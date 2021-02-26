THE LIST: Mercury Prize-nominated Seth Lakeman to perform live online concert

Mercury Prize-nominated folk singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman is to perform an exclusive live concert celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album Freedom Fields. It is one of a number of online events taking place over the next week.

Online show of 72 varied works by the elected members of the Glasgow Art Club.

Daily, until Sat March 6. Times and prices vary.

Glasgow’s famed celebration of Scottish and international cinema heads online for its 2021 edition, hosting screenings via their new platform Glasgow Film At Home. This year’s programme boasts six world premieres, two European premieres and 49 UK premieres.

Daily, until Sun March 7. Times and prices vary.

Original audio drama inspired by Scottish folklore and mythology featuring a full Scottish cast, written by Lyndsey Croal and with music by Cameron Mackay.

Fri February 26, 9am, free.

National Galleries Scotland host an online session for those living with dementia and their carers. Artists Tess, Katharine and Duncan will lead participants through a mixture of socialising, art chat and simple art activities. Held over Zoom.

Fri February 26, 11am, free.

Historic Environment Scotland experts Lila Angelaka and Roger Curtis chat about different aspects of traditional buildings found around Scotland at this talk hosted on Facebook.

Fri February 26, 3pm, free.

Script-in-hand readings of Game and Blue Departed, two new plays from emerging playwrights Emilie Robson and Serafina Cusack, selected as part of Traverse Theatre’s Open Submissions programme in 2019.

Fri February 26, 7.30pm, pay what you can.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra presents a season of online concerts, filmed in the RSNO’s studio and broadcast straight to audiences at home. This Friday’s performance features Thomas Søndergård conducting Beethoven’s electrifying Fifth Symphony, George Walker’s Lyric for Strings and Benjamin Britten’s Les Illuminations, sung by tenor Nicky Spence.

Fri February 26, 7.30pm, £8.33.

Hands Up For Trad hosts a live streamed gig featuring the Scottish-Irish folk music ensemble, who’ve made a name for themselves from their electrifying fusion of sounds from North America and the Balkans.

Fri February 26, 8pm, £14.

Electronic music duo Bicep hosts a live streamed gig from London’s Saatchi Gallery, featuring tracks from their back catalogue as well as new songs off their upcoming album Isles.

Fri February 26, 8.30pm, £14.

The Paisley-based book festival returns for its second edition with the theme Radical New Futures, which centres around the pandemic and people’s ability to be resilient, re-build and create new narratives for themselves, as well as the importance of the natural world. The ten-day festival will take place online, and feature headline appearances from the likes of 2020 Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, Andrew O’Hagan, Graeme Armstrong, Kirstin Innes, Hannah Lavery, Laura Waddell and Alan Bissett.

Fri February 26 and Sat February 27, times and prices vary.

Virtual music festival broadcast live from Glasgow’s Capture Works, featuring sets from Blazin’ Fiddles, Gnoss, Ímar, Jenna Reid, RURA, Siobhan Miller and Talisk, as well as new footage from Finnish folk ensemble Frigg and acclaimed Canadian roots duo Madison Violet.

Fri February 26-Sun February 28, times vary, £25.

Outside the Box hosts another evening of virtual laughs, featuring Milton Jones, Maff Brown, Nathan Caton and Ria Lina.

Sat February 27, 8pm, £6.

The Mercury Prize-nominated folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs an exclusive live concert celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album Freedom Fields.

Sat February 27, 8pm, £16.50.

Award-winning poet, playwright and performer Hannah Lavery — whose autobiographical play The Drift was part of The National Theatre of Scotland’s 2019 season — leads this hands-on workshop on how to create a meaningful piece of work from your personal story.

Sat February 27 and Wed March 3, Sat 11am & Wed 6pm, £20.

Artist Neil G Smith leads this online workshop for those interested in learning the fundamentals of capturing beautiful landscapes using acrylic paint.

Sun February 28, 11am, £14.50.

Glasgow author Matthew Keeley hosts this virtual book launch in celebration of his new novel The Stone in My Pocket, a coming-of-age story that details a teenage journey into mediumship, independence, ‘90s pop culture, and a new millennium.

Sun February 28, 4pm, free.

Author Kerri Andrews discusses her new book Wanderers: A History of Women Walking in conversation with the National Library of Scotland’s curator of mountaineering and maps, Paula Williams.

Mon March 1, 5pm, free.

Online workshop wherein participants can practice working with traditional tenkoku materials and carve their own Japanese hanko stamp. No previous experience necessary.

Mon March 1, 7pm, £20.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. Monday’s concert spotlights four recent graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s jazz course, and will be available to view online for one week.

Mon March 1, 8pm, £5.

The Brunton, in partnership with the Lammermuir Festivaland and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland present a series of live streamed lunchtime concerts. Tuesday’s performance features the Resol String Quartet performing works by famed child prodigies, including Mozart’s String Quartet in C Major ‘Dissonance’ and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A Minor, as well as Philip Glass’ Company.

Tue March 2, 1pm, £7.

Dance Base hosts a friendly and relaxed online drop-in ballet class, wherein instructor Katie Miller leads participants through a simple ballet barre with a focus on refining basic techniques.

Wed March 3, 10am, £7.

Artists Catherine Lindow and Hazel Terry lead this online arts workshop for children ages 5–9, wherein kids are encouraged to imagine what a car-free neighbourhood would look like, and create a collaborative map. Held over Zoom as part of Kirkcaldy Car-Free Week.

Wed March 3, 4pm, free.

Experts from Home Energy Scotland discuss the various improvements we can make to our homes in order to make long-lasting reductions to our carbon emissions, practical and affordable steps we can take towards making our houses more energy efficient, and the funding available to Scottish households.

Wed March 3, 6pm, free.

Professor Fiona Sampson discusses her new biography on the trailblazing poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, titled Two Way Mirror.

Thu March 4, 5pm, free.

National Galleries Scotland hosts this online artmaking session as part of their Drawing Room series which explores the possibilities within contemporary drawing practices. This workshop will explore various experimental drawing techniques and exercises, beginning with a warm-up drawing meditation.

Thu March 4, 6pm, free.

Author Sara Sheridan re-imagines an alternative Scotland, wherein the major streets and landmarks of the nation are dedicated to real Scottish women throughout history, whose stories have remained hidden or untold in mainstream discourse.

Thu March 4, 6pm, free.

The team behind Edinburgh multi-arts festival Hidden Door leads viewers on a ‘virtual venue hunt’ through some of their ‘dream locations’ for the festival’s 2021 edition, alongside guest appearances from artists, musicians and performers.

Thu March 4, 8pm, free.

Comedian Tez Ilyas curates a star-studded line-up for this monthly online comedy evening. This month’s virtual gig sees Tez joined by Rachel Parris, Simon Lomas, Bethany Black and Eshaan Akbar.

Thu March 4, 8pm, £5.