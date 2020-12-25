THE LIST: Our guide to the best online events to help you celebrate Christmas and Hogmanay

Christmas and Hogmanay may be very different this year, but these online events will give you the chance to celebrate from the comfort of your own home.

A digital experience and collaboration between the artists in the cities of London and Riyadh. The exhibition collectively explores the environment both digital and physical through the lens of sculpture and architecture.

Daily, until Thu December 31. Times vary, free.

The National Theatre of Scotland riffs off the traditional tale of the princess with the long tresses in this special festive show, filmed in the beautiful surrounds of Stirling Castle and directed by Johnny McKnight. Hear the well-known story from the perspective of six different characters, including Rapunzel’s twin brother, a hairdresser who has made it their life mission to track Rapunzel down, and a psychic rose.

Daily, until Mon January 4. Times vary, by donation.

As a Christmas treat, the Royal Opera House releases a free recording of David McVicar’s production of The Magic Flute, featuring Mozart’s famous dazzling score and vocal pyrotechnics from the Queen of the Night. Available to watch on YouTube until Wed January 6.

Fri December 25, 4pm, free.

Iris Theatre adapts Hans Christian Andersen’s festive tale for the digital stage, broadcast via Zoom. Holly’s job is to tell the stories that arrive at her doorstep, but she’ll need the audience’s help on one particularly cold morning. Suitable for ages 4+.

Sat December 26, 11am, £20.

Virtual tour through the streets of London, wherein participants can learn about the inspiration behind some of Charles Dickens’ most beloved creations. Hosted on Zoom.

Sat December 26, 3pm, £3.

Comedian Janey Godley’s festive follow-up to her popular Alone series, which follows Betty, a woman living alone under Covid-19 restrictions with only her dog Bobo for company. Directed by Caitlin Skinner, the show also features Elaine C Smith and Joe McFadden.

Sat December 26 and Thu December 31, times vary, free.

The Charlatans frontman keeps the good times and good tunes rolling throughout the festive period, posting tweets in real time while his followers stream or play an album of his choice. Ask questions or share memories using the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty. Highlights this week include Michael Giacchino’s soundtrack to the film Jojo Rabbit, The Enemy’s We’ll Live and Die In These Towns, and Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby.

Sat December 26-Tue December 29 & Fri January 1, times vary, free.

Television critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz discuss the iconic series and reveal insights into its creation and legacy from the perspective of the critics, cast and creator David Chase. Also featuring appearances by cast members Federico Castellucio, Arthur J. Nascarella, Vincent Pastore and Vincent Curatola.

Sun December 27, 7pm, £13.

Roustabout Theatre hosts this live improvised family Christmas show on Zoom, wherein audiences get to choose the characters, costumes and stories.

Sun December 27 and Mon December 28, Sun 2pm; Mon 11am, £5.

Tea Break Theatre’s Christmas show is an epic interactive adventure taking place on Zoom, wherein a boy named Prince sets out with his canine companion to save Princess Rose from the Evil Dreaver.

Sun December 27-Wed December 30, times vary, £5-£35.

Screening of the documentary Shine On, which centres upon Dundee Rep and Scottish

Dance Theatre in the two-month run-up to Christmas 2020. The documentary follows the

companies as they navigate the shifting sands of COVID-19 lockdown regulations and transform their practices in response to new unprecedented circumstances – all the while producing a multi-dimensional Christmas production to bring light and joy into the lives of Dundonians and people everywhere.

Mon December 28, 7pm, free.

© Supplied by Unknown

The English singer-songwriter celebrates his birthday with a special live streamed performance, broadcast from a secret location in London.

Mon December 28, 9pm, £12.

Edinburgh-based yin yoga instructor Davina leads an online yin yoga session over Google Meets, with an emphasis on respecting your body and being curious about your internal experiences. Suitable for all levels of experience.

Mon December 28 and Tue December 29, times and prices vary.

The brilliant minds at the Glasgow Science Centre host exciting online science projects on their social media pages to keep us curious and connected. Monday’s show follows Alicia as she programs a robot to make toast with jam and butter, while Ruairi investigates which bridge is most brilliant on Tuesday, and Claire explores our sense of touch on Wednesday.

Mon December 28-Wed December 30 & Fri January 1, 10am, free.

Free monthly social dance club for lesbian, gay, bisexual, gender diverse and intersex elders and allies, currently taking place over Zoom. This month’s session is a special ‘Midwinter Warmer’ edition, spreading cosy festive cheer with a quiz and sing-along.

Tue December 29, 3pm, free.

Broadcast live from Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie, Scottish actors Stephen Purdon, Jordan Young and Scott Fletcher host a fun, festive evening of music, celebrity Q&As and more. There will also be live performances from Cameron Barnes of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Gary Mullen’s homage to Freddie Mercury.

Tue December 29, 7pm, £15.

Interactive virtual tasting night hosted by The Scotch Whisky Experience, which will introduce participants to Scotland’s whisky-producing regions. The tasting session features 3 regional single malt 5cl miniatures, artisan chocolates and more. Hosted over Zoom.

Wed December 30, 7pm, £37.

The American heavy rock band send off the old year in their iconic, larger-than-life style in a live streamed performance from Atlantis Dubai.

Thu December 31, 5pm, $40.

© Supplied by Unknown

The famed Belgian electronic dance music festival counts down to the start of 2021 with a virtual New Year’s Eve bash. The star-studded line-up includes the likes of Major Lazer, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Diplo, Charlotte De Witte and Jack Back.

Thu December 31, 7pm, prices vary.

© Supplied by Rich Hardcastle

To help us bid adieu to this most unprecedented year, Just the Tonic have compiled a top notch comedy line-up to make light of the end of 2020. Featuring the likes of Romesh Ranganathan, Al Murray, Spencer Jones, Matt Forde and many more to be announced.

Thu December 31, 7.30pm, prices vary.

The pop icon performs a virtual concert of floor-filling dance anthems in celebration of her latest album, Disco. Expect renditions of new tracks as well as re-imagined classic bops from the Aussie songstress.

Thu December 31, 9pm, £16.

End the year with an uplifting talk and guided meditation from Gen Kelsang Drolkyi, resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Centre Glasgow. Everyone is welcome to engage in prayers and see in the New Year with a powerful mantra dedicated to world peace.

Thu December 31, 10.30pm, £5