How Dundee shoppers are dressing for the crisp autumn weather

Nothing beats a crisp autumn day.

And people in Dundee certainly know how to dress for it.

Here are six cosy looks from the city centre this week.

Malik Awotorebo, 20, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I am studying a master’s in computer science at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Helium, the jumper is from Paul Smith, the trousers are from Carhartt, and the shoes are ASICS.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Carhartt.

How would you describe your style?

Probably ‘performative man’.

Who is your style icon?

Doja Cat (American rapper and singer) – she is very stylish.

Lucy Dewar, 31, Wellbank, Angus

What do you do for a living?

I work in magazines.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Next, the jacket is my boyfriend’s shirt that I stole, the sunglasses are vintage, the scarf is from Primark and the trainers are Adidas.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Charity shops mostly, but M&S and Next have been great lately.

How would you describe your style?

It is a mish-mash, really! I like to take vintage influences. It is eclectic with a grungy edge.

Who is your style icon?

Right now, it’s Claudia Winkelman on The Traitors – but I don’t have a long-term one.

Christopher Martin John Robertson, 66, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a security guard.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Primark – even the hat and shoes!

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Primark. I love the prices and the clothes last a long time.

How would you describe your style?

Fashionable.

Who is your style icon?

Bon Jovi.

Michael Lennie, 42, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I work in a pub.

What are you wearing?

The coat and trousers are from charity shops in Dundee, the shoes are Nike – I got them on Vinted. And the hat, I can’t remember – I’ve had it for years.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

I only shop in charity shops. I like to wander about and see if I see anything interesting.

How would you describe your style?

I like colours and bold patterns. I wear a lot of loud shirts. I’m like a magpie attracted to shiny things. I’ve always been interested in clothes, but I don’t spend a lot of money on them.

Who is your style icon?

I sometimes see people cutting about and I like what they are wearing, but no one in particular.

Skye Davidson, 18, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am studying international business with marketing at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zuiki in Italy, the cashmere top is from a market in Italy, the trousers are from TikTok shop and the shoes are from Primark.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

I would say Pretty Little Thing, but it depends!

How would you describe your style?

Modern, but I don’t always follow the latest trends. I just go with flow.

Who is your style icon?

I get style ideas from people on social media, but no one in particular. I just save looks that I like for inspiration.

Julio Grillo, 27, from San Diego, living in St Andrews

What do you do for a living?

I am studying a master’s in computer science at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from M&S, the sweater is from my undergrad university, the trousers are from a Japanese workwear company – I don’t remember the name – and the shoes are Dr. Martens.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Charity shops.

How would you describe your style?

Thrifted or eclectic.

Who is your style icon?

My mum.