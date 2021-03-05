THE LIST: Comic Janey Godley is helping to mark International Women’s Day in online appearance

Comedian Janey Godley is to make an appearance as the University of Aberdeen marks International Women’s Day. It is one of a number of online events taking place over the next week.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra hosts a series of bite-size lunchtime concerts over on their Facebook and YouTube channel. Filmed at The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh, this Friday’s performance features a rendition of Brahms’ deeply-felt String Sextet no. 2.

Fri March 5, 1pm, free.

Edinburgh’s Dance Base hosts evening reggaeton dance parties, combining moves from the Latin dance world with street styles.

Fri March 5, 5pm, £7.

Professional storyteller and harpist Heather Yule leads audiences on a journey through Scottish music and folklore at this online event held over Zoom.

Fri March 5, 8pm, £5.

Community groups come together to celebrate the diversity of the Midlothian area and the work that is being done to bring about a more equal society. Highlights include the Midlothian Mela, which takes place on Saturday.

Fri March 5 and Sat March 6, times vary, free.

Glasgow’s famed celebration of Scottish and international cinema heads online for its 2021 edition, hosting screenings via their new platform Glasgow Film At Home. This year’s programme boasts six world premieres, two European premieres and 49 UK premieres.

Fri March 5-Sun March 7, times and prices vary.

Edinburgh Printmakers host a virtual print exhibition to coincide with International Women’s Day, featuring new works by Maya Hollis, Kristin Nordhøy and Jenny Pope, alongside pieces by Ruth Ewan and Moyna Flanigan.

Fri March 5-Thu March 11, until Sun April 11. Times vary, free.

Dundee contemporary dance company Shaper/Caper hosts weekly online creative dance sessions for wee ones ages 2-10 and their families.

Sat March 6, 10.30am, £5 for a monthly pass.

OnFife celebrates International Women’s Day at this online talk featuring four creative women working in Fife: theatre maker Emma Lynne Harley, artist Rachel Louise Lee, OnFife artist-in-residence Eilidh Ellery and milliner Rachael Nixon. The women will discuss their creative processes and how that has been impacted by Covid-19.

Sat March 6, 7pm, £3.

The Mercury-nominated ten-piece jazz band performs a live streamed gig, featuring tracks from their debut album Driftglass and exclusive new material from their second album and forthcoming tour.

Sat March 6, 7.30pm, £10.

The South London seven-piece rock band, hailed as one of the best new live acts in the UK by NME and The Observer, celebrates the release of their new album For The First Time with a live streamed gig from The Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Sat March 6, 8pm, £10.

The Glasgow-based three-piece band performs their new project Ploom on a Facebook live stream with LimbicTV. Ploom has been described as a 22-minute trip into raw, experimental, garage psych-rock.

Sat March 6, 8pm, free.

Comedy promoters Just the Tonic hosts a virtual gig featuring some of the biggest names on the circuit, broadcast straight to your home. Today’s line-up features Reginald D Hunter, Zoe Lyons, Lloyd Griffith, Jack Gleadow, Andrew Bird, Marcel Lucont and more.

Sat March 6, 9pm, prices vary.

Online show of 72 varied works by the elected members of the Glasgow Art Club.

Sat March 6, times and prices vary.

The cleverly titled StAnza is a literary festival that focuses on verse. Joining the locals for readings, performances, slams, open mics, jazz, films, workshops, poetry-related art exhibitions and installations are a host of local and international wordsmiths. The festival’s 2021 edition heads online, with the themes of ‘Make It New’ and ‘No Rhyme nor Reason’, and a translated language focus of ‘Beyond the Iron Curtain’.

Sat March 6-Thu March 11, until Sun March 14. Times and price vary.

Influential Dunfermline art punk rockers Skids perform some classic tunes from their back catalogue, as well as tracks from their fourth album Joy. The event will also celebrate Bruce Watson’s 60th birthday, who will perform a few exclusive acoustic renditions of Big Country songs.

Sun March 7, 8pm, £12.

A panel discussion centred around the achievements of Jennie Lee, a miner’s daughter born in Fife who became an MP before she was old enough to vote, and became a founder of The Open University. Chaired by Fiona Sturgeon Shea, the forthcoming CEO for the Federation of Scottish Theatre.

Mon March 8, 7pm, free.

The Royal Opera House hosts this online talk featuring five women with careers spanning the theatre, music and museum sectors as they discuss their experiences, the challenges they faced, and how they can use their influence to affect change. The panellists include Arifa Akbar, Paule Constable, Indhu Rubasingham MBE, Frances Morris and Pretty Yende.

Mon March 8, 7pm, free.

Online kanji character workshop led by instructor Blair Thomson, who will teach participants how to write and understand Japanese and Chinese characters. No previous language experience is necessary.

Mon March 8, 7pm, £20.

Activist Kate Fletcher leads this online lecture about how we can enact meaningful change upon our lives and our environmental footprint through fashion and the craft of use. Held over Facebook Live.

Mon March 8, 7pm, free.

The team behind Edinburgh Tradfest host this virtual concert series, featuring ten intimate gigs from 16 of the best emerging artists in the world of traditional folk, Americana and jazz. Monday’s concert features a performance by Talking Heads-esque post-punk four-piece Dominic Waxing Lyrical.

Mon March 8, 8pm, £5.

The University of Aberdeen marks International Women’s Day and the achievements of women around the world with an online programme of events, talks and performances, including appearances by Anna Whitehouse and Janey Godley.

Mon March 8-Thu March 11, until Sat March 13. Times and prices vary.

BIPC Glasgow hosts this free Zoom workshop which aims to teach business owners, marketers and entrepreneurs the fundamentals of ecommerce, including product promotion, merchandising, taking and managing online orders.

Wed March 10, 10am, free.

Shaper/Caper deliver an online dance workshop for culturally diverse audiences ages 50 and over, wherein participants will engage with each other’s backgrounds and cultures to learn and explore creatively around the world.

Wed March 10, 2pm, free.

The Devil’s Porridge Museum explores the mystery of the 12,000 women said to have worked at the HM Factory Gretna during the First World War. This project launch event includes talks on what is known so far and introduces new ways people can get involved in uncovering more information about these ‘miracle workers’.

Wed March 10, 7pm, free.

Rising cellist superstar and former BBC Young Musician Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs Antonín Dvořák’s much-loved Cello Concerto in B Minor, Augusta Read Thomas’ Plea for Peace and Sir James MacMillan’s Tryst. The recorded concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

Thu March 11, 7.30pm, free.