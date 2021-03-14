Sunday, March 14th 2021 Show Links
Happy Mother’s Day! Here are all 4,500+ pictures in our Draw Your Mum supplements

by Reporter
March 14 2021, 6.00am
Ahead of Mother’s Day we asked the people in Tayside and Fife to draw their mum – and once again the response has been superb.

This year everyone was invited to draw the picture and also submit a short message.

The response was amazing, with more than 4,500 children showing their artistic skills.

These pictures and messages have been printed in The Courier in a series of special supplements, which you can access by clicking on the links below.

Fife

Ellie Sharp, 9, from Touch Primary School in Dunfermline, wrote ‘Happy Mother’s Day Mum’ below her picture of mother Laura.

Fife children – Tuesday March 9

 

Perthshire

Isaac, 6, a pupil at Invergowrie Primary School, tells mum Nicky: ‘You are the best Mum ever’.

Perthshire children 1 – Wednesday March 10
Perthshire children 2 – Thursday March 11

 

Angus and Dundee

Ballumbie Primary School pupil Lucy Sandeman says to mum Louise: ‘I love you’.

Angus and Dundee children 1 – Friday March 12
Angus and Dundee children 2 – Saturday March 13

 

 