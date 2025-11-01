I explore ‘Hobbitesque’ Highland blackhouse and abandoned settlement high above Loch Tummel in Perthshire

It looks like a home that a furry-footed Hobbit would inhabit.

And I’ll admit – I’m half expecting Bilbo Baggins to come sailing out through the tiny front door.

I’m deep in the heart of Allean Forest north of Pitlochry, and what I’m looking at is actually an 18th Century Highland blackhouse.

The diminutive, turf-roofed dwelling once formed part of a thriving farming settlement known as a ‘clachan’.

However, it was abandoned in the mid 19th Century when the landowner evicted the tenants in favour of sheep farming.

Most of the blackhouses fell into ruin, but this one has been sympathetically restored – and anyone passing is welcome to pop in for a peek.

What is a blackhouse?

The traditional Scottish home is long and narrow, with thick stone walls but without windows or chimneys.

It would have been heated by a central peat fire, with smoke escaping through the thatched, or turfed, roof.

Both animals and people co-existed under the same roof, with a partition separating the living area from the byre where livestock was kept.

And it’s thought they were called blackhouses after the soot that blackened the interior.

The farmers who lived here were usually closely related.

Extremely self-sufficient, they grew their own food, wove and dyed their clothes and made furniture and baskets for their homes.

If you plan to go inside the restored blackhouse, I’d advise taking a torch, or using your phone’s flashlight.

It’s pretty dark in there, and the place is guaranteed to be hoaching with creepy crawlies.

I didn’t spot any Hobbits, unfortunately, but I could well imagine them cosying up here of an evening – perhaps enjoying a singsong with an ale or two round the roaring fire.

Why was blackhouse restored?

The Forestry Commission – now Forestry and Land Scotland – undertook the restoration as part of their efforts to preserve and interpret the area’s heritage.

The restoration aimed to highlight the site’s historical significance and enhance the visitor experience by showcasing traditional rural life in Highland Perthshire.

Check out the ruins

The tumbledown ruins of the other blackhouses are worth checking out, too – but you’ll need a bit of imagination to picture what they once looked like.

And I’d recommend spending a bit of time in the forest to drink it all in.

You can do that by taking on a circular walk of just under three miles.

The route is waymarked, easy to follow, and takes in the clachan and a few other surprises along the way.

So once I’d explored the settlement, I turned left up through trees and soon made a short detour to a cracking viewpoint over Loch Tummel.

Look for the sculpture

This boasts an intriguing wooden sculpture by Charlie Easterfield of a figure deep in thought.

However, this is super-easy to miss – I had to retrace my steps to find it.

A network of tracks climbs up through woodland and eventually reaches another of the trail’s star attractions – the weathered remains of an ancient ‘ringfort’.

Pictish ringfort

This served as a homestead and lookout point for the Pictish people who lived here more than a thousand years ago.

An information board states that the remaining circle of stone is part of a “once-substantial dry-stone wall” of about 4m thick that enclosed a timber roundhouse occupied during the Iron Age.

A reconstruction drawing gives an indication of the impressive scale of the building, which was apparently home to an extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

They grew crops and farmed cattle on the surrounding pasture and woodland.

It’s a peaceful, atmospheric spot, with tremendous views down to Loch Tummel.

The site was excavated in the 1970s by amateur archaeologist Dr Margaret Stewart who carried out the first detailed recordings of homesteads in the area.

These kinds of settlements are a significant feature, with around 70 across Highland Perthshire – a much higher concentration than in any other part of Scotland.

It’s an easy stroll downhill to the car park but with even better views of the loch opening up at every step, it might take you some time.

Visit Allean Forest in autumn

Now, when the autumn colours are popping, is a fantastic time to visit the forest and hunt for its array of hidden treasures.

And it goes without saying that nature is in abundance here.

Keep your eyes and ears open to listen out for the likes of goldcrests, siskins and Scottish crossbills in the canopy overhead, and savour the views through peaceful pine and larch woods.

Where to start?

The walk up to the clachan only takes about 10 minutes if you start from Allean forest car park.

However, as I had enjoyed lunch at the Queen’s View Cafe – and paid to park there – I decided to walk from there.

It’s a win-win situation really.

Don’t miss the Queen’s View

You get the opportunity to visit the Queen’s View – a stunning viewpoint looking up Loch Tummel to Schiehallion – and you won’t then have to pay to park at Allean forest car park, which also has a charge.

While it’s said that Queen Victoria visited this iconic spot with her loyal servant John Brown in 1866, it’s thought the name might date back to a visit by our very own Mary Queen of Scots.

It’s an easy walk of about 15 minutes, or half a mile, on a small path through woodland from the Queen’s View Visitor Centre to Allean Forest car park.

Just be careful crossing the potentially busy B8019 heading towards Kinloch Rannoch.

There’s a picnic area and composting toilets at Allean.