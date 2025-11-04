Boutique St Andrews care home costs £1,875 a week – but contains shops, train simulator and Star Wars room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boutique St Andrews care home costs £1,875 a week – but contains shops, train simulator and Star Wars room

Morar Living opened their St Andrews care home earlier this year. The boutique hotel-style home costs upwards of £1875 per week - what does that provide for residents?

Image shows an older care home resident smiling with activities coordinator at Morar Living, St Andrews.
Dawn O'Donnell (Care and Activities Supervisor) and resident, Ann Howe, enjoy some colouring in together at Morar Living, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Morar Living St Andrews is a custom-built residential care home in the  Home of Golf.

I went along to find out more about the luxury ‘five star hotel’ standard home.

When you walk into Morar Living’s St Andrews care home, you could be forgiven for thinking that you had taken a wrong turn and ended up in a fancy new hotel.

The building was purposely designed to mimic a boutique hotel. The downstairs reception area, complete with bistro bar and hotel-style seating, certainly fits the bill.

Image shows the bistro area of Morar Living St Andrews, the new care home.
The bistro gives the impression that you are visiting a five star hotel. Morar Living, St Andrew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The menu for that day’s meals is on display at the bistro. The dishes sound tempting. There is definitely no hint of the cabbage-y aroma that seems to permeate many care homes.

Small-group living at Morar St Andrews

According to Billy Ridler, regional manager at Morar Living, the new home has been designed “really purposefully.”

“We know that traditional, hospital-style, large Nightingale wards are not suitable for residential care homes.”

So Morar offers something called small-group living. This is where larger homes are divided into communities of ten residents.

The clusters are made up of smaller welcoming public and private spaces.

Image shows area manager Billy Ridler in one of the public areas at Morar Living, St Andrews.
Billy Ridler, area manager, in one of the stylish public areas at Morar Living, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“Our residents are able to get to know one another, they can enjoy their meals together but it still gives them the flexibility to visit friends in other parts of the home.

“Every Friday, they come down for a meal with some of the staff. It’s always fish and chips as that’s a universal law in all schools, care homes and hospitals,” Billy laughs.

“But it offers an opportunity for residents to mingle and get to know some of the staff they might not meet on a day to day basis.”

What kind of care is on offer at Morar Living St Andrews?

“We offer a broad range of support and care for people living with dementia and nursing care for people with long term physical or mental disabilities,” says Billy.

Morar can also offer respite care and residential care for people who are able to live at home but might be isolated or disconnected from their local community due to mobility issues, for example.

Image shows a luxurious dining room.
One of the private dining areas at Morar St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

There are private dining areas where families can hold celebrations, and a beautiful cinema room which is the venue for popular movie nights.

A trip to Market Street

If the residents can’t easily make it to Market Street in St Andrews’ town centre, they have their own cluster of shops and businesses to visit on Morar Living’s first floor.

Image shows Morar Living St Andrews resident Michelle Yuill outside the hairdresser on the home's Market Street.Michelle is in a self-driven electric wheel-chair and is smiling at the camera.
Resident Michelle Yuill outside her favourite spot in Morar St Andrews, the hair salon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The ‘street’ includes a sweet shop, barbers, hair and nail salon, golf club lounge and the Pullman Lounge.

This lounge features a train carriage that can replicate journeys to locations all over the world.

One resident and their family recently enjoyed a trip to Switzerland, while others love the chance to act as conductor for train journeys.

A train carriage at Morar Living, St Andrews where residents can take virtual train journeys.
Pullman Lounge in Market Street, Morar Living, where residents can head off on a railway adventure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Market Street was created with supporting people with dementia in mind and has helped Morar to be shortlisted for the Excellence and Innovation in Dementia Care Award at the Caring UK awards 2025.

The fact that the new Madras College building is so close by has also been a boon for Morar Living.

Care and activities supervisor Dawn O’Donnell explains: “we have pupils who come in regularly to play board games or do jigsaws with our residents and we’ve had wee ones from St Andrews University Nursery in.

“The kids would come in and sing, and they were in the hairdressers getting their hair done, they were loving life.”

Keeping in touch with the community

Dawn’s enthusiasm is infectious and it’s easy to see how she has built up a network of community links for Morar St Andrews.

“The St Andrews Links are going to bring adaptive golf to us,” says Dawn, “and we went on a boat trip on the Union Canal yesterday.

“There can be a bit of stigma about being in a care home,” she reflects, “that once you are in a home that’s it. But who says we can’t go on boats, who says we can’t play golf?”

An older care home resident gets some advice on her colouring from Dawn O'Donnell.
Dawn O’Donnell, care and activities supervisor, enjoys colouring in wooden mandalas with resident, Ann Howe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“For me, it’s about thinking outside the box – how do we make that happen? I think the activity side of things is quite exciting.”

Dawn also runs a fortnightly Dementia Cafe at the home. It’s open to anyone who has dementia. “We’re offering a safe space for families and their loved ones to come along,  chat to us, get advice and things like that.”

Beautiful environment for living and working

Staff, residents and their families have been enthusiastic about the beautiful design of the care home.

Nikki Procter, the home’s depute manager, admits she was so excited about the new home that she used to drive up to the site to get progress reports.

Image shows depute manager at Morar Living St Andrews, Nikki Procter.
Nikki Procter, Depute Home Manager, Morar Living, loves the beautiful environment at the care home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Now that it’s up and running she says: “I like different things about the building. I like the top floor as it is so big and airy and there is that beautiful big balcony. And I like Market Street.”

Bright and airy public space in Morar Living care home St Andrews. With Victorian tea room theme.
The light and airy top floor of Morar St Andrews is inspired by Victorian tea room style. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“I think that the surroundings mean that younger family members are more likely to want to come and visit.

“The younger children can go to the games room and play pool or visit the Star Wars room.

A Star Wars themed room at Morar Living care home in St Andrews complete with lightsabers.
Star Wars Room, Morar Living, features lightsabers and relaxing massage chairs. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“It’s less of a clinical environment for them to be in. You’re not sitting at the side of your granny’s bed bored when you come to visit.”

How many people live at Morar St Andrews?

The care home currently has 16 residents but there are rooms for up to 70, all in clusters of ten.

At the moment, Nikki explains that it is difficult to find a balance between getting residents in and having staff trained and ready to go, with references, PVGs etc.

Apart from that, she couldn’t be happier, “Who wouldn’t want to work in an environment like this?” She says, looking around, “It is just absolutely beautiful.”

Conversation