THE LIST: Kyle Falconer to star in two-day virtual festival featuring 40+ artists

Former frontman of The View, Kyle Falconer, joins more than 40 artists in two-day virtual festival Music Feeds in support of the charities FareShare. Full details in the latest The List.

Glasgow’s annual folk, roots, indie, world and traditional music festival celebrates the links between Celtic music and cultures across the globe. The 28th edition heads online with performances from Scottish and international artists available to view across the 19 days of the festival. Highlights from this week’s programme includes performances by Kinnaris Quartet, Declan O’Rourke, Siobhan Wilson and Fara.

Daily, until Tue Feb 2. Times vary, £40 festival pass.

The Glasgow-based international human rights documentary film festival goes digital for its 18th edition, with a focus on exploring the role of cinema in a world of perpetual emergency. Highlights include stories from the war zone of Donbas, Ukraine in The World Is As Blue As An Orange, an expose into London’s housing crisis in We’re Still Here, and a look back on the legacy of the Troubles in Trouble.

Mon January 25-Thu January 28, until Sun January 31. Times vary, £15 (£10).

Online celebration of Americana artists and musicians, featuring performances by Emily Barker, Elvis Costello, Mary Gauthier, Gillian Welsh and David Rawlings, with appearances by the likes of Colin Firth, Steve Lamacq, Christine McVie, Mavis Staples and Brandi Carlile. The festival will feature a two-day showcase of this year’s nominees, culminating in the awards ceremony on Thursday and a tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter John Prine.

Tue January 26-Thu January 28, times vary, £25.

Online exhibition showcasing portraits of key workers from refugee backgrounds by world-renowned photographer Rankin, in collaboration with refugee charity Breaking Barriers.

Tue January 26-Thu January 28, until Mon May 31. Times vary, free.

Online production which combines footage from Scottish Dance Theatre’s original stage production of Antigone, Interrupted, interwoven with real-time conversations and reimagined scenes that explore the classic tale’s relevance upon our contemporary society and the role of arts in our communities.

Wed January 27, 7.30pm, free.

Two-day virtual festival featuring over 40 artists presenting pre-recorded, one-of-a-kind performances in support of the charities FareShare, Stagehand and Help Musicians. The line-up includes the likes of Sam Smith, Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., Flogging Molly, Kyle Falconer, Gruff Rhys, Charlotte Church, Walt Disco and more.

Thu January 28, and until Fri January 29. Times vary, £15.

Scotland’s innovative festival of new music ushers in its second instalment this January, with a programme of live streamed events from Aberdeen Arts Centre, as well as a variety of pre-recorded concerts and films. With the theme of ‘endangered instruments,’ the line-up includes a screening of Scottish Opera’s digital production The Narcissistic Fish, as well as performances from Red Note Ensemble, Rookh Quartet, Ensemble Court-circuit, Richard Ingham, Pete Stollery and more.

Thu January 28, until Sun January 31. Times and prices vary.