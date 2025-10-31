How Dundee shoppers are dressing for the crisp autumn weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee shoppers are dressing for the crisp autumn weather

Six cosy outfits from Dundee city centre this week.

Michael Lennie buys from charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Michael Lennie buys from charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Nothing beats a crisp autumn day.

And people in Dundee certainly know how to dress for it.

Here are six cosy looks from the city centre this week.

Malik Awotorebo, 20, Glasgow

Malik Awotorebo. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying a master’s in computer science at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Helium, the jumper is from Paul Smith, the trousers are from Carhartt, and the shoes are ASICS.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Carhartt.

How would you describe your style?

Probably ‘performative man’.

Who is your style icon?

Doja Cat (American rapper and singer) – she is very stylish.

Lucy Dewar, 31, Wellbank, Angus

Lucy Dewar. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in magazines.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Next, the jacket is my boyfriend’s shirt that I stole, the sunglasses are vintage, the scarf is from Primark and the trainers are Adidas.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Charity shops mostly, but M&S and Next have been great lately.

How would you describe your style?

It is a mish-mash, really! I like to take vintage influences. It is eclectic with a grungy edge.

Who is your style icon?

Right now, it’s Claudia Winkelman on The Traitors – but I don’t have a long-term one.

Christopher Martin John Robertson, 66, Dundee

Christopher Martin John Robertson. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a security guard.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Primark – even the hat and shoes!

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Primark. I love the prices and the clothes last a long time.

How would you describe your style?

Fashionable.

Who is your style icon?

Bon Jovi.

Michael Lennie, 42, Dundee

Michael Lennie. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in a pub.

What are you wearing?

The coat and trousers are from charity shops in Dundee, the shoes are Nike – I got them on Vinted. And the hat, I can’t remember – I’ve had it for years.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

I only shop in charity shops. I like to wander about and see if I see anything interesting.

How would you describe your style?

I like colours and bold patterns. I wear a lot of loud shirts. I’m like a magpie attracted to shiny things. I’ve always been interested in clothes, but I don’t spend a lot of money on them.

Who is your style icon?

I sometimes see people cutting about and I like what they are wearing, but no one in particular.

Skye Davidson, 18, Dundee

Skye Davidson. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying international business with marketing at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zuiki in Italy, the cashmere top is from a market in Italy, the trousers are from TikTok shop and the shoes are from Primark.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

I would say Pretty Little Thing, but it depends!

How would you describe your style?

Modern, but I don’t always follow the latest trends. I just go with flow.

Who is your style icon?

I get style ideas from people on social media, but no one in particular. I just save looks that I like for inspiration.

Julio Grillo, 27, from San Diego, living in St Andrews

Julio Grillo. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying a master’s in computer science at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from M&S, the sweater is from my undergrad university, the trousers are from a Japanese workwear company – I don’t remember the name – and the shoes are Dr. Martens.

Where’s your favourite place to shop?

Charity shops.

How would you describe your style?

Thrifted or eclectic.

Who is your style icon?

My mum.

Conversation