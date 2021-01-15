THE LIST: Glasgow festival Celtic Connections goes online, and other events coming up

Glasgow’s annual folk, roots, indie, world and traditional music festival Celtic Connections goes virtual for its 28th edition. It is one of many online events over the next seven days.

Gary McNair’s intergenerational tale about one boy’s granddad who won a fortune betting on the 1966 football World Cup and, when diagnosed with cancer, gambled it all on living to see the year 2000. The new theatrical presentation was filmed on location around Glasgow and Traverse 1.

Daily, until Wed January 27. Times vary, pay what you can.

Influenced by Afrofuturism and classic sci-fi movies, Matilda Ibini’s production takes a unique look at the very alien world we now find ourselves in and its impact on those who still find themselves on the inside, looking out.

Daily, until Sun January 31. Times vary, pay what you can.

Glasgow’s annual folk, roots, indie, world and traditional music festival celebrates the links between Celtic music and cultures across the globe. The 28th edition heads online with performances from Scottish and international artists available to view across the 19 days of the festival. This year’s programme features the likes of Admiral Fallow, Declan O’Rourke, Eddi Reader, José González, Project Smok, Rachel Newton, Siobhan Miller and more.

Daily, until Tue February 2. Times vary, £40 festival pass.

As part of their online season, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s first digital outing for 2021 sees them perform Dvořák’s iconic New World Symphony; Errollyn Wallen’s Mighty River, which is dedicated to her dedicated to her great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother, a slave; and Wagner’s Wesendonck-Lieder, performed by Scottish mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill.

Fri January 15, 7.30pm, £8.33.

Lockdown hero Joe Wicks brings back his daily physical education routine for kids and adults live on YouTube.

Fri January 15, Mon January 18 and Wed January 20, 9am, free.

Presented by Glasgow Fiddle Workshop, this Zoom workshop for early level players leads participants through a few common session tunes, as well as looking at basic ornamentation and variations on the songs.

Sat January 16, 10.30am, £10.

Art therapist Sophie leads this online workshop which explores how making zines can be a fun and therapeutic tool for processing our emotions and self-discovery.

Sun January 17, 2pm, pay what you can.

Writer and illustrator Debi Gliori gives an illustrated talk wherein she discusses her book Night Shift, which explores her experiences living with depression since her mid-20s. Gliori will discuss the backstory behind making the picture book and some of the coping strategies that have helped her along the way.

Mon January 18, 5pm, free.

Online life modelling sessions wherein participants can sketch from life at these weekly two-hour sessions. Artists and tutors will also join in to offer advice and discuss different drawing techniques.

Mon January 18, 6.45pm, £6.

Comedian and ‘people’s champion’ Al Murray hosts this weekly online show to keep us entertained during lockdown, featuring jokes, an interactive quiz and special guests. Hosted by James Gill.

Mon January 18, 8pm, £5.

Professional dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing host online dance lessons.

Tue January 19, 12pm, £7.

The National Library of Scotland’s Rare Book Curator, Dr Anette Hagan, discusses the fascinating lives of Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, from the fairy tales they compiled and their scholarship in the fields of language and literature, to the various political controversies they were embroiled in.

Tue January 19, 5pm, free.

Comedians Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke host their weekly comedy club featuring gags, chat, games, improv and their renowned lip-sync battles. Hosted over Zoom.

Tue January 19, 8pm, £5.

Glasgow Zine Library hosts this virtual platform for BPOC, LGBT+ and disabled poets, artists, musicians and comedians to showcase their creativity.

Wed January 20, 6.30pm, free.

Online comedy promoters Always Be Comedy hosts this Zoom gig featuring stand-up comedians Hal Cruttenden, Dane Baptiste, Lloyd Griffith and Helen Bauer.

Wed January 20, 8pm, £5.

The Confucius Institute for Scotland hosts this five-week online course on the art of traditional Chinese calligraphy, held over Zoom. Suitable for both beginners and advanced students, participants will complete at least one artwork per class.

Wed January 20, until Wed February 17. 10am, £85 for five-week block of classes (concessions £75).

Weekly online class delivered by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for creative practitioners aged 18+, designed to provide an introduction to the wider discourse surrounding the arts in criminal justice in Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Wed January 20, until Wed March 24. 6.30pm, £150 for entire course.

An expert from Southampton’s City Art Gallery leads an online talk about the creative legacy of Scottish abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and the works of hers which reside in their collection.

Wed January 20, 7pm, £6.

Glasgow’s Drawing and Painting Studio hosts this online drawing group wherein participants can draw and doodle in friendly, relaxed company. Led by artist Blair Thomson, who will be on hand to give tips and encouragement, each session will have a different theme to help get those creative juices flowing, though people are also free to draw to the beat of their own drum. Suitable for all levels of skill and ability.

Wed January 20, 7pm, £15.

Susan Cohen, writer and Director of Wee Book Company, discusses why broad Scots lends itself so naturally to a warm, unique sense of humour, drawing from famous examples like Billy Connolly to Robert Burns. Held over Zoom.

Thu January 21, 5pm, free.

Dumfries and Galloway Dance hosts a monthly online watch party featuring a variety of dance films. Each watch party includes film screenings, followed by a Q&A and discussion with the audience. Thursday’s films are TuTuMucky by Botis Seva, produced by Scottish Dance Theatre, and Worn by White & Givan.

Thu January 21, 7pm, free.

The young British singer-songwriter — who has performed at The Great Escape and Glastonbury, and was longlisted in the BBC’s Sound of 2020 poll — performs live from Rough Trade East in celebration of her long-awaited debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Thu January 21, 8pm, £14.