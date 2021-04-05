Let the music play – awards help Dundee talent look to the future

The past year has been the most difficult in living memory for musicians. With venues in mothballs, performers have had to rush online, competing for cyberspace with much bigger acts.

New talent needs space to develop, however, and even a small amount of financial assistance can help them to get a step further towards that first release or project.

Since 2008, the Music & Development section of Leisure & Culture Dundee has given out awards of up to £500 through the Dundee Musicians Awards that helping hand towards the costs involved in creating new work in any genre for musicians based in the city. The money can also be used for research and professional development.

“With all the difficulties faced by musicians during this time, we are pleased to continue our support to Dundee-based musicians through the award,” says Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee. ” We need to make sure that they can thrive and develop at this critical stage in their professional career.”

There are six recipients this year:

Dundee band Echo Machine, who released their debut album Instant Transmissions last year. They have been given support with funding to record a new single with producer.

The Vintage Girls have been a popular live act in the area for a few years bow and the award gives them support for a new album of Scottish songs and original tracks.

For songwriter Dev Green there will be support for the development of local artists via his own songwriting and production of new material.

Heavy metal band Catalysis have been awarded support for recording and producing a new EP.

Singer Demi McMahon has been awarded funding towards recording and mixing of new and original songs.

Lianne Carr-Wyllie is a familiar voice and face through her involvement with bands like Coconut Groove and she will use her award to take a vocal training course.