan Richardson

John, who has run the store for 11 years, believes it has become “more socially acceptable to run these days”.

The 62-year-old explains: “Back when I first got into running, it was quite an antisocial thing.

“If you were running through the streets, you’d get calls from the kids.

“Whereas now, it’s the opposite.

The Run4It Run Club attracts around a dozen runners every Sunday. Image: Alan Richardson

“Social media’s embraced it, and there’s a lot more influencers that are out running and encouraging others.”

Ivan says this is reflected in the growing range of running products on the market. “There are more brands, more shoes, and more colours.”

John heads up the Run4It Run Club on a Sunday morning, as well as its well-established monthly Friday Tentsmuir Trail, which attracts around 40 runners and has been going strong for eight years.

What keeps people coming back?

‘We’re social, relaxed and inclusive’

He says: “It’s very social and inclusive of all ages and abilities – we regroup all the time and make sure everyone’s with us.”

That approach seems to work for a wide range of runners – from those training for distances like the 10k or marathon, to others who are just starting out.

Ivan concludes: “It’s a nice easy run on a Sunday morning, with a structured element added to the session.

“You can have a chat, meet new people, and start the day with a smile.”

More from Lifestyle

Tanglin in Dunblane.
Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation
Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald, owners of Chips And...
Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings
Vivian VanPeenen has transformed her Murray Park property. Image: Jack McKeown.
American owner transforms rundown St Andrews townhouse into pair of exquisite apartments
St Margaret's Church in Forfar is on sale for offers over £150k. Image: Church of Scotland
Town centre Forfar kirk on market with £150k price tag
View of Blackwood Lodge, which overlooks Loch Rannoch.
Idyllic lochside Perthshire home with private beach, boats and stables for sale
Jacob Smith standing outside Forbes of Kingennie.
I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought
Liam Vincent-Kilbride fears losing access to the drug vorasidenib. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Fife dad with incurable brain tumour dealt 'devastating blow' over life-changing medication
The Rockfield Street property is in one of the West End’s "most desirable" addresses. Image: Verdala
'Striking' Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market
(L-R) Steph Boyd, Mili Smith and Donna Bell. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Gallery: Highlights from The 2025 Glamis Castle Glow Run
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brook Street pub column Picture shows; 'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question - prioritise peace or progress?
24

Conversation