THE LIST: Online shows from Wet Wet Wet and Dua Lipa feature in our seven-day entertainment listings

Shows from Wet Wet Wet and Dua Lipa feature are among the online highlights in the entertainment world over the next seven days.

The annual celebration of traditional music and Gaelic culture in the Scottish Highlands heads online this year, with a digital programme that mixes live streams and pre-recorded concerts, workshops, ceilidhs and more from various Highlands venues.

Daily, until Mon November 30. Times and prices vary.

Virtual Christmas market with over 150 Scottish brands to browse, as well as a programme of creative workshops for kids and adults.

Daily, until Sun December 13. Times and prices vary.

Shop from over 60 independent Scottish designers and makers at Summerhall’s beloved Christmas Market, which goes virtual for the first time this year. Items include art, jewellery, textiles, knitwear, plants, food and drink, homeware, artisan soaps and much more.

Daily, until Thu December 24. Times vary, free.

The acclaimed Scottish instrumental folk band performs as part of Hands Up for Trad Music Club St Andrew’s Weekend.

Fri November 27, 8pm, £26.

The English singer-songwriter, who revived that disco feeling early on in lockdown with her second critically-acclaimed album Future Nostalgia, hosts an evening of live music, performance, theatre and dance.

Fri November 27, 8.30pm, prices vary.

Three-day online event live-streaming some of Scotland’s best traditional musicians from three stunning locations on Isle of Skye. Friday’s performance features Inge Thomson, Su-a Lee, Hamish Napier and more. On Saturday, closing this year’s festival will be the annual Big Cèilidh, which will be broadcast from The Sligachan Hotel and presented by Gary Innes.

Fri November 27 and Sat November 28, times and prices vary.

Online craft fair featuring wares from over 150 British makers, as well as a programme of workshops and demonstrations by artisans.

Fri November 27, until Sun November 29. Times and prices vary.

Famed animation studio Aardman Animations leads this online model making workshop, wherein audiences can learn how to make their own Gromit figurine and pose questions to an expert model maker.

Sat November 28, 9.30am, £15.

Spoken word theatre show recorded live from Half Moon Theatre, centred around a young boy and his father who are trying to move on after the death of his mum. Suitable for ages 4-10.

Sat November 28, 11am, prices vary.

Scottish Music Awards return as a virtual event to celebrate the biggest and best names in Scottish music while also raising vital funds for the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins. Hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman, the award ceremony will be streamed live from SWG3 in Glasgow’s West End to celebrate St Andrew’s Day. Award nominees and performers lined up for the virtual event include Amy Macdonald, kitti and Luke La Volpe.

Sat November 28, 7pm, free.

The Scottish rock trio, who recently released their sixth studio album, performs a free live streamed gig from a secret location in Glasgow.

Sat November 28, 7pm, free.

Online talk organised by the University of Glasgow, followed by interactive gameplay, which explores our emotional attachments to imaginary characters and considers their implications on our relationship with technology.

Sat November 28, 7.30pm, free.

The jaunty rock and indie quartet perform a virtual gig from O2 Academy Brixton, featuring tracks off their latest album Ducks as well as much-loved anthems off their back catalogue, such as I Predict a Riot, Oh My God, Ruby and more.

Sat November 28, 8pm, £10.

The iconic comedy venue continues to bring on the virtual laughs, with their weekly live streamed broadcast featuring some of the best funny folk currently working the circuit. This week’s show features Mark Nelson as host, and sets from Billy Kirkwood, Jay Lafferty, Stephen Buchanan and headliner Gary Little.

Sat November 28, 8.30pm, by donation.

Curated by the University of Edinburgh as part of Explorathon 2020, three experts in their field and one comedian present three ‘dangerous’ ideas that’ll spark much discussion and debate. Topics include whether talking about our problems make them worse, the economics of modern football, why outdoor play should be encouraged among children and adults, and many more incendiary issues.

Sat November 28 and Sun November 29, 4pm, by donation.

An interactive and immersive live production from renowned theatre maker and illusionist Scott Silven. Attendees will be transported from their living room to Silven’s home in rural Scotland – a virtual space filled with beautiful cinematic imagery and high-definition immersive sound.

Sat November 28 and Sun November 29, 6pm & 8pm, £20 (£16).

A brand new virtual gig, streamed live over social media, raising money for charities Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Police Benevolent Fund and SFRS Family Support Trust. Over 40 Scottish artists will be taking part, including the likes of Wet Wet Wet, Hue and Cry, Altered Images, The Bay City Rollers, Sandi Thom, Nicholas McDonald, Jai McDowall, Raintown, The Ronains, Graeme Clark, JJ Gilmour and more.

Mon November 30, 12pm, free.

Edinburgh-based artist Callen McKeon hosts this four-week online drawing course, wherein participants will be taught foundational tools in line, tone, form, shape, and composition. Open to all abilities.

Mon November 30, until Mon December 21. 6pm, £50.

Premiere of a play inspired and informed by public responses to the question of what being Scottish/New Scottish means today. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the creative team including playwright Effie Samara.

Mon November 30, 7pm, free.

James Richardson of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Edna Carolina Bonilla discuss the evolutionary and culinary history of the cacao, followed by master chocolatier Iain Burnett of The Highland Chocolatier explaining his passion for chocolate and how he makes his award-winning truffles.

Tue December 1, 7pm, free.

Scottish dance company Dance North’s online class combines all the elements of a traditional ballet barre with a greater sense of freedom, incorporating spirals, curves, isolations and followed by deep stretching to increase flexibility.

Wed December 2, until Wed December 9. 6pm, £18.

Royal College of Physicians hosts a series of online museum lates, with each session featuring an artist from their exhibition Under the Skin: Anatomy, Art and Identity.

Thu December 3, 6pm, free.

A panel of experts from the Royal Society discuss the incredible opportunities provided by digital technologies in mitigating climate change and helping us to achieve net zero.

Thu December 3, 6pm, free.

Mix Up Theatre presents an online poetry workshop led by Katie Ailes for youths ages 12–18.

Thu December 3, 6.30pm, £4 (members free).

Online sing-along concert featuring musicians, singers and readings from some famous faces — as well as an appearance from the big man in red himself — in support of Scottish cancer charity Maggie’s.

Thu December 3, 7.30pm, £10.