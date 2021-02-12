THE LIST: Glaswegian group Mogwai celebrate new album with online gig

Glaswegian post-rock heroes Mogwai celebrate the release of their new album, As the Love Continues, with an exclusive broadcast that will give audiences their first chance to hear the new album in full. See below for this and many other online events over the next seven days.

Renfrewshire Leisure celebrates Chinese New Year with an interactive workshop over Zoom, wherein children ages 5+ can fold their own lucky red envelope to post to a friend or neighbour.

Fri February 12, 2pm, free.

The RSNO joins forces with British pianist Paul Lewis and conductor Edward Gardner to perform Grieg’s Norwegian-inspired Piano Concerto, bookended by the composer’s iconic Peer Gynt Suite.

Fri February 12, 7.30pm, £8.33.

© Supplied

Dyad Productions stages a live streamed version of their play, which adapts Virginia Woolf’s landmark modernist masterpiece for the stage. Dalloway follows the life of Clarissa Dalloway, Septimus Smith and 15 other individuals on one hot summer’s day in London following the First World War.

Fri February 12, 7.30pm, by donation.

World-renowned listening concept series Classic Album Sundays hosts a pub quiz via Zoom, hosted by founder Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy.

Fri February 12, 8pm, £5.

Comedy club Just The Tonic hosts another virtual evening of gags from funny folk, featuring the great Nina Conti, Paul McCaffrey, Huge Davies, Chris Turner and more.

Fri February 12, 9pm, prices vary.

Online exhibition of rare prints and monotypes by current and past members of the Royal Scottish Academy, including works by Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Alfons Bytautas, Joyce W. Cairns, Kate Downie, John Houston, Henry Kondracki, Elspeth Lamb and more.

Fri February 12-Sun February 14, times vary, free.

Scotland’s Community Heritage Conference hosts this online talk centring around how to engage young people in the heritage sectors, featuring speakers and community organisations which have successfully attracted young people to their work.

Sat February 13, 10am, free.

Online workshop wherein participants will collectively create a zine in celebration of the many wonderful forms that friendship can take.

Sat February 13, 3pm, prices vary.

© Supplied by Antony Crook

The Glaswegian post-rock heroes celebrate the release of their new album, As the Love Continues, with an exclusive broadcast that will give audiences their first chance to hear the new album in full. The performance was filmed at Glasgow’s Tramway, and directed by their long-time collaborator Anthony Crook.

Sat February 13, 8pm, £15.

© Supplied by Sandy Butler

Award-winning Scottish folk singer best known for her solo albums Traces, A Pocket of Wind Resistance and Karine Polwart’s Scottish Songbook, as well as her role in bands Malinky and The Burns Unit.

Sat February 13, 8pm, £14.

© Supplied by Steve Ullathorne

Aberdeen Round Table and Collywobblers Comedy team up to host a night of virtual laughs to raise our spirits, as well as raise money for a good cause. The line-up includes Tom Ward, Tom Deacon, Rachel Jackson, Esther Manito and host Siôn James. Profits will be donated to AberNecessities, a charity which works to support disadvantaged children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Sat February 13, 9pm, £10.

An all-new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare’s tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, starring Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty, Emily Redpath and Derek Jacobi.

Sat February 13-Thu February 18, until Sat February 27. 2.30pm & 7.30pm, £15.

Matthew Bannister’s all walking, talking and singing folk music podcast hosts a Valentine’s Day special on its YouTube and Facebook pages, featuring performances by the likes of Karine Polwart, Kris Drever, Peggy Seeger, Rachel Newton and more.

Sun February 14, 2pm, by donation.

© Supplied by Unknown

Collywobblers hosts a special online gig for comedy lovers, featuring a line-up that includes Marcel Lucont, Michelle De Swarte, Toussaint Douglass, Arielle Souma and MC Hatty Ashdown, plus live music from Nick Griffiths.

Sun February 14, 8.30pm, £8.

Online talk with Judith Hewitt, curator of The Devil’s Porridge Museum’s 2019 exhibition Love in Wartime, featuring stories of romance, marriage, bigamy and heartbreak amongst the women who worked at HM Factory Gretna during the First World War.

Mon February 15, 7pm, free.

© Supplied by Shamil Tanna

A discussion with Brian Eno and James Thornton, CEO and founder of ClientEarth, about how we can use the power of the law to protect the planet. Recommended for ages 14+.

Mon February 15, 7.30pm, free.

In celebration of LGBT History Month, Dr Amy Tooth Murphy from Royal Holloway, University of London, and Dr Jeff Meek from the University of Glasgow discuss Scotland’s queer histories, full of both triumphs and tragedies.

Tue February 16, 4.30pm, free.

Writer and farmer Patrick Laurie speaks about his new book at this online talk, which explores the vanishing traditions that were once native to Galloway, and the links between people, cattle and wild birds.

Tue February 16, 5pm, free.

Friendly online drawing group with the aim of managing stress and finding calm, hosted by Glasgow’s Drawing and Painting Studio.

Wed February 17, 7pm, £15.

Live streamed comedy gig in support of the charity Rethink Mental Illness. Featuring Russell Kane, Nathan Caton, Angela Barnes, Josh Jones and MC Siôn James.

Wed February 17, 9pm, £15.

A family-friendly online tour of Westminster Abbey, with a focus on the links that this historic church shares with Commonwealth nations. Held via Zoom.

Wed February 17 and Thu February 18, times vary, free.

Artist Nicola Wiltshire leads parents and their newborn children (aged 12 months or younger) in an informal artmaking session, designed to help parents relax and create space to chat and connect during this special time. Held over Zoom.

Thu February 18, 10am, free.

National Galleries Scotland hosts this online artmaking session as part of their Drawing Room series which explores the possibilities within contemporary drawing practices. This workshop, led by artist Nicola Wiltshire, will see participants create a houseplant-inspired collage using paper, scissors and simple mark-making.

Thu February 18, 6pm, free.

© Supplied

The Paisley-based book festival returns for its second edition with the theme Radical New Futures, which centres around the pandemic and people’s ability to be resilient, re-build and create new narratives for themselves, as well as the importance of the natural world. The ten-day festival will take place online, and feature headline appearances from the likes of 2020 Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, Andrew O’Hagan, Graeme Armstrong, Kirstin Innes, Hannah Lavery, Laura Waddell and Alan Bissett.

Thu February 18, until Sat February 27. Times and prices vary.