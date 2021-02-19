THE LIST: Glasgow Film Festival goes online with six world premieres

The Glasgow Film Festival is among the online highlights coming your way next week.

Daily, until Sat February 27. Times and prices vary.

The Paisley-based book festival returns for its second edition with the theme Radical New Futures, which centres around the pandemic and people’s ability to be resilient, re-build and create new narratives for themselves, as well as the importance of the natural world. The ten-day festival will take place online, and feature headline appearances from the likes of 2020 Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, Andrew O’Hagan, Graeme Armstrong, Kirstin Innes, Hannah Lavery, Laura Waddell and Alan Bissett.

Daily, until Sat March 6. Times and prices vary.

Online show of 72 varied works by the elected members of the Glasgow Art Club.

Fri February 19, 9pm, prices vary.

Online comedy gig hosted by the folks over at Just the Tonic, with a line-up featuring Shappi Khorsandi, Tez Ilyas, Rich Wilson and more.

Fri February 19–Sat February 20, times vary, free.

A virtual exhibition and sale of over 200 pieces of postcard-sized artwork provided by artists from the North East of Scotland and beyond. All proceeds go to support the work of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust.

Fri February 19–Sun February 21, times and prices vary.

An Edinburgh-based festival for and by women, with a programme of workshops and talks about breaking down personal, political and institutional barriers and giving a massive shout-out to women everywhere.

Sat February 20, 11am, £20.

Workshop led by the co-founders of Wonder Fools, centred around the tenets of making socially engaged theatre and how to work with people in communities to tell real stories. Followed by a Q&A and open discussion about the role of community theatre in a post-pandemic world.

Sat February 20, 3pm, free.

Glasgow’s The Wee Retreat hosts this hour-long interactive Zoom, wherein participants can learn how to bake cupcakes that can be vegan and free from gluten, palm oil and refined sugar. Ingredient lists will be emailed out prior to the event.

Sat February 20, 4pm, free.

Free online children’s workshop dedicated to educating them about the climate crisis and what we can do to make the world a better, more sustainable place. Today’s workshop centres around the history of redlining and its connection to climate change.

Sat February 20, 7pm, £2.

Online comedy show raising funds for food bank charity The Trussell Trust. Hosted by Kiri Pritchard-McLean and featuring Al Murray, Flo & Joan, Callum Oakley and Rhys James, with music from Yemi Bolatiwa.

Sun February 21, 2.30pm, prices vary.

Join poet, writer and performer Jenny Lindsay for a women-only creative writing workshop on telling your own stories.

Mon February 22, 10am, free.

Katie Miller of Edinburgh’s Dance Base hosts this weekly informal, basic ballet class from her kitchen to yours, suitable for all levels and designed to help you wake up your body and start the week off on the right foot.

Mon February 22, 3pm, £2.

Learn about the social and economic history of opium as a poisoning agent in the Victorian period at this online talk hosted by the Surgeons’ Hall Museums, as well as a famous murder case that involved the substance.

Mon February 22, 8pm, £8.99.

The Scottish alt-blues guitarist performs a live streamed concert via Facebook, followed by an aftershow chat and virtual drinks.

Tue February 23, 1pm, £7.

The Brunton, in partnership with the Lammermuir Festivaland and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland present a series of live streamed lunchtime concerts. Tuesday’s performance features rising star Maurizio Reyes performing Bach’s Partita No 6 in E minor, Brahms’ Three Capriccios, Granados’ Allegro de concierto and Bartok’s Three Movements from ‘Out of Doors’.

Tue February 23, 9pm, £11.

An evening of virtual laughs in support of the charity Rape Crisis UK, with appearances from Sindhu Vee, Russell Kane, Damian Clark, Michelle De Swarte and MC Siôn James.

Wed February 24, 7.30pm, pay what you can.

Script-in-hand reading of Michael John O’Neill’s monologue Paradise, set in April 1988 after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Followed by a Q&A with Traverse Literary Associate Eleanor White.

Wed February 24–Thu February 25, until Sun March 7. Times and prices vary.

Glasgow’s famed celebration of Scottish and international cinema heads online for its 2021 edition, hosting screenings via their new platform Glasgow Film At Home. This year’s programme boasts six world premieres, two European premieres and 49 UK premieres. Highlights include Yang Lina’s award-winning feature Spring Tide, hosted in collaboration with Shanghai Film Festival; Heather Croall’s inspirational documentary Yer Old Faither; soulful South Korean romance Our Midnight; and Lee Isaac Chung’s acclaimed drama Minari, which opens the festival.

Thu February 25, 5.30pm, £7.

Stay fit and dance your cares away to a soundtrack of golden classics in your living room, led by Chris Stuart-Wilson of Dance Base.

Thu February 25, 7.30pm, free.

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performs Haydn’s Symphony no. 1 in D Major; Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto no. 1 in E Flat Major, featuring British cellist Steven Innerlis; Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte and Mozart’s Symphony no. 40 in G Minor. Broadcast live from Glasgow City Halls on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds.

Thu February 25, 8pm, £12.

Holistic physio and clinical yoga teacher Louisa Edmonston leads this online pop-up that utilises body and breath awareness methods to help participants feel more relaxed and grounded, as well as enhance gut and immune functions.