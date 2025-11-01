I explore ‘Hobbitesque’ Highland blackhouse and abandoned settlement high above Loch Tummel in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I explore ‘Hobbitesque’ Highland blackhouse and abandoned settlement high above Loch Tummel in Perthshire

Hidden in Allean Forest near Pitlochry are the ruins of a 300-year-old farming settlement - and a beautifully restored blackhouse invites exploration.

Gayle explores the Highland blackhouse in Allean Forest above Loch Tummel.
Gayle explores the Highland blackhouse in Allean Forest above Loch Tummel. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It looks like a home that a furry-footed Hobbit would inhabit.

And I’ll admit – I’m half expecting Bilbo Baggins to come sailing out through the tiny front door.

I’m deep in the heart of Allean Forest north of Pitlochry, and what I’m looking at is actually an 18th Century Highland blackhouse.

The diminutive, turf-roofed dwelling once formed part of a thriving farming settlement known as a ‘clachan’.

Entrance to blackhouse in Allean Forest.
Entrance to blackhouse in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

However, it was abandoned in the mid 19th Century when the landowner evicted the tenants in favour of sheep farming.

Most of the blackhouses fell into ruin, but this one has been sympathetically restored – and anyone passing is welcome to pop in for a peek.

What is a blackhouse?

Gayle explores the blackhouse settlement in Allean Forest.
Gayle explores the blackhouse settlement in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The traditional Scottish home is long and narrow, with thick stone walls but without windows or chimneys.

It would have been heated by a central peat fire, with smoke escaping through the thatched, or turfed, roof.

Gayle outside the blackhouse in Allean Forest.
Gayle outside the blackhouse in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Both animals and people co-existed under the same roof, with a partition separating the living area from the byre where livestock was kept.

And it’s thought they were called blackhouses after the soot that blackened the interior.

The farmers who lived here were usually closely related.

Extremely self-sufficient, they grew their own food, wove and dyed their clothes and made furniture and baskets for their homes.

If you plan to go inside the restored blackhouse, I’d advise taking a torch, or using your phone’s flashlight.

Inside the blackhouse in Allean Forest.
Inside the blackhouse in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s pretty dark in there, and the place is guaranteed to be hoaching with creepy crawlies.

I didn’t spot any Hobbits, unfortunately, but I could well imagine them cosying up here of an evening – perhaps enjoying a singsong with an ale or two round the roaring fire.

Why was blackhouse restored?

The Forestry Commission  – now Forestry and Land Scotland – undertook the restoration as part of their efforts to preserve and interpret the area’s heritage.

Inside the restored blackhouse in Allean Forest
Inside the restored blackhouse in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The restoration aimed to highlight the site’s historical significance and enhance the visitor experience by showcasing traditional rural life in Highland Perthshire.

Check out the ruins

The tumbledown ruins of the other blackhouses are worth checking out, too – but you’ll need a bit of imagination to picture what they once looked like.

And I’d recommend spending a bit of time in the forest to drink it all in.

You can do that by taking on a circular walk of just under three miles.

The route is waymarked, easy to follow, and takes in the clachan and a few other surprises along the way.

Ruins of blackhouse in Allean Forest.
Ruins of blackhouse in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

So once I’d explored the settlement, I turned left up through trees and soon made a short detour to a cracking viewpoint over Loch Tummel.

Look for the sculpture

This boasts an intriguing wooden sculpture by Charlie Easterfield of a figure deep in thought.

However, this is super-easy to miss – I had to retrace my steps to find it.

Charlie Easterfield sculpture
Charlie Easterfield sculpture. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A network of tracks climbs up through woodland and eventually reaches another of the trail’s star attractions – the weathered remains of an ancient ‘ringfort’.

Pictish ringfort

This served as a homestead and lookout point for the Pictish people who lived here more than a thousand years ago.

An information board states that the remaining circle of stone is part of a “once-substantial dry-stone wall” of about 4m thick that enclosed a timber roundhouse occupied during the Iron Age.

Information board at site of ringfort.
Information board at site of ringfort. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A reconstruction drawing gives an indication of the impressive scale of the building, which was apparently home to an extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

They grew crops and farmed cattle on the surrounding pasture and woodland.

Amazing views to Loch Tummel from the Pictish ringfort
Amazing views to Loch Tummel from the Pictish ringfort. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s a peaceful, atmospheric spot, with tremendous views down to Loch Tummel.

The site was excavated in the 1970s by amateur archaeologist Dr Margaret Stewart who carried out the first detailed recordings of homesteads in the area.

Gayle inside the Pictish ringfort in Allean Forest.
Gayle inside the Pictish ringfort in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

These kinds of settlements are a significant feature, with around 70 across Highland Perthshire – a much higher concentration than in any other part of Scotland.

It’s an easy stroll downhill to the car park but with even better views of the loch opening up at every step, it might take you some time.

Visit Allean Forest in autumn

Now, when the autumn colours are popping, is a fantastic time to visit the forest and hunt for its array of hidden treasures.

And it goes without saying that nature is in abundance here.

Look out for cool fungi in Allean Forest.
Look out for cool fungi in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Keep your eyes and ears open to listen out for the likes of goldcrests, siskins and Scottish crossbills in the canopy overhead, and savour the views through peaceful pine and larch woods.

Where to start?

The walk up to the clachan only takes about 10 minutes if you start from Allean forest car park.

The clachan in Allean Forest
The clachan in Allean Forest. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

However, as I had enjoyed lunch at the Queen’s View Cafe – and paid to park there – I decided to walk from there.

It’s a win-win situation really.

Don’t miss the Queen’s View

You get the opportunity to visit the Queen’s View – a stunning viewpoint looking up Loch Tummel to Schiehallion – and you won’t then have to pay to park at Allean forest car park, which also has a charge.

While it’s said that Queen Victoria visited this iconic spot with her loyal servant John Brown in 1866, it’s thought the name might date back to a visit by our very own Mary Queen of Scots.

Queen's View in autumn.
Queen’s View in autumn. Image: Kim Cessford.

It’s an easy walk of about 15 minutes, or half a mile, on a small path through woodland from the Queen’s View Visitor Centre to Allean Forest car park.

Just be careful crossing the potentially busy B8019 heading towards Kinloch Rannoch.

There’s a picnic area and composting toilets at Allean.

Conversation