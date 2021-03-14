Happy Mother’s Day! Here are all 4,500+ pictures in our Draw Your Mum supplements

Ahead of Mother’s Day we asked the people in Tayside and Fife to draw their mum – and once again the response has been superb.
This year everyone was invited to draw the picture and also submit a short message.
The response was amazing, with more than 4,500 children showing their artistic skills.
These pictures and messages have been printed in The Courier in a series of special supplements, which you can access by clicking on the links below.
Fife
Fife children – Tuesday March 9
Perthshire
Perthshire children 1 – Wednesday March 10
Perthshire children 2 – Thursday March 11
Angus and Dundee
Angus and Dundee children 1 – Friday March 12
Angus and Dundee children 2 – Saturday March 13
