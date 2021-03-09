Competitions: Statement from The Courier

A key part of The Courier’s mission is to continually engage with readers and keep you entertained with competitions and giveaways.

We know from feedback how much you enjoy participating and, throughout this pandemic, our interactive output has proved engaging.

Unfortunately, there has also been a rise in those seeking to prey on people, such as scam callers.

The Courier treats your security and our data protection obligations with the utmost seriousness.

We must stress, where you enter a competition, you will only be contacted by a member of our staff when necessary and we will never ask for personal details which could breach your security.

If in doubt, please call 01382 223131 or email news@thecourier.co.uk.