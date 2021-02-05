THE LIST: Comedy gig featuring Carl Donnelly among online events over next seven days

A comedy gig featuring Carl Donnelly, Julian Dean and Maff Brown is among a series of online events over the next seven days.

Online exhibition featuring a selection of breathtaking aerial photography that captures atmospheric and iconic locations around Scotland.

Daily, until Fri April 30. Times vary, free.

North Ayrshire book festival Tidelines hosts a series of poetry readings on their YouTube channel through the winter months, featuring many local poets.

Fri February 5, 7.30pm, free.

The English indie folk trio made up of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor celebrate the release of their upcoming album Good Woman with a live performance that celebrates the length and breadth of their discography.

Fri February 5, 8pm, £12.

Puppet Animation Scotland collates a collection of world-class animation, puppetry and related performing arts of all styles and techniques from a range of international artists and companies. The 2021 event features a digital programme running the gamut across the art forms of puppetry, animation, aerials and much more.

Fri February 5-Sun February 7, times and prices vary.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra performs Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale. Based on a Russian folk tale, the story follows a soldier who trades his violin to the devil for unlimited wealth. The performance was filmed at The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh and is available to view over on their Facebook and YouTube channels.

Fri February 5-Sun February 7, times vary, free.

Interdisciplinary art festival curated by Colette Sadler and produced by Feral Arts, in partnership with CCA Glasgow. Present Futures’ fourth edition will take place online, highlighting works by Scottish and international artists which explore relationships between humankind, artificial agencies and technology.

Fri February 5-Sun February 7, times and prices vary.

Artist Alice Dansey-Wright hosts Platform’s weekly online art club for wee ones ages 4-11, with activities sent out every Saturday morning for kids and families to complete at their leisure. The activities centre around Dansey-Wright’s project ARTIST STUDIO and will explore artmaking at home, and how to recycle and up-cycle materials.

Sat February 6, 11am, free.

Online comedy gig hosted by Outside the Box via Zoom, with a line-up featuring Carl Donnelly, Julian Dean and Maff Brown.

Sat February 6, 8pm, £6.

Half Moon and Z-Arts present a pre-recorded production of Dust, which blends puppetry and a soundtrack by Hugo White of The Maccabees to tell a striking and emotional story about a little girl who meets a flamboyant and lovable hoarder.

Sat February 6, until Fri Feb 19. 11am, prices vary.

Fife-based storyteller Sheila Kinninmonth leads this online storytelling session, focussing on the story of Mikku and the Trees from Estonia, and the Chinese tale The Mirror of Truth.

Sun February 7, 11am, free.

Ed Gamble and James Acaster – comedians and hosts of popular podcast Off Menu – host this special live streamed show wherein they invite some of their most talked-about to relive their controversial meal choices. Proceeds from every ticket will go towards the charity FareShare.

Sun February 7, 7.30pm, £8.

Carl Ronan of Surgeons’ Hall Museums hosts this interactive workshop for kids ages 7+. Participants must work together to rescue Simpson the surgical teddy by completing puzzles, activities and hands-on experiments to navigate their way through the maze of museum rooms.

Tue February 9, 2pm, £6.

Meteorologist Scott Duncan discusses the latest in weather and climate news and how to make sense of the science behind the climate crisis in this Zoom workshop.

Tue February 9, 5pm, free.

Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, whose work includes the acclaimed stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, leads a live workshop wherein he leads participants through a series of exercises to help them generate material for a play, before answering questions from the audience. Held over Zoom.

Tue February 9, 6pm, pay what you can.

The renowned British philosopher and author makes the case for Britain to adopt a written constitution, and outlines the reforms that must be implemented if the UK government is to remain a full and healthy democracy.

Tue February 9, 7pm, £8.

Greener Kirkcaldy hosts an online screening of the 2016 documentary A Simpler Way: Crisis as Opportunity, which charts a community’s reaction to the climate crisis by exploring simpler and more sustainable ways to live. The screening will be followed by a discussion.

Wed February 10, 6pm, free.

Live podcast recording wherein comedian Matt Hoss invites a guest to pitch their dream music festival line-up, featuring BBC 5 Live presenter, 2017 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and Queen superfan John Robins.

Wed February 10, 8pm, £6.

As part of Cryptic’s Sonic Bites series, the Glasgow company screens Sonia Killmann’s stylised audiovisual work which fuses aspects of Ella Fitzgerald’s Them There Eyes and Fritz Lang’s Metropolis to explore the role of eye contact in creating and fostering emotional bonds. The work will be available online for 24 hours after its premiere.

Thu February 11, 1pm, free.

Writer James Robertson and cultural critic Valentina Bold discuss the lives and legacies of iconic Scottish writers James Hogg and Walter Scott, with a specific focus on Hogg’s The Ettrick Shepherd and Scott’s The Great Unknown and The Shirra.

Thu February 11, 5pm, free.