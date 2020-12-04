THE LIST: Oasis star Liam Gallagher to perform one-off virtual performance on a Thames barge

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is to perform while travelling on a barge on the River Thames. The show is one of many online events over the next seven days.

Is there an event in Courier country you think we should know about? Click here to

to submit your event via our online form.

Virtual Christmas market with over 150 Scottish brands to browse, as well as a programme of creative workshops for kids and adults.

Daily, until Sun December 13. Times and prices vary.

Shop from over 60 independent Scottish designers and makers at Summerhall’s beloved Christmas Market, which goes virtual for the first time this year. Items include art, jewellery, textiles, knitwear, plants, food and drink, homeware, artisan soaps and much more.

Daily, until Thu December 24. Times vary, free.

A gentle and relaxing online yin yoga class open to all levels of experience, featuring breath work and mindfulness exercises. The class will take place on Zoom.

Fri December 4, 10am, £5.

In-house gaming experts Dan and Adrian from the Centre for Computing History leads this live virtual tour of the museum and delivers a potted history of video games from the very beginning to present day. There will be a chance to discuss and debate the merits of various games and consoles at the end of the tour.

Fri December 4, 6.30pm, £9.

Zoom dance party wherein a group of forest friends will be showing off their best moves and encouraging the audience to do the same. Viewers will also receive a few videos in advance, in which the cast of characters will demonstrate how to create your own set of bear ears, a bear den, a DIY disco ball and how to sing and sign the Forest song.

Sat December 5, 11am & 2.30pm, £10 (£7.50).

© Supplied

Pat and Greg Kane — better known as Scottish pop duo Hue and Cry — perform songs off their popular Christmas album Xmasday alongside a few other fan favourites during this 90-minute stripped down set.

Sat December 5, 7.30pm, £9.95.

© Debi Del Grande Photography

James Graham and Andy MacFarlane of Scottish indie rock group The Twilight Sad perform a stripped-back set, filmed and recorded at Glasgow’s Òran Mór. The setlist will include reworkings of songs from across the band’s back catalogue.

Sat December 5, 8pm, £15.

© Supplied

Former Beady Eye frontman and the other brother from Oasis stages a special, one-off virtual performance. Accompanied by a full band, Gallagher performs a range of songs spanning his solo career as well as his time with Oasis, whilst travelling on a barge down the River Thames.

Sat December 5, 8pm, £16.50.

© Supplied

The McDougalls are broadcasting festive fun straight into our homes this year with their Virtual Christmas Party. Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit will be decking the halls and hosting plenty of games, songs, dances and musical mayhem for the whole family to enjoy. Expect interactive sing-a-longs of classics like ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes’ and ‘The Hokey Cokey’, and tune in to find out whether the big man in red himself will show up to the party.

Sat December 5 and Sun December 6 & Thu December 10 and Fri December 11, until Sun December 13. Sat 6.30pm, Sun 10.30am, Thu 4.30pm, Fri 6pm, £10.

Glasgow Zine Library hosts this relaxed, sociable online crafting group, wherein anyone is welcome to bring their craft project — whether it be knitting, sewing, drawing or others — and work on them in companionable silence or with light chat.

Sun December 6, 2pm, free.

© Supplied

Chat show with Scottish stand-up Fred MacAulay, wherein he talks with figures from the world of sports, entertainment, business and politics that he’s met along the way in his 30 year career. His guests for Sunday’s show are Arthur Smith and Ardal O’Hanlon.

Sun December 6, 5pm, £5.

Dr Chloe Ward leads this online art history lecture about the role of Victorian artists as social reformers, and how they addressed issues such as poverty, disease, crime and inequality in their art. This week’s session focuses on art that sprung from the suffrage movement.

Mon December 7, 11am, £12.

Online workshop wherein participants can practice working with traditional tenkoku materials and carve their own Japanese hanko stamp. No previous experience necessary.

Mon December 7, 7pm, £20.

Online event celebrating the paperback release of Norman Jay’s book Mister Good Times, featuring an intimate conversation with broadcaster and DJ Gilles Peterson.

Tue December 8, 7pm, £5.

Online talk about the history of festive maladies, led by Kevin O’Dell, a Professor of Behaviour Genetics at the University of Glasgow, and Charlotte Holmes of the University of Edinburgh. O’Dell discusses the genetics behind family dynamics and why many of us find familial gatherings challenging, while Holmes delves into early recipe cookbooks and the many treatments they prescribed for various festive ailments, like hangovers and overeating.

Wed December 9, 6pm, free.

Yoga, movement and meditation teacher Jilna leads this online mindfulness session, which uses body-based practices such as guided meditation, experiential movement, deep rest and optional sharing to help us find greater ease in our everyday lives.

Wed December 9, 6pm, prices vary.

Writer and illustrator Debi Gliori hosts this wintry storytelling session about penguins in peril, volcanos, hungry wolves and grumpy oxen, before teaching young audiences how to draw their own penguin pal. Hosted via Zoom.

Thu December 10, 3pm, free.

Disco Yoga presents a festive edition of their online yoga classes, wherein participants are led through a sequence of energetic sequences set to disco classics and a live DJ.

Thu December 10, 8.15pm, £5.50.