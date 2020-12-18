THE LIST: Father Christmas to read bedtime story over Facebook and Zoom

Despite it being the busiest time of the year for the big man in red, Father Christmas will clear his schedule to read a bedtime story over Facebook and Zoom. Below you will find more details, as well as a round-up of other online events over the next seven days.

A digital experience and collaboration between the artists in the cities of London and Riyadh. The exhibition collectively explores the environment both digital and physical through the lens of sculpture and architecture.

Daily, until Thu December 31. Times vary, free.

Take a virtual journey to award-winning Porter & Rye, Scotland’s home of aged liquor, wild food and seasonal cocktails and enjoy a unique virtual cocktail making experience. Master mixologist Michaela will teach participants how to make three delectable cocktails.

Fri December 18, 7.30pm, £55.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra present its first-ever Digital Season with special concerts filmed in the RSNO’s studio streamed live. This week, Cornelius Meister conducts a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Fri December 18, 7.30pm, £8.33.

The Charlatans frontman keeps the good times and good tunes rolling throughout the festive period, posting tweets in real time while his followers stream or play an album of his choice. Ask questions or share memories using the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty. Highlights this week include Adam and the Ants’ Kings of the Wild Frontier on today, Liz Lawrence’s Pity Party on Sunday, Low’s Christmas on Wednesday, and Mike Batt – The Wombles’ Superwombling on Thursday.

Fri December 18-Thu December 24, times vary, free.

Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre presents a festive season of online shows, including filmed sketches, a chance to meet the cast members from the Alhambra’s 2021 production of Cinderella, the full length show Hello Broadway with hits from the musicals, Limelight’s Christmas Cracker featuring everyone’s favourite Christmas songs, and more.

Fri December 18-Thu December 24, times vary, free.

Comedian Matt Hoss discusses how being a hopeless romantic has gotten him into various mishaps in his pursuit of finding The One. Hosted on Zoom.

Sat December 19, 8pm, £6.

Santa addresses the children with a wonderful Christmas message and then reads his favourite story The Polar Express. He is joined by his naughty little crafty elf and children’s book author and illustrator Sophy Henn.

Sat December 19 and Sun December 20 & Thu December 24, 5pm, £12.50.

Enjoy a dose of winter wonder as the Edinburgh International Magic Festival returns in a digital format, including close-up conundrums, mind-boggling illusions, comic cabaret and other feats of the impossible. Featuring Magic Gareth and a magic school workshop with Gary James for ages 7-10.

Sat December 19 and Sun December 20, times and prices vary.

Virtual exhibition showcasing a variety of small artworks from across the breadth of the Society of Scottish Artists’ membership.

Sat December 19 and Sun December 20, times vary, free.

PACE Theatre Company hosts a live pantomime online, featuring Scottish panto favourites Chris Alexander, Alan Orr, Darren Brownlie and Dani Heron. Widow Swanky looks forward to putting her feet up for the holidays, only to be whisked off on a fantastical festive adventure with her son, Billy Bob.

Sat December 19 and Sun December 20 & Tue December 22–Thu December 24, times vary, free (interactive ticket £12).

Iris Theatre adapts Hans Christian Andersen’s festive tale for the digital stage, broadcast via Zoom. Holly’s job is to tell the stories that arrive at her doorstep, but she’ll need the audience’s help on one particularly cold morning. Suitable for ages 4+.

Sat December 19-Thu December 24, until Sat December 26. Times vary, £20.

Roustabout Theatre hosts this live improvised family Christmas show on Zoom, wherein audiences get to choose the characters, costumes and stories.

Sat December 19-Thu December 24, until Mon Dec 28. Times vary, £5.

Acclaimed comedy venue The Stand hosts a live streamed family-friendly panto, featuring Hal Branson, Hannah Walker, Lee Kyle and Sammy Dobson.

Sun December 20, 3pm, free.

The singer-songwriter made famous from her turn on the X Factor performs an online concert ahead of the release of her latest album, Choices.

Sun December 20, 7pm, £10.

Live streamed comedy show hosted by UNITE Coatbridge Construction Branch and in support of UN International Day of Solidarity. Bruce Morton takes on compère duties and the line-up features Susie McCabe, Philip Differ and Raymond Mearns.

Sun December 20, 8pm, free.

The English and Scottish folk trio — made up of Kris Drever, Martin Green and Aidan O’Rourke — celebrate the release of their new EP release Folk Songs with this exclusive online concert.

Sun December 20, 8pm, £8-£22.

Make your own model of Feather McGraw at this online workshop led by Aardman Animations, held over Zoom.

Mon December 21, 2.30pm, £15.

Mayflower Theatre hosts a series of online festive workshops for children ages 7-11 over Zoom. Learn the words to the song Sparkle and Shine from the film Nativity, then get your groove on and learn special dance moves to a variety of Christmas hits.

Tue December 22, 10am, £4.50-£6.50.

Twelve Scottish artists each stage a two-minute-long short film based on a line from the famous song, commissioned by acclaimed theatremakers Visible Fictions and broadcast across their social media channels.

Tue December 22, 12pm, free.

Actor Kevin Whatley channels the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as he and the London Concert Brass evoke the spirits of Victorian Christmas, performing festive tunes and readings of yore.

Tue December 22, 7pm, £12.50.

Tue December 22 and Thu December 24, 6pm, free.

The National Theatre of Scotland riffs off the traditional tale of the princess with the long tresses in this special festive show, filmed in the beautiful surrounds of Stirling Castle and directed by Johnny McKnight. Hear the well-known story from the perspective of six different characters, including Rapunzel’s twin brother, a hairdresser who has made it their life mission to track Rapunzel down, and a psychic rose.

Wed December 23 and Thu December 24, until Mon January 4. Times vary, by donation.

Santa heads over to the Macduff Marine Aquarium to dive into their kelp reef tank and feed his fish friends in the lead-up to Christmas, as well as drawing the winners of the aquarium’s winter raffle.

Wed December 23, 4pm, free.