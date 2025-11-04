Boutique St Andrews care home costs £1,875 a week – but contains shops, train simulator and Star Wars room

Morar Living St Andrews is a custom-built residential care home in the Home of Golf.

I went along to find out more about the luxury ‘five star hotel’ standard home.

When you walk into Morar Living’s St Andrews care home, you could be forgiven for thinking that you had taken a wrong turn and ended up in a fancy new hotel.

The building was purposely designed to mimic a boutique hotel. The downstairs reception area, complete with bistro bar and hotel-style seating, certainly fits the bill.

The menu for that day’s meals is on display at the bistro. The dishes sound tempting. There is definitely no hint of the cabbage-y aroma that seems to permeate many care homes.

Small-group living at Morar St Andrews

According to Billy Ridler, regional manager at Morar Living, the new home has been designed “really purposefully.”

“We know that traditional, hospital-style, large Nightingale wards are not suitable for residential care homes.”

So Morar offers something called small-group living. This is where larger homes are divided into communities of ten residents.

The clusters are made up of smaller welcoming public and private spaces.

“Our residents are able to get to know one another, they can enjoy their meals together but it still gives them the flexibility to visit friends in other parts of the home.

“Every Friday, they come down for a meal with some of the staff. It’s always fish and chips as that’s a universal law in all schools, care homes and hospitals,” Billy laughs.

“But it offers an opportunity for residents to mingle and get to know some of the staff they might not meet on a day to day basis.”

What kind of care is on offer at Morar Living St Andrews?

“We offer a broad range of support and care for people living with dementia and nursing care for people with long term physical or mental disabilities,” says Billy.

Morar can also offer respite care and residential care for people who are able to live at home but might be isolated or disconnected from their local community due to mobility issues, for example.

There are private dining areas where families can hold celebrations, and a beautiful cinema room which is the venue for popular movie nights.

A trip to Market Street

If the residents can’t easily make it to Market Street in St Andrews’ town centre, they have their own cluster of shops and businesses to visit on Morar Living’s first floor.

The ‘street’ includes a sweet shop, barbers, hair and nail salon, golf club lounge and the Pullman Lounge.

This lounge features a train carriage that can replicate journeys to locations all over the world.

One resident and their family recently enjoyed a trip to Switzerland, while others love the chance to act as conductor for train journeys.

Market Street was created with supporting people with dementia in mind and has helped Morar to be shortlisted for the Excellence and Innovation in Dementia Care Award at the Caring UK awards 2025.

The fact that the new Madras College building is so close by has also been a boon for Morar Living.

Care and activities supervisor Dawn O’Donnell explains: “we have pupils who come in regularly to play board games or do jigsaws with our residents and we’ve had wee ones from St Andrews University Nursery in.

“The kids would come in and sing, and they were in the hairdressers getting their hair done, they were loving life.”

Keeping in touch with the community

Dawn’s enthusiasm is infectious and it’s easy to see how she has built up a network of community links for Morar St Andrews.

“The St Andrews Links are going to bring adaptive golf to us,” says Dawn, “and we went on a boat trip on the Union Canal yesterday.

“There can be a bit of stigma about being in a care home,” she reflects, “that once you are in a home that’s it. But who says we can’t go on boats, who says we can’t play golf?”

“For me, it’s about thinking outside the box – how do we make that happen? I think the activity side of things is quite exciting.”

Dawn also runs a fortnightly Dementia Cafe at the home. It’s open to anyone who has dementia. “We’re offering a safe space for families and their loved ones to come along, chat to us, get advice and things like that.”

Beautiful environment for living and working

Staff, residents and their families have been enthusiastic about the beautiful design of the care home.

Nikki Procter, the home’s depute manager, admits she was so excited about the new home that she used to drive up to the site to get progress reports.

Now that it’s up and running she says: “I like different things about the building. I like the top floor as it is so big and airy and there is that beautiful big balcony. And I like Market Street.”

“I think that the surroundings mean that younger family members are more likely to want to come and visit.

“The younger children can go to the games room and play pool or visit the Star Wars room.

“It’s less of a clinical environment for them to be in. You’re not sitting at the side of your granny’s bed bored when you come to visit.”

How many people live at Morar St Andrews?

The care home currently has 16 residents but there are rooms for up to 70, all in clusters of ten.

At the moment, Nikki explains that it is difficult to find a balance between getting residents in and having staff trained and ready to go, with references, PVGs etc.

Apart from that, she couldn’t be happier, “Who wouldn’t want to work in an environment like this?” She says, looking around, “It is just absolutely beautiful.”